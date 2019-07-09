Inter Milan reportedly meets with Manchester United on Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku wasn’t very good this year, but it should come as no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in Europe are plenty interested in the big Belgian striker.
Manchester United has given a new rich contract to center forward Marcus Rashford, and Lukaku reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford after a terrible season by his standards.
Inter Milan has been widely linked with him, and Sky Sports says the Serie A side is in England for talks with United, even more intrigued now that serial scudetto winners Juventus are reportedly creeping around the striker. The quoted fee is around $94 million.
Lukaku just turned 26 in May and is coming off his worst season, well, ever. He scored 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances and two more in nine Champions League runs.
But United was a mess last season, and finishing wasn’t exactly in form for them. Not only did Lukaku have his goal numbers dip, but his assists sank dramatically.
The Belgian has been a magnet for six or seven assists a season, but only produced one this year.
What both Juve and Inter are betting on is Lukaku’s down year being an aberration, and it’s a safe bet considering he was a big time producer with West Brom, Everton, and United.
And that’s why I have to think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seeing Lukaku report to United preseason and hoping he can persuade him to spend another season at Old Trafford. It’s hard to envision the striker failing to show up, and he did score three goals in his only international caps of the summer.
Florian Thauvin left the Premier League a transfer bust, and may be returning for a lot more money as a World Cup champion.
Thauvin, 26, is being linked with a move to West Ham United for $45 million and the services of Mexican national team star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.
Newcastle boss Steve McClaren couldn’t coax a single goal out of Thauvin in 2015-16, and he was quickly back at Marseille.
He then scored 15, 26, and 15 goals over the next three seasons, breaking into the French national team and playing a single minute in France’s World Cup victory. Here’s the thing, though: you can’t prove they would’ve won it without that minute.
Hernandez has scored 15 Premier League goals in the two seasons since he arrived from a Bundesliga run with Bayer Leverkusen. He’s earned just two of his 108 caps since the 2018 World Cup, scoring against Paraguay after a sub’s turn versus Chile in March 2019.
Good deal for the Irons? Marseille probably likes what it sees from its end.
The UEFA Champions League is back (sort of).
Teams that qualified for the qualification stage of the tournament took their next steps on this week with the first legs of the first qualifying round.
FK Sarajevo 1-3 Celtic
Celtic boss Neil Lennon was thrilled with the Bhoys first serious match of a new season.
“We had to fit a few square pegs in round holes because of where we are with the squad,” he said. “I thought [Kristoffer] Ajer was unbelievable at right back. Obviously that’s not a long-term thing.”
Mirko Oremus opened the scoring for the hosts in the 29th minute, but Celtic answered six minutes later through Michael Johnston. Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair finished off the scoring, and the visitors are in fine shape for the second leg in Glasgow.
HJK Helsinki 3-0 HB Toshavn
A 30th minute red card to Faith Friday Obilor wasn’t enough to short-circuit HJK’s chances. Leading 1-0 at the the time on Lassi Lappalainen’s first of two goals, the Finnish side eased into the second leg. Daniel O’Shaughnessy scored the other goal.
Tuesday results
Nomme Kalju 0-1 Shkendija
Suduva 0-0 Red Star Belgrade
Ararat-Armenia 2-1 AIK
Astana 1-0 CFR Cluj
F91 Dudelange 2-2 Valletta
New Saints 2-2 Feronikeli
Wednesday fixtures
Ferencvaros v. Ludogorets Razgrad
Partizani v. Qarabag
Slovan Bratislava v. Sutjeska Niksic
Sheriff Tiraspol v. Saburtalo Tbilisi
Linfield v. Rosenborg
Valur v. Maribor
Dundalk v. Riga FC
BATE Borisov v. Piast Gliwice
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Fire will pay $65.5 million to leave the suburban Chicago stadium that has been the team’s home for more than a decade.
On Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported the team has agreed to pay the community of Bridgeview to break its lease at SeatGeek Stadium, which is approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.
The agreement calls for the Fire to pay $10 million upfront plus $5 million to upgrade existing soccer facilities near the stadium and the $50.5 million balance through 2036. With the agreement, the Fire won’t play their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium beginning next season but will still be allowed to train there and its youth academy will continue to be based in Bridgeview.
A new home for the team has not been announced. The Fire played at Soldier Field in Chicago from 1991 until 2001 and from 2003 through part of the 2006 season.
The first qualifying round of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, with Scottish champions Celtic in action.
16 games take place across Tuesday and Wednesday, with Neil Lennon’s Celtic heading to Bosnia and Herzegovina to play FK Sarajevo. Celtic are favored, but these early European games are always trick to negotiate.
Some other notable teams in UCL first qualifying round, first leg action on Tuesday include Red Star Belgrade playing FK Suduva, while Welsh side The New Saints play Kosovan side Feronikeli.
Teams still have to get through another three rounds to make the UCL group stage, but Astana, FC Ararat Armenia, FK Shkendija and HJK Helsinki all record first leg victories earlier on Tuesday.
Below is the schedule for Tuesday, while you can click on the link above to follow the action and scores from around Europe.
Tuesday’s UCL first qualifying round, first leg schedule
Astana 1-0 CFR Cluj – Result
FC Ararat Armenia 2-1 AIK – Result
Nomme Kalju 0-1 FK Shkendija – Result
HJK Helsinki 3-0 Havnar Boltfelag – Result
FK Sarajevo v. Celtic
The New Saints v. Feronikeli
FK Suduva v. Red Star Belgrade
F91 Dudelange v. Valletta FC