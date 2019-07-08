AFCON Wrap: Zaha wins it for Ivory Coast

Zaha followed a long ball forward and latched onto it just before Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra could get off his line, as Zaha finished past Diarra to lead the Ivory Coast to a 1-0 win over Mali, on Monday in Egypt. With the win, the Ivory Coast advances to quarterfinals, where it will face Algeria on Thursday. Algeria beat Guinea, 3-0, on Sunday.
It was a match of numerous missed chances. Mali’s Moussa Marenga and Youssouf Kone had multiple chances they skied over the bar, and in one case, Kone had a shot saved by Ivory Coast’s Sylvain Gbohouo. In the second half, Jonathan Kodjia of Ivory Coast and Adama Traore of Mali traded chances, but few shots were placed on target as both teams looked set to go to penalty kicks. Of the ones that were on target, most were tame efforts, with both team’s defenses nullifying any clear chances in the box.
Bale heads into potentially his seventh season with Los Blancos, yet he’s in an interesting situation. The club doesn’t want him anymore, as coach Zinedine Zidane doesn’t trust Bale to execute his tactical plan week in, week out. And yet, with three years left on his contract, earning a reported $22.8 million per season, Bale sees no financial reason to leave.
That’s left Real Madrid stuck with a player it doesn’t want but one that it has to pay the wages of.
Tottenham has reportedly in the past reached out about potentially bring Bale back on loan, but with Real Madrid covering the wages, something Real Madrid has balked at.
Yet with Bale’s past season, scoring just eight goals in 29 La Liga games and again struggling at times with injuries, there’s few teams who would be willing to spend that kind of money on Bale. As such, the two sides are playing chicken, with Bale apparently ready to see out the rest of his contract, even if it means he’s a bit-part player or doesn’t play at all.
With the signings of Rodrygo and Hazard, as well as the emergence of Vinicius Jr., Bale is suddenly down to fourth in the depth chart as a winger, and falling fast. But he may not care. Even if he’s 33 when the contract runs out (he turns 30 on July 16), he can ride the pine in Madrid, earn enough money to make sure his great great grandchildren are well off, and perhaps retire into the sunset.
Of course, this does no good to the Wales National Team, which will lose its talisman and star player well before the end of his physical capacity to be a great player ends.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicola Schira, Everton FC is taking their interest to a new level, submitting a $33.6 million transfer bid to Juventus for Kean. However, Schira reports that Juventus has rejected the bid.
It’s unclear why Juventus rejected the bid, whether it’s because Kean is truly in new manager Maurizio Sarri‘s plans or because it would take a lot more than that to sign the talented 19-year-old. Kean could be perfect to play the center forward in Sarri’s 4-3-3, but Sarri may feel that he’s not ready. Perhaps Kean could do with a loan out to another club in Serie A, but a move to the Premier League could be a move too early, unless he can earn playing time at a mid-tier club looking to break into the top seven and reach Europe again.
For Everton, they could certainly be in the market for a sturdy center forward. Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman can all play as the target striker, but the trio can also play across the front line, leading to plenty of flexibility and options for manager Marco Silva.
Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League:
Winks came through the Tottenham academy and has gone on to appear more than 100 times for the Spurs first team. Now 23, the central midfielder played 41 times in all competitions, including at the Champions League final. Davies, 26, has been with Spurs since joining in 2014 from Swansea City and has made 168 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.
Both Davies and Winks appeared back in London on Monday for the first day of preseason training. It’s a big deal for Tottenham, which has been known to reward its star players (Harry Kane, Dele Alli in the past) as well as its squad players with new contracts after strong seasons. At the same time, this summer, it’s been working hard to upgrade the squad to continue to grow as a Champions League team.
Heading forward, Winks and Davies will be key contributors to the squad, as it deals with the grueling Premier League season and 50-plus game schedule with the Champions League and other cup games mixed in. Tottenham has wisely learned that having a big squad is necessary, and it’s best to keep everyone happy, even if you have to spend a bit more for it.
It’s reasonable to call the 2019 Women’s World Cup the best top-to-bottom showcase of women’s soccer in history, and it’s up there even if it’s not No. 1.
Here are the moments that stood above the pack, and since we’re not going to talk about VAR for a change — and also going to skip complaints about Cameroon’s physicality and American hotel surveying — we’ll keep things short and sweet.
Made-up Marta provides more inspiration
Marta has long been a hero to many young players, but she had three major moments in what could be her last World Cup.
The 33-year-old Brazilian became the all-time World Cup leader for goals and ran her career total to 17, but almost as many people were discussing her choice (two key words there) to wear bright red lipstick on the pitch. Others would follow suit.
“The women’s game depends on you to survive,” she said. “Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end.”
A Baker’s Dozen and Its After-Effects
If there were any questions regarding the USWNT’s desire to bring the proper motivation to defend its World Cup, the Yanks answered emphatically with an opening game 13-0 masterpiece versus Thailand.
Alex Morgan scored five goals. Five!
The storylines that would follow were many. Megan Rapinoe’s leg-pumping celebration came when the Americans put the game to bed three or four times early, and it wasn’t so classy (even if it was understandable. Those aren’t mutually exclusive concepts).
The next match for Thailand, though, saw a more respectable deficit of 4-0 turn into a joyous 4-1, and national team program benefactor Nualphan Lamsam. They finished with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chile, but this was the moment for them:
We were kinda lying about not mentioning VAR as Argentina stuns, eliminates Scotland
When Erin Cuthbert scored a 69th minute goal to give Scotland a 3-0 lead in its final group stage game, Argentina would’ve been forgiven for climbing into its shell and congratulating Scotland on advancing into the knockout rounds.
That didn’t quite happen, did it? Argentina made it 3-1 five minutes later and got an own goal soon after that to pull to within one.
Stoppage time saw Argentina get a penalty through Video Assistant Referee. Lee Alexander saved the attempt, but was awarded a second when VAR deemed that Alexander left her line too early.
Cameroon’s late show extends tournament too knockout rounds
Ajara Nchout scored early in the second half of a must-win match for Cameroon against New Zealand, but both teams looked set to go home early after the Football Ferns leveled the score and couldn’t find a second.
Nchout’s second marker, though, was leeee-git and came deep in stoppage time for one of the most memorable moments in France.
Okay, so this one’s easy; When you look back on the name to collect the most headlines at the tournament, what moment stands above the rest for your Golden Boot- and Golden Ball-winning World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe.
And it’s the pose. Here I am: Love me or hate me, I’m getting the job done.
A tournament which saw her create furor with an over-the-top celebration against Thailand before having to deal with a surprising release of unsurprising anti-presidential comments.
Rapinoe and her pink shock of hair were everywhere, and she cemented her status as a world star. What’s next for her is unknown, but what happened this summer won’t be forgotten.