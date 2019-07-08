Transfer Rumor Roundup: Kean to Everton? and more

After a strong spring with Juventus, as well as scoring a pair of goals for the Italian National Team, Moise Kean has become one of the most talked about young strikers in the world.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicola Schira, Everton FC is taking their interest to a new level, submitting a $33.6 million transfer bid to Juventus for Kean. However, Schira reports that Juventus has rejected the bid.

It’s unclear why Juventus rejected the bid, whether it’s because Kean is truly in new manager Maurizio Sarri‘s plans or because it would take a lot more than that to sign the talented 19-year-old. Kean could be perfect to play the center forward in Sarri’s 4-3-3, but Sarri may feel that he’s not ready. Perhaps Kean could do with a loan out to another club in Serie A, but a move to the Premier League could be a move too early, unless he can earn playing time at a mid-tier club looking to break into the top seven and reach Europe again.

For Everton, they could certainly be in the market for a sturdy center forward. Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman can all play as the target striker, but the trio can also play across the front line, leading to plenty of flexibility and options for manager Marco Silva.

Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League:

Liverpool wins race to sign Fulham prospect Elliott

Fulham prospect Harvey Elliott set a new Premier League record as the youngest ever to feature in the competition last May, coming on as a substitute in a match at 16-years and 30 days old.

Now, with Fulham heading down to the Championship and Elliott considering his future, he’s set to head to the defending UEFA Champions League winners, according to the BBC. The report from the BBC states Liverpool has beaten out Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for Elliott’s signature, though it’s unclear exactly when he’ll move to the northwest of England. Liverpool can’t sign Elliott until he turns 17 next spring, so it’s possible Elliott could play out this season with Fulham as an academy or reserve player and then move on at the end of the season to Liverpool.

Liverpool would still have to pay training compensation but it would be much less than a standard transfer fee that smaller clubs like Fulham could really take advantage of.

It’s the second young player signing of the summer for Liverpool if true, joining Netherlands defender Sepp van den Berg who signed from PEC Zwolle.