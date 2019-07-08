More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

US victory most-viewed match this year but down from 2015

Associated PressJul 8, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final averaged nearly 15.6 million U.S. viewers on English- and Spanish-language television.

It was the most-viewed match this season, but a decrease from the 2015 final.

The match averaged 14.27 million viewers on Fox, according to the network and Nielsen, and peaked at 19.6 million. It was a 22 percent increase over last year’s FIFA World Cup men’s final between France and Croatia, which averaged 11.44 million.

The audience was down 43.8 percent from the 2015 final between the U.S. and Japan, which averaged 25.4 million viewers. That match though was played in Canada and started at 7 p.m. Eastern, compared to Sunday’s in France, which kicked off at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The Telemundo broadcast averaged 1.3 million and peaked at 2 million as the match concluded.

The match averaged 589,000 viewers online – 289,000 on Fox apps and 300,000 on NBC and Telemundo apps – which makes it the most-streamed Women’s World Cup match ever.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup final between the U.S. and Mexico averaged 2.9 million on Fox Sports 1, making it the most-viewed non-World Cup match in the network’s five-year history.

The Copa America final between Brazil and Peru averaged 3.1 viewers on Telemundo. The ESPN-plus streaming service had the English-language rights but the network did not divulge figures.

Report: Neymar told PSG he wants to leave

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If Neymar has his way, his sojourn to Paris will end after two largely impressive, yet unsatisfying seasons for him.

According to a report in UOL Esporte from Brazil, in a conversation with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo, a fellow Brazilian, Neymar told Leonardo that he desired to leave PSG this summer. If true, it’s the latest strong rumor and report that Neymar is serious about leaving Paris before accomplishing his goal of winning the FIFA Ballon d’Or.

This latest report is important because Neymar didn’t arrive on day one of preseason training for PSG on Monday. PSG claim that it was caught off guard by this and were surprised he didn’t show up. Neymar and his handlers, on the other hand, say that they told PSG previously that Neymar has some functions to attend to and won’t arrive in Paris until next week.

In addition, Neymar is coming off a serious ankle injury suffered on international duty in early June and could in theory still need time to recover.

The bookies favorites these days are for Neymar to return to Barcelona, but it just seems nearly impossible to imagine Barca signing both Neymar and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann. For Financial Fair Play reasons, Barca would have to offload many of their players just to afford the pair when considering yearly salary and transfer fee.

The Neymar transfer saga appears prime to go down to the wire as both clubs negotiate through intermediaries before an agreement is reached. But could Neymar speed things up if he doesn’t show up at all? Or will PSG treat him like Adrian Rabiot last year, and leave him benched.

For PSG, Neymar still has 3 years left on his contract and is still an absolute star in Ligue 1 and the side’s best chance of winning a Champions League title. Losing him, no matter the return, leaves a giant hole that’s difficult to replace in terms of production. However, his off the field antics may just make PSG bite it’s tongue and let him go.

2019 Women’s World Cup: By the Numbers

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a record-breaking Women’s World Cup for the U.S. Women’s National Team and so many others this summer in France.

The USA became just the second nation to win back to back titles, extended their all-time World Cup title lead to four and scored the most goals ever at a World Cup, thanks to that record-breaking 13-goal rout of Thailand. But it wasn’t just the U.S. that set new standards at this World Cup. England made it to the semifinals for a second-straight tournament, while Sweden knocked off Germany in a stunner. The Netherlands, in just their second World Cup, made it all the way to the final.

Here’s some of the story of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, as told by some record-breaking numbers from our friends at Opta and from FIFA.

0 – No Asian nations made the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the first time

1 – Megan Rapinoe is the first player to score two or more goals in back-to-back Women’s World Cup knockout round games.

2 – Jill Ellis becomes the first coach to win two Women’s World Cup titles.

3 – Argentina became the first nation to come back from a three-goal deficit and earn a point.

3 – Italian Aurora Galli became the first player in World Cup history to score three goals as a substitute

7 – Seven of the eight quarterfinalists (all but the USWNT), were European

17 – The USWNT is unbeaten in its last 17 Women’s World Cup matches

 

AFCON Wrap: Zaha wins it for Ivory Coast

AP Images
By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wilfried Zaha to Arsenal rumors will continue for another few days, because the Premier League star isn’t done having his say at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

Zaha followed a long ball forward and latched onto it just before Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra could get off his line, as Zaha finished past Diarra to lead the Ivory Coast to a 1-0 win over Mali, on Monday in Egypt. With the win, the Ivory Coast advances to quarterfinals, where it will face Algeria on Thursday. Algeria beat Guinea, 3-0, on Sunday.

It was a match of numerous missed chances. Mali’s Moussa Marenga and Youssouf Kone had multiple chances they skied over the bar, and in one case, Kone had a shot saved by Ivory Coast’s Sylvain Gbohouo. In the second half, Jonathan Kodjia of Ivory Coast and Adama Traore of Mali traded chances, but few shots were placed on target as both teams looked set to go to penalty kicks. Of the ones that were on target, most were tame efforts, with both team’s defenses nullifying any clear chances in the box.

Ultimately, it was the long ball that Zaha was quickest to on the second phase after an initial header, finishing into an open net and running towards his bench in elation after scoring.

Elsewhere, Tunisia stunned Ghana, winning 5-4 on penalty kicks. Tunisia advances to play Cinderella Madagascar on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Bale present for Real Madrid preseason training

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Real Madrid opened preseason training on Monday with some fresh new faces, including new signings Eden Hazard, Rodrygo and Luka Jovic.

Yet there was one person in attendance that some presumed wouldn’t have been around the club anymore: Gareth Bale.

[READ: Berhalter: USMNT lacked “some composure”]

The Wales international arrived at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training facility in the Spanish capital for the start of preseason training and first-day medical evaluations.

Bale heads into potentially his seventh season with Los Blancos, yet he’s in an interesting situation. The club doesn’t want him anymore, as coach Zinedine Zidane doesn’t trust Bale to execute his tactical plan week in, week out. And yet, with three years left on his contract, earning a reported $22.8 million per season, Bale sees no financial reason to leave.

That’s left Real Madrid stuck with a player it doesn’t want but one that it has to pay the wages of.

Tottenham has reportedly in the past reached out about potentially bring Bale back on loan, but with Real Madrid covering the wages, something Real Madrid has balked at.

Yet with Bale’s past season, scoring just eight goals in 29 La Liga games and again struggling at times with injuries, there’s few teams who would be willing to spend that kind of money on Bale. As such, the two sides are playing chicken, with Bale apparently ready to see out the rest of his contract, even if it means he’s a bit-part player or doesn’t play at all.

With the signings of Rodrygo and Hazard, as well as the emergence of Vinicius Jr., Bale is suddenly down to fourth in the depth chart as a winger, and falling fast. But he may not care. Even if he’s 33 when the contract runs out (he turns 30 on July 16), he can ride the pine in Madrid, earn enough money to make sure his great great grandchildren are well off, and perhaps retire into the sunset.

Of course, this does no good to the Wales National Team, which will lose its talisman and star player well before the end of his physical capacity to be a great player ends.