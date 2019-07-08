Winks, Davies sign new five-year contracts at Tottenham

Winks came through the Tottenham academy and has gone on to appear more than 100 times for the Spurs first team. Now 23, the central midfielder played 41 times in all competitions, including at the Champions League final. Davies, 26, has been with Spurs since joining in 2014 from Swansea City and has made 168 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.
Both Davies and Winks appeared back in London on Monday for the first day of preseason training. It’s a big deal for Tottenham, which has been known to reward its star players (Harry Kane, Dele Alli in the past) as well as its squad players with new contracts after strong seasons. At the same time, this summer, it’s been working hard to upgrade the squad to continue to grow as a Champions League team.
Heading forward, Winks and Davies will be key contributors to the squad, as it deals with the grueling Premier League season and 50-plus game schedule with the Champions League and other cup games mixed in. Tottenham has wisely learned that having a big squad is necessary, and it’s best to keep everyone happy, even if you have to spend a bit more for it.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicola Schira, Everton FC is taking their interest to a new level, submitting a $33.6 million transfer bid to Juventus for Kean. However, Schira reports that Juventus has rejected the bid.
It’s unclear why Juventus rejected the bid, whether it’s because Kean is truly in new manager Maurizio Sarri‘s plans or because it would take a lot more than that to sign the talented 19-year-old. Kean could be perfect to play the center forward in Sarri’s 4-3-3, but Sarri may feel that he’s not ready. Perhaps Kean could do with a loan out to another club in Serie A, but a move to the Premier League could be a move too early, unless he can earn playing time at a mid-tier club looking to break into the top seven and reach Europe again.
For Everton, they could certainly be in the market for a sturdy center forward. Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman can all play as the target striker, but the trio can also play across the front line, leading to plenty of flexibility and options for manager Marco Silva.
Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League:
It’s reasonable to call the 2019 Women’s World Cup the best top-to-bottom showcase of women’s soccer in history, and it’s up there even if it’s not No. 1.
Here are the moments that stood above the pack, and since we’re not going to talk about VAR for a change — and also going to skip complaints about Cameroon’s physicality and American hotel surveying — we’ll keep things short and sweet.
Made-up Marta provides more inspiration
Marta has long been a hero to many young players, but she had three major moments in what could be her last World Cup.
The 33-year-old Brazilian became the all-time World Cup leader for goals and ran her career total to 17, but almost as many people were discussing her choice (two key words there) to wear bright red lipstick on the pitch. Others would follow suit.
“The women’s game depends on you to survive,” she said. “Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end.”
A Baker’s Dozen and Its After-Effects
If there were any questions regarding the USWNT’s desire to bring the proper motivation to defend its World Cup, the Yanks answered emphatically with an opening game 13-0 masterpiece versus Thailand.
Alex Morgan scored five goals. Five!
The storylines that would follow were many. Megan Rapinoe’s leg-pumping celebration came when the Americans put the game to bed three or four times early, and it wasn’t so classy (even if it was understandable. Those aren’t mutually exclusive concepts).
The next match for Thailand, though, saw a more respectable deficit of 4-0 turn into a joyous 4-1, and national team program benefactor Nualphan Lamsam. They finished with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chile, but this was the moment for them:
We were kinda lying about not mentioning VAR as Argentina stuns, eliminates Scotland
When Erin Cuthbert scored a 69th minute goal to give Scotland a 3-0 lead in its final group stage game, Argentina would’ve been forgiven for climbing into its shell and congratulating Scotland on advancing into the knockout rounds.
That didn’t quite happen, did it? Argentina made it 3-1 five minutes later and got an own goal soon after that to pull to within one.
Stoppage time saw Argentina get a penalty through Video Assistant Referee. Lee Alexander saved the attempt, but was awarded a second when VAR deemed that Alexander left her line too early.
Cameroon’s late show extends tournament too knockout rounds
Ajara Nchout scored early in the second half of a must-win match for Cameroon against New Zealand, but both teams looked set to go home early after the Football Ferns leveled the score and couldn’t find a second.
Nchout’s second marker, though, was leeee-git and came deep in stoppage time for one of the most memorable moments in France.
Okay, so this one’s easy; When you look back on the name to collect the most headlines at the tournament, what moment stands above the rest for your Golden Boot- and Golden Ball-winning World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe.
And it’s the pose. Here I am: Love me or hate me, I’m getting the job done.
A tournament which saw her create furor with an over-the-top celebration against Thailand before having to deal with a surprising release of unsurprising anti-presidential comments.
Rapinoe and her pink shock of hair were everywhere, and she cemented her status as a world star. What’s next for her is unknown, but what happened this summer won’t be forgotten.
Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona and the world record transfer-raiser looks like he’s ready to engineer a move following a terrible year which included plenty of injuries and an allegation of sexual assault.
The Women’s World Cup concluded its best run yet with the United States women’s national team’s 2-0 defeat of the Netherlands on Sunday, the fourth title and second-successive World Cup for the ladies of the red, white, and blue.
There will be temptations from some to give the USWNT approximately 11 out of 11 spots on a Best XI, but let’s face it: The best team didn’t often have its best game during its unbeaten run through France.
Some are no-doubters: Having this team without Julie Ertz or Kelley O’Hara would be criminal. But there are a lot of tough decisions here.
Should a quarterfinalist get a player on the XI, given that France lost to the champions in a brutal draw? How many USWNT players should make it? Alex Morgan did all her statistical damage in one match, but did so much that doesn’t show up on the score sheet. And how do we pick three center backs when the best defenders were out wide?
Ultimately, we’re playing a right back out of position because we can, because Julie Ertz is going to clean up a lot of messes, and because this team will never take the field: It’s a post on the Information Superhighway.