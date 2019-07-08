More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley to add Rodriguez, Pieters; Bournemouth adds full back

By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
A pair of Football League Championship fullbacks are moving to the Premier League, one of them a returnee.

Jack Stacey is leaving Luton Town for the shores of Bournemouth on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old right back heads to the Cherries on the heels of the 75 career appearances with five goals.

“This is a great club with a fantastic manager who helps establish young players, so that made it an easy decision in the end,” Stacey said. “I believe I can thrive here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bournemouth reportedly paid about $6 million for the back, and will also sell former club record signing Tyrone Mings for between $25-31 million.

Meanwhile at Turf Moor, Burnley has signed a left back and may reportedly be buying back one of its homegrown forwards.

The latter is Stoke City’s Erik Pieters, who arrives on a two-year deal with an option for a third. The Dutch fullback made 150 appearances for Stoke in the Premier League and spent last season in the Championship with the Potters.

As for the former, Sky Sports says Burnley is bidding $13 million to bring Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion. The one-time Southampton man turns 30 later this month.

Rodriguez made the first 128 senior appearances of his career with the Clarets, leaving in 2012 when his manager was Eddie Howe (now, of course, of Bournemouth. So this post comes full circle).

USMNT places three, Mexico seven, on Gold Cup Best XI

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Three United States men’s national team members were named to a Gold Cup’s Best XI littered with players from champions Mexico.

At least one of the honored Yanks will surprise you.

Christian Pulisic was probably penciled onto a number of ballots before the tournament, and he delivered in a big way for Gregg Berhalter.

Aaron Long was also a regular for the coach, though he had his share of fits and starts, and Michael Bradley played some exceptional passes and showed his typical calm… even the giveaways came too easy for 150-times capped American.

Canadian forward Jonathan David was the only other player not to wear El Tri colors, and he won the Golden Boot with six goals.

As for Mexico, Raul Jimenez leads the line and goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo’ Ochoa is between the sticks.

The other five are defenders Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo, and Jesus Gallardo, as well as midfielders Jonathan dos Santos and Andres Guardado.

A number of big goal scorers including Uriel Antuna of Mexico and Lucas Cavallini of Mexico, did not make the cut, nor did Haiti’s energetic Duckens Nason.

Berhalter: USMNT lacked “some composure” that Mexico “certainly had”

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
Gregg Berhalter’s United States men’s national team showed plenty of progress over the 2019 Gold Cup, but ultimately fell short in a 1-0 final loss to rivals Mexico on Monday.

Why?

“What we lacked was some of the calmness, some of the composure,” Berhalter said. “We knew it was going to be a big event and a semi-hostile crowd. The calmness is what we lacked. Mexico certainly had it, and they played particularly well in the second half.”

The Yanks failed in their bid to match Mexico on seven Gold Cup trophies, and a lot of the social media sphere was focused on Berhalter’s uninspiring substitutions of Cristian Roldan, Gyasi Zardes, and Daniel Lovitz.

Berhalter is proving quite adept at explaining his moves in a sensible, rational way (even if we doubt they will sway too many people that the approach was a good one).

“It became a very vertical game and it opened up a lot of space. We needed to avoid that by being able to keep the ball, move the ball side-to-side, get them moving more horizontally than vertically. We were rushing attacks in the second half, much too direct, and it cost us energy. We didn’t give up many good chances.

“When we brought on Cristian, the idea was the help us keep possession. We had a difficult time in the center of the field tonight and we thought he was going to give us help. With Gyasi, it was just a case of fresh legs. Jozy put in a good shift. In Daniel’s case, now we wanted width. We wanted to move our wingers inside and get our crosses into the penalty box. We were willing to risk more.”

CONCACAF posted the full post-match interview:

West Ham sells Arnautovic to Chinese champion Shanghai SIPG

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Associated PressJul 8, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) West Ham announced the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Chinese champion Shanghai SIPG in a terse, two-line statement on Monday.

The value of the deal was not disclosed in a statement from West Ham which offered no thanks for the Austria forward’s 22 goals in two seasons.

The club’s Twitter account message was even shorter: “Marko Arnautovic departs.”

British media reported the transfer fee was around 22 million pounds ($27.6 million).

Relations between West Ham and Arnautovic have been tense since he sought a move to China in January, and got worse this offseason.

Arnautovic leaves despite signing a contract extension in late January.

The 30-year-old forward was a club record 20 million pounds ($25 million) signing from Stoke in 2017.

At Shanghai, Arnautovic will join up in attack with former Brazil internationals Hulk and Oscar.

Villa reportedly lands promotion star Mings from Bournemouth for big fee

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2019, 7:58 AM EDT
One-time Bournemouth transfer record signing Tyrone Mings is ending his injury-hampered time with the Cherries, but staying in the Premier League.

And he’s about to become a two-time club record signing.

Aston Villa will reportedly announce his capture on a deal for a reported $25 million which could rise to $31 million.

He signed a second deal with the Cherries in 2017, but will still likely be more remembered for his nasty streak. He stepped on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s head while with Bournemouth and later bloodied Nelson Oliviera’s face in a similar but worse manner while on loan at Villa.

A left back at Bournemouth, Mings has played just 857 Premier League minutes since making the jump from Ipswich Town to Bournemouth in 2015. He played center back for Villa in a half-season which included a pivotal role in Villa’s playoff run to the Premier League.

If the fee seems a lot, it’s probably down to the positional switch.

Villa’s next game is against Minnesota United on July 17.