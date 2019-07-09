More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
photo by Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus via Getty Images

Champions League wrap: Celtic, HJK take decided advantages

By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League is back (sort of).

Teams that qualified for the qualification stage of the tournament took their next steps on this week with the first legs of the first qualifying round.

FK Sarajevo 1-3 Celtic

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was thrilled with the Bhoys first serious match of a new season.

“We had to fit a few square pegs in round holes because of where we are with the squad,” he said. “I thought [Kristoffer] Ajer was unbelievable at right back. Obviously that’s not a long-term thing.”

Mirko Oremus opened the scoring for the hosts in the 29th minute, but Celtic answered six minutes later through Michael Johnston. Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair finished off the scoring, and the visitors are in fine shape for the second leg in Glasgow.

HJK Helsinki 3-0 HB Toshavn

A 30th minute red card to Faith Friday Obilor wasn’t enough to short-circuit HJK’s chances. Leading 1-0 at the the time on Lassi Lappalainen’s first of two goals, the Finnish side eased into the second leg. Daniel O’Shaughnessy scored the other goal.

Tuesday results

Nomme Kalju 0-1 Shkendija
Suduva 0-0 Red Star Belgrade
Ararat-Armenia 2-1 AIK
Astana 1-0 CFR Cluj
F91 Dudelange 2-2 Valletta
New Saints 2-2 Feronikeli

Wednesday fixtures

Ferencvaros v. Ludogorets Razgrad
Partizani v. Qarabag
Slovan Bratislava v. Sutjeska Niksic
Sheriff Tiraspol v. Saburtalo Tbilisi
Linfield v. Rosenborg
Valur v. Maribor
Dundalk v. Riga FC
BATE Borisov v. Piast Gliwice

Chicago Fire to pay $65.5 million to leave suburban stadium

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 9, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Fire will pay $65.5 million to leave the suburban Chicago stadium that has been the team’s home for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported the team has agreed to pay the community of Bridgeview to break its lease at SeatGeek Stadium, which is approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

[ MORE: Steffen loan confirmed ]

The agreement calls for the Fire to pay $10 million upfront plus $5 million to upgrade existing soccer facilities near the stadium and the $50.5 million balance through 2036. With the agreement, the Fire won’t play their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium beginning next season but will still be allowed to train there and its youth academy will continue to be based in Bridgeview.

A new home for the team has not been announced. The Fire played at Soldier Field in Chicago from 1991 until 2001 and from 2003 through part of the 2006 season.

LIVE: UCL qualifying rounds begin – Celtic in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
The first qualifying round of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, with Scottish champions Celtic in action.

 [ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

16 games take place across Tuesday and Wednesday, with Neil Lennon's Celtic heading to Bosnia and Herzegovina to play FK Sarajevo. Celtic are favored, but these early European games are always trick to negotiate.

Some other notable teams in UCL first qualifying round, first leg action on Tuesday include Red Star Belgrade playing FK Suduva, while Welsh side The New Saints play Kosovan side Feronikeli.

Teams still have to get through another three rounds to make the UCL group stage, but Astana, FC Ararat Armenia, FK Shkendija and HJK Helsinki all record first leg victories earlier on Tuesday.

Below is the schedule for Tuesday, while you can click on the link above to follow the action and scores from around Europe.

Tuesday’s UCL first qualifying round, first leg schedule

Astana 1-0 CFR Cluj – Result
FC Ararat Armenia 2-1 AIK – Result
Nomme Kalju 0-1 FK Shkendija – Result
HJK Helsinki 3-0 Havnar Boltfelag – Result

FK Sarajevo v. Celtic
The New Saints v. Feronikeli
FK Suduva v. Red Star Belgrade
F91 Dudelange v. Valletta FC

5 takeaways from USWNT’s World Cup win

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team are certified ballers and they dominated the 2019 World Cup in France from start to finish.

[ MORE: USWNT World Cup glory ]

From their incredible focus on the pitch to their stand for changes in how women’s sport is treated off the pitch, this is without doubt a truly special squad of players.

What did we learn about Jill Ellis’ squad this summer following their back-to-back World Cup victories?

USWNT played not to lose, and within themselves. Well done, Jill Ellis

When the exciting thing to do is play five forwards and go all-out for the win, people get upset when you don’t do that. Even though it isn’t the correct thing to do. USWNT head coach Jill Ellis (who is the first-ever coach in the women’s game to win consecutive world titles) has constantly had doubters due to the way she sets up the U.S. to play. Purists out there want the USWNT to play like Barcelona in their prime while pummelling teams. Ellis stood her ground and stuck with her philosophy, and her players carried out her instructions to a tee.

The U.S. never trailed in the entire competition and the main takeaway is that they never looked like beating themselves. There were no silly errors. No rash decisions to cost them goals. Nobody really looked out of their comfort zone. Ellis made big calls by moving players in and out of the lineup and got them all spot on. The USWNT may have played not to lose, but they weren’t scared of losing. They knew what they were good at — getting the ball out wide quickly, dominating in the air, turning opposition defenses — and played to their strengths. That is the sign of a perfectly well-oiled machine.

They had the best and second-best team at the World Cup. Now they must be rewarded

“We have the best team in the world, and the second-best team in the world,” Ali Krieger said before the USWNT beat Sweden to cap off their perfect group stage performance. Was it arrogant? Maybe a little. Was it correct? Yup. Ellis could rotate the likes of Christen Press, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd into this lineup with ease and the second XI would have surely reached at least the quarterfinals in this competition.

The strength in-depth of this team was ridiculous and the rests Ellis was able to give Morgana and Rapinoe paid dividends for the semifinal and final. 1 to 23 this was a heck of a squad and plenty of players can feel aggrieved that they didn’t play more minutes.

With this USWNT standing as one to fight for equal pay with the USMNT, it is clear what needs to happen now. The U.S. Soccer Federation needs to make it happen, as the U.S. women’s national team is a juggernaut and one which deserves to be rewarded financially in alignment with how they are recognized internationally as one of the best-ever teams.

Ertz, Lavelle, Mewis a perfectly balanced midfield trio

This midfield trio was a perfectly blend for how Ellis wanted the USWNT to play. Rose Lavelle ran at the heart of opposition defenses whenever she could. Sam Mewis too got forward but also won her aerial duels and harassed opposition midfielders. Julie Ertz was outstanding throughout and moving her from central defense to holding midfield was a masterstroke.

These three were perfectly balanced and although many hated the way the USWNT sat back late in games to protect their leads, having Ertz able to drop into the defensive line and clear and head balls away made perfect sense. Horan was often the odd one out, but it’s hard to argue with the midfield trio as World Cup debutants Mewis and Lavelle will be around for many years to come.

Rapinoe, Morgan steal the headlines, but for how long?

We know that Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are USWNT legends (not just for their goal celebrations) and both scored big goals at big moments during the World Cup glory. But can we ignore the fact that they both struggled at points during this tournament? Rapinoe is now 34 years old and although she won the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot at the tournament, the USWNT often looked more dangerous with Press and Tobin Heath out wide.

Rapinoe is a wonderful ambassador for the USWNT and will go down as one of the greatest sportswomen in history for the way she has stood up for what she believes in off the pitch, then backed it up with pivotal displays on it. But now may be a good time for her to pass the baton on to the next wave of USWNT stars. As for Morgan, her five goals in the opener against Thailand padded her stats as she only scored one more goal in the tournament. She won a key penalty in the final and put her body on the line as defenders clattered her time and time again, but you got the sense she was frustrated throughout much of the tournament. Morgan, 30, will still be around for a few more years but Mallory Pugh may well push her all the way for minutes between now and the 2023 World Cup.

The initial buzz is incredible, but now comes the hard part

From the celebrations in France throughout the summer with a huge U.S. fanbase, and neutrals, on their side, to the welcome home in the first 24-48 hours, it is clear the USWNT have stirred the emotions of so many people in the USA and further afield. Now comes the hard bit. The U.S. players were celebrating as they arrived at Newark Airport on the tarmac, with plenty of drinks flowing on the charter flight back from France. But there was no real time for them to chill out. The players then embarked on visiting pretty much every single TV network that is based in New York City to appear on morning shows to talk about their journey. And that journey, in many ways, has only just begun after becoming just the second team in history to win back-to-back World Cups.

What needs to happen now is crucial to not only the USWNT’s success in four years time, but how successfully the sport can grow in the USA. Having a strong, deep NWSL still remains a problem and investment is needed to grow the game across the U.S. at the professional level. France, England, Germany and even Spain are putting plenty of resources into domestic leagues and the U.S. needs to follow, and better that, if the national team will prosper. We already saw at this tournament that Europe has caught up with the U.S. plenty, if not enough, and in another four years time you can expect their squad to be even better. The NWSL needs to be the top women’s soccer league on the planet and the lasting legacy from this World Cup win should be that this group of players, and their federation, made that happen.

Transfer rumor roundup: Delph to Everton; Gomez deal off

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Everton are reportedly interested in making an experienced addition in the final month of the transfer window.

Our partners Sky Sports say that Everton will make a formal enquiry about signing Fabian Delph from Manchester City. The England midfielder, 29, has just one year left on his current deal and due to injury and Pep Guardiola‘s wealth of options in midfield, Delph made just 20 appearances in all competitions last season.

As well as playing in his preferred role of central midfield, Delph can also play at full back and has been a valuable, versatile squad play for Guardiola over the past three seasons. He joined City from Aston Villa in 2015 for $11 million and has been a very decent signing with 89 appearances made in all competitions. But with Rodri signed as City’s new holding midfielder this summer for a club-record fee, the writing is on the wall for Delph who did make a few costly errors last season.

At Everton he’d give Marco Silva extra cover in midfield and at left back, with his experience and bite in the tackle slotting in well with their counter-attacking style of play. Idrissa Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies are their current central midfield options, and Delph would bring versatility to an Everton side which was hit hard by injuries last season. City wouldn’t ask for too much in terms of a transfer fee and Delph still has plenty to offer at the Premier League level. Seems like everyone could win in this one…

Maxi Gomez’s on again, off again move to West Ham seems to be well and truly off.

A report from the London Evening Standard states that the Hammers have failed to sign the Uruguayan striker, 22, who has instead decided to join Valencia who will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Gomez has been a long-term target for the Hammers and with Marko Arnautovic sold to Shanghai SIPG, Andy Carroll released and Lucas Perez also leaving this summer, West Ham are looking pretty light up top with only Javier Hernandez (who also reportedly wants out) and Jordan Hugill around.

This is a big blow for West Ham, as Gomez’s ability to hold-up the ball and bring the likes of Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson into the game were supposed to knit their attack together. It is believed Manuel Pellegrini is a big fan of Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson but a huge offer of around $73 million would have to be paid to the Cherries to sign the England international striker.