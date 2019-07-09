More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

5 key takeaways from USWNT’s World Cup win

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team are certified ballers and they dominated the 2019 World Cup in France from start to finish.

From their incredible focus on the pitch to their stand for changes in how women’s sport is treated off the pitch, this is without doubt a truly special squad of players.

What did we learn about Jill Ellis’ squad this summer following their back-to-back World Cup victories?

USWNT played not to lose, and within themselves. Well done, Jill Ellis

When the exciting thing to do is play five forwards and go all-out for the win, people get upset when you don’t do that. Even though it isn’t the correct thing to do. USWNT head coach Jill Ellis (who is the first-ever coach in the women’s game to win consecutive world titles) has constantly had doubters due to the way she sets up the U.S. to play. Purists out there want the USWNT to play like Barcelona in their prime while pummelling teams. Ellis stood her ground and stuck with her philosophy, and her players carried out her instructions to a tee.

The U.S. never trailed in the entire competition and the main takeaway is that they never looked like beating themselves. There were no silly errors. No rash decisions to cost them goals. Nobody really looked out of their comfort zone. Ellis made big calls by moving players in and out of the lineup and got them all spot on. The USWNT may have played not to lose, but they weren’t scared of losing. They knew what they were good at — getting the ball out wide quickly, dominating in the air, turning opposition defenses — and played to their strengths. That is the sign of a perfectly well-oiled machine.

They had the best and second-best team at the World Cup. Now they must be rewarded

“We have the best team in the world, and the second-best team in the world,” Ali Krieger said before the USWNT beat Sweden to cap off their perfect group stage performance. Was it arrogant? Maybe a little. Was it correct? Yup. Ellis could rotate the likes of Christen Press, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd into this lineup with ease and the second XI would have surely reached at least the quarterfinals in this competition.

The strength in-depth of this team was ridiculous and the rests Ellis was able to give Morgana and Rapinoe paid dividends for the semifinal and final. 1 to 23 this was a heck of a squad and plenty of players can feel aggrieved that they didn’t play more minutes.

With this USWNT standing as one to fight for equal pay with the USMNT, it is clear what needs to happen now. The U.S. Soccer Federation needs to make it happen, as the U.S. women’s national team is a juggernaut and one which deserves to be rewarded financially in alignment with how they are recognized internationally as one of the best-ever teams.

Ertz, Lavelle, Mewis a perfectly balanced midfield trio

This midfield trio was a perfectly blend for how Ellis wanted the USWNT to play. Rose Lavelle ran at the heart of opposition defenses whenever she could. Sam Mewis too got forward but also won her aerial duels and harassed opposition midfielders. Julie Ertz was outstanding throughout and moving her from central defense to holding midfield was a masterstroke.

These three were perfectly balanced and although many hated the way the USWNT sat back late in games to protect their leads, having Ertz able to drop into the defensive line and clear and head balls away made perfect sense. Horan was often the odd one out, but it’s hard to argue with the midfield trio as World Cup debutants Mewis and Lavelle will be around for many years to come.

Rapinoe, Morgan steal the headlines, but for how long?

We know that Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are USWNT legends (not just for their goal celebrations) and both scored big goals at big moments during the World Cup glory. But can we ignore the fact that they both struggled at points during this tournament? Rapinoe is now 34 years old and although she won the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot at the tournament, the USWNT often looked more dangerous with Press and Tobin Heath out wide.

Rapinoe is a wonderful ambassador for the USWNT and will go down as one of the greatest sportswomen in history for the way she has stood up for what she believes in off the pitch, then backed it up with pivotal displays on it. But now may be a good time for her to pass the baton on to the next wave of USWNT stars. As for Morgan, her five goals in the opener against Thailand padded her stats as she only scored one more goal in the tournament. She won a key penalty in the final and put her body on the line as defenders clattered her time and time again, but you got the sense she was frustrated throughout much of the tournament. Morgan, 30, will still be around for a few more years but Mallory Pugh may well push her all the way for minutes between now and the 2023 World Cup.

The initial buzz is incredible, but now comes the hard part

From the celebrations in France throughout the summer with a huge U.S. fanbase, and neutrals, on their side, to the welcome home in the first 24-48 hours, it is clear the USWNT have stirred the emotions of so many people in the USA and further afield. Now comes the hard bit. The U.S. players were celebrating as they arrived at Newark Airport on the tarmac, with plenty of drinks flowing on the charter flight back from France. But there was no real time for them to chill out. The players then embarked on visiting pretty much every single TV network that is based in New York City to appear on morning shows to talk about their journey. And that journey, in many ways, has only just begun after becoming just the second team in history to win back-to-back World Cups.

What needs to happen now is crucial to not only the USWNT’s success in four years time, but how successfully the sport can grow in the USA. Having a strong, deep NWSL still remains a problem and investment is needed to grow the game across the U.S. at the professional level. France, England, Germany and even Spain are putting plenty of resources into domestic leagues and the U.S. needs to follow, and better that, if the national team will prosper. We already saw at this tournament that Europe has caught up with the U.S. plenty, if not enough, and in another four years time you can expect their squad to be even better. The NWSL needs to be the top women’s soccer league on the planet and the lasting legacy from this World Cup win should be that this group of players, and their federation, made that happen.

Transfer rumor roundup: Delph to Everton; Gomez deal off

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Everton are reportedly interested in making an experienced addition in the final month of the transfer window.

Our partners Sky Sports say that Everton will make a formal enquiry about signing Fabian Delph from Manchester City. The England midfielder, 29, has just one year left on his current deal and due to injury and Pep Guardiola‘s wealth of options in midfield, Delph made just 20 appearances in all competitions last season.

As well as playing in his preferred role of central midfield, Delph can also play at full back and has been a valuable, versatile squad play for Guardiola over the past three seasons. He joined City from Aston Villa in 2015 for $11 million and has been a very decent signing with 89 appearances made in all competitions. But with Rodri signed as City’s new holding midfielder this summer for a club-record fee, the writing is on the wall for Delph who did make a few costly errors last season.

At Everton he’d give Marco Silva extra cover in midfield and at left back, with his experience and bite in the tackle slotting in well with their counter-attacking style of play. Idrissa Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies are their current central midfield options, and Delph would bring versatility to an Everton side which was hit hard by injuries last season. City wouldn’t ask for too much in terms of a transfer fee and Delph still has plenty to offer at the Premier League level. Seems like everyone could win in this one…

Maxi Gomez’s on again, off again move to West Ham seems to be well and truly off.

A report from the London Evening Standard states that the Hammers have failed to sign the Uruguayan striker, 22, who has instead decided to join Valencia who will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Gomez has been a long-term target for the Hammers and with Marko Arnautovic sold to Shanghai SIPG, Andy Carroll released and Lucas Perez also leaving this summer, West Ham are looking pretty light up top with only Javier Hernandez (who also reportedly wants out) and Jordan Hugill around.

This is a big blow for West Ham, as Gomez’s ability to hold-up the ball and bring the likes of Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson into the game were supposed to knit their attack together. It is believed Manuel Pellegrini is a big fan of Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson but a huge offer of around $73 million would have to be paid to the Cherries to sign the England international striker.

USMNT’s Steffen loaned by Man City to Fortuna

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
U.S men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been loaned out by Manchester City to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Steffen, 24, was bought by Man City in December and immediately loaned back to his former club the Columbus Crew until this summer.

Fortuna announced on Tuesday that following Steffen being the USMNT’s number one goalkeeper for the 2019 Gold Cup he will spend the 2019-20 campaign on loan with them in the Bundesliga.

“I am really looking forward to returning to Germany and becoming part of such a traditional club,” Steffen said about the move.

Fortuna’s sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, who was a legendary goalkeeper himself, is delighted that Steffen has arrived.

“Zack Steffen is a modern goalkeeper who brings everything. He is technically very well educated, strong in one-on-one situations and footballing outstanding. Not without reason has Manchester City decided to sign Zack Steffen on a long-term basis,” Pfannenstiel said.

This return to Germany makes sense for Steffen. Ederson is the first-choice goalkeeper at Man City and Claudio Bravo is still around too with Daniel Grimshaw highly thought of. Ari Muric, another promising young goalkeeper, has signed a new deal at City and has been loaned out to Nottingham Forest, so there is plenty of competition for Steffen to get anywhere near the Man City first team.

Steffen came up through the youth ranks at SC Freiburg before heading to Columbus in 2016 where the former University of Maryland goalkeeper became a regular in MLS in 2017.

He will challenge Fortuna’s Michael Rensing and Raphael Wolf for the starting spot in goal for the team who finished in 10th place in the Bundesliga last season. That was a very good campaign for a newly-promoted side, as fellow USMNT man Alfredo Morales will help Steffen settle in.

Edu named Arsenal’s first-ever technical director

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Edu is back at Arsenal.

The former Brazilian midfielder has been appointed as their first-ever technical director, as the restructuring behind-the-scenes continues in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

Speaking about his appointment, Edu is delighted to be heading back to north London and is flying out with the team for their preseason tour of the USA on Thursday.

“Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role,” Edu said. “We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I’m looking forward to helping make a difference.”

Edu, 41, has recently been working with the Brazilian national team and leaves them after they won their first Copa America title in 12 years on Sunday.

Arsenal say that Edu will “coordinate the work of our first team coaching group, the academy and player scouting and recruitment in order to oversee the constant building up and efficient strengthening of our squad.”

Arsenal have hired a soccer man to oversee all of the soccer facets of the club. This makes sense.

Following the departure of chief executive Ivan Gazidis to AC Milan, Raul Sanllehi has been in the head of football role and Edu’s arrival has long been rumored. Now it has happened he will be a key part in player recruitment and linking everything together alongside head coach Unai Emery.

As a player he spent five seasons with the Gunners, and was a key part of their “Invincibles” squad. Although he only made 79 Premier League appearances across those five campaigns, he was always a reliable central midfielder and kept the likes of Patrick Vieira on their toes. His spells at Valencia and Corinthians yielded more trophies and he won the 2004 Copa America and 2005 Confederations Cup with Brazil, but it is in his post-playing career where he has enjoyed plenty of success. He took over as Corinthians’ director of football in 2011 and oversaw the development of plenty of talented players, while he also worked with Iran’s squad at the 2014 World Cup and most recently the Selecao since 2016.

Buying the right type of players and having a clear plan for youngsters has been a real problem for Arsenal in recent years, but Emery has shown he has changed the Gunners’ playing style pretty quickly after his first season in charge. Now it is down to Edu to unearth some young gems from South America and elsewhere as Arsenal cannot compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Man United to sign superstar players for big money, as things stand.

Edu has to get creative, and fast, if Arsenal are going to return to not only the top four but also become genuine title contenders once again. The man from Brazil showed plenty of composure on the ball during his playing days at Arsenal. Now he has to take that poise to boardrooms across the globe on their behalf.

Man United, Arsenal battle for Mario Lemina

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
Southampton’s Mario Lemina probably wasn’t at the top of the list when it came to the names to focus on in the transfer window this summer, but two Premier League giants are battling it out for his signature.

According to a report from the Southern Daily Echo, and since confirmed by multiple outlets across the UK, both Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as Leicester City, have enquired about signing Lemina, 26, with United not yet reaching the fee Saints want.

The Gabonese central midfielder hasn’t gone on Saints’ preseason tour of Austria and has revealed he and his agent have spoken with the club and they’ve agreed he can leave if the right price is agreed for the former Marseille and Juventus man.

Saints paid $20 million for Lemina in the summer of 2017 and it is believed they want to recoup all of that and make a small profit if they sell him this summer. That would be quite a bargain for a player of his quality, as Leicester may now have backed out of any deal due to their permanent signing of midfielder Youri Tielemans. 

Do United or Arsenal need to sign Lemina?

He’s a powerful, skilful central midfielder who has shown flashes of brilliance during the past two seasons at Saints, but there are question marks regarding his fitness and attitude. He missed a large chunk of last season with an abdominal injury and Saints are pretty set in central midfield without him as Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and James Ward-Prowse have all impressed under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

In many ways Lemina is the odd man out at Saints, and both United and Arsenal know that which could see them grab a bit of a bargain.

United have lost Ander Herrera but still have the likes of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred in central midfield, while the future of Paul Pogba is up in the air. Arsenal may sell Lucas Torreira this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka are their other options in the engine room after losing Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer.

So, both clubs could do with an extra body in central midfield.

Lemina has the potential to be a breakout star, if he wants to be. If a move to one of the PL’s top six fires him up, it’s a deal both United and Arsenal should do considering what $30 million buys you in this current transfer market.