Burnley to add Rodriguez, Pieters; Bournemouth adds full back

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pair of Football League Championship fullbacks are moving to the Premier League, one of them a returnee.

[ MORE: Arnautovic leaves West Ham ]

Jack Stacey is leaving Luton Town for the shores of Bournemouth on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old right back heads to the Cherries on the heels of the 75 career appearances with five goals.

“This is a great club with a fantastic manager who helps establish young players, so that made it an easy decision in the end,” Stacey said. “I believe I can thrive here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bournemouth reportedly paid about $6 million for the back, and will also sell former club record signing Tyrone Mings for between $25-31 million.

Meanwhile at Turf Moor, Burnley has signed a left back and may reportedly be buying back one of its homegrown forwards.

The latter is Stoke City’s Erik Pieters, who arrives on a two-year deal with an option for a third. The Dutch fullback made 150 appearances for Stoke in the Premier League and spent last season in the Championship with the Potters.

As for the former, Sky Sports says Burnley is bidding $13 million to bring Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion. The one-time Southampton man turns 30 later this month.

Rodriguez made the first 128 senior appearances of his career with the Clarets, leaving in 2012 when his manager was Eddie Howe (now, of course, of Bournemouth. So this post comes full circle).

Follow @NicholasMendola