Edu named Arsenal’s first-ever technical director

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Edu is back at Arsenal.

The former Brazilian midfielder has been appointed as their first-ever technical director, as the restructuring behind-the-scenes continues in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

Speaking about his appointment, Edu is delighted to be heading back to north London and is flying out with the team for their preseason tour of the USA on Thursday.

“Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role,” Edu said. “We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I’m looking forward to helping make a difference.”

Edu, 41, has recently been working with the Brazilian national team and leaves them after they won their first Copa America title in 12 years on Sunday.

Arsenal say that Edu will “coordinate the work of our first team coaching group, the academy and player scouting and recruitment in order to oversee the constant building up and efficient strengthening of our squad.”

Arsenal have hired a soccer man to oversee all of the soccer facets of the club. This makes sense.

Following the departure of chief executive Ivan Gazidis to AC Milan, Raul Sanllehi has been in the head of football role and Edu’s arrival has long been rumored. Now it has happened he will be a key part in player recruitment and linking everything together alongside head coach Unai Emery.

As a player he spent five seasons with the Gunners, and was a key part of their “Invincibles” squad. Although he only made 79 Premier League appearances across those five campaigns, he was always a reliable central midfielder and kept the likes of Patrick Vieira on their toes. His spells at Valencia and Corinthians yielded more trophies and he won the 2004 Copa America and 2005 Confederations Cup with Brazil, but it is in his post-playing career where he has enjoyed plenty of success. He took over as Corinthians’ director of football in 2011 and oversaw the development of plenty of talented players, while he also worked with Iran’s squad at the 2014 World Cup and most recently the Selecao since 2016.

Buying the right type of players and having a clear plan for youngsters has been a real problem for Arsenal in recent years, but Emery has shown he has changed the Gunners’ playing style pretty quickly after his first season in charge. Now it is down to Edu to unearth some young gems from South America and elsewhere as Arsenal cannot compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Man United to sign superstar players for big money, as things stand.

Edu has to get creative, and fast, if Arsenal are going to return to not only the top four but also become genuine title contenders once again. The man from Brazil showed plenty of composure on the ball during his playing days at Arsenal. Now he has to take that poise to boardrooms across the globe on their behalf.

USMNT’s Steffen loaned by Man City to Fortuna

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
U.S men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been loaned out by Manchester City to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Steffen, 24, was bought by Man City in December and immediately loaned back to his former club the Columbus Crew until this summer.

Fortuna announced on Tuesday that following Steffen being the USMNT’s number one goalkeeper for the 2019 Gold Cup he will spend the 2019-20 campaign on loan with them in the Bundesliga.

“I am really looking forward to returning to Germany and becoming part of such a traditional club,” Steffen said about the move.

Fortuna’s sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, who was a legendary goalkeeper himself, is delighted that Steffen has arrived.

“Zack Steffen is a modern goalkeeper who brings everything. He is technically very well educated, strong in one-on-one situations and footballing outstanding. Not without reason has Manchester City decided to sign Zack Steffen on a long-term basis,” Pfannenstiel said.

This return to Germany makes sense for Steffen. Ederson is the first-choice goalkeeper at Man City and Claudio Bravo is still around too with Daniel Grimshaw highly thought of. Ari Muric, another promising young goalkeeper, has signed a new deal at City and has been loaned out to Nottingham Forest, so there is plenty of competition for Steffen to get anywhere near the Man City first team.

Steffen came up through the youth ranks at SC Freiburg before heading to Columbus in 2016 where the former University of Maryland goalkeeper became a regular in MLS in 2017.

He will challenge Fortuna’s Michael Rensing and Raphael Wolf for the starting spot in goal for the team who finished in 10th place in the Bundesliga last season. That was a very good campaign for a newly-promoted side, as fellow USMNT man Alfredo Morales will help Steffen settle in.

Man United, Arsenal battle for Mario Lemina

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
Southampton’s Mario Lemina probably wasn’t at the top of the list when it came to the names to focus on in the transfer window this summer, but two Premier League giants are battling it out for his signature.

According to a report from the Southern Daily Echo, and since confirmed by multiple outlets across the UK, both Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as Leicester City, have enquired about signing Lemina, 26, with United not yet reaching the fee Saints want.

The Gabonese central midfielder hasn’t gone on Saints’ preseason tour of Austria and has revealed he and his agent have spoken with the club and they’ve agreed he can leave if the right price is agreed for the former Marseille and Juventus man.

Saints paid $20 million for Lemina in the summer of 2017 and it is believed they want to recoup all of that and make a small profit if they sell him this summer. That would be quite a bargain for a player of his quality, as Leicester may now have backed out of any deal due to their permanent signing of midfielder Youri Tielemans. 

Do United or Arsenal need to sign Lemina?

He’s a powerful, skilful central midfielder who has shown flashes of brilliance during the past two seasons at Saints, but there are question marks regarding his fitness and attitude. He missed a large chunk of last season with an abdominal injury and Saints are pretty set in central midfield without him as Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and James Ward-Prowse have all impressed under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

In many ways Lemina is the odd man out at Saints, and both United and Arsenal know that which could see them grab a bit of a bargain.

United have lost Ander Herrera but still have the likes of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred in central midfield, while the future of Paul Pogba is up in the air. Arsenal may sell Lucas Torreira this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka are their other options in the engine room after losing Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer.

So, both clubs could do with an extra body in central midfield.

Lemina has the potential to be a breakout star, if he wants to be. If a move to one of the PL’s top six fires him up, it’s a deal both United and Arsenal should do considering what $30 million buys you in this current transfer market.

Report: John Terry favorite for Newcastle job

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
John Terry has emerged as the surprising front-runner to become the new Newcastle United manager.

Terry, 38, has been the assistant manager of Aston Villa for the past 12 months and played a big part in their promotion back to the Premier League.

However, various reports claim that the Chelsea and England legend is now the overwhelming favorite to take the vacant Newcastle job after Rafael Benitez decided not to renew his contract late last month.

Bookmakers odds on Terry to be the next Newcastle manager have plummeted, as the five-time Premier League winner has never hid his ambition to be a manager one day. Other managers to be linked with the Newcastle job include Steve Bruce, Steven Gerrard, Quique Sanchez Flores, Mikel Arteta and Chris Wilder.

With Mike Ashley still in place as Newcastle’s owner as a protracted takeover from the Bin Zayed Group continues to rumble on, hiring someone like Terry may be a rather low risk appointment while everything is still getting sorted out. His wages wouldn’t be that high and he would be hungry to take his first job as a head coach.

But let’s not forget that Newcastle have lost a defensive mastermind in Benitez, plus their two top goalscorers from last season in Salomon Rondon (returned to West Brom at the end of his loan) and Ayoze Perez (sold to Leicester for $38.5 million).

As things stand at Newcastle, no matter who arrives to take charge this summer they will be among the favorites for relegation in 2019-20.

A young manager like Terry may be better suited to staying at Aston Villa as a No.2 for a few more years, then picking his first head-coaching gig at a team in less turmoil than Newcastle currently are. That would be a smart move by Terry, but how often do jobs of this size come along for unproven coaches?

Frank Lampard‘s decision to leave Derby County for his beloved Chelsea after just one season in management proves that the urge to manage as high as you can as early as you can is strong.

This is a tough decision for Terry. Does he follow Gerrard and Lampard into the hotseat at a giant of a club?

Pogba’s agent slams Man United: “He’s done nothing wrong”

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT
2 Comments

Paul Pogba has been training with Manchester United during their preseason tour of Australia, but the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

After his agent, Mina Raiola, last week said that he is “in the process” of sealing a transfer for Pogba, the so-called ‘super agent’ has again been speaking to the media about Pogba’s desire to leave United this summer as Real Madrid and Juventus are waiting in the wings.

In a statement released to talkSPORT Raiola defended the conduct of his client and hinted at a deal being done to move on Pogba soon.

“The player has done nothing wrong, he has been respectful and professional in every way,” Raiola said. “The club knows his feeling for a long time, it is a shame other people only like to criticize without the right information and I’m also sorry that the club does not take any position against this. Hopefully there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties.”

That dig at United for not hitting out at long-term reports about Pogba’s attitude is a little ridiculous. Raiola himself says that Pogba told United some time ago he wanted to leave, so that is hardly going to be a good situation for anyone involved.

The main question here is this: is Pogba moving on to get another big pay day at the request of Raiola? Things were going so well for him, and United, during the first few months of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign but then it all changed rather quickly as his, and United’s, form dropped off drastically.

Pogba, 26, has turned up for United’s preseason tour and unlike Neymar’s situation at PSG, he is doing what is asked of him. For now.

Solskjaer will not want Pogba around if he’s disrupting the group and not focused on being at United beyond the end of the summer transfer window on Aug. 8.

After Pogba missed the first week of preseason, which was cleared by Solskjaer, due to not having a long break last summer, it will be intriguing to see if he plays a part in either of their friendly games against Perth Glory or Leeds United in Australia over the coming days.

Whatever happens in the coming weeks, let’s no paint Pogba out to be the victim here. He wants to leave United and his agent is trying his best to force through the move. United don’t want to sell and are asking over $180 million for him. This deal will likely go down to the wire on transfer deadline day.