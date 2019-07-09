More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Pogba’s agent slams Man United: “He’s done nothing wrong”

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT
Paul Pogba has been training with Manchester United during their preseason tour of Australia, but the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

After his agent, Mina Raiola, last week said that he is “in the process” of sealing a transfer for Pogba, the so-called ‘super agent’ has again been speaking to the media about Pogba’s desire to leave United this summer as Real Madrid and Juventus are waiting in the wings.

In a statement released to talkSPORT Raiola defended the conduct of his client and hinted at a deal being done to move on Pogba soon.

“The player has done nothing wrong, he has been respectful and professional in every way,” Raiola said. “The club knows his feeling for a long time, it is a shame other people only like to criticize without the right information and I’m also sorry that the club does not take any position against this. Hopefully there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties.”

That dig at United for not hitting out at long-term reports about Pogba’s attitude is a little ridiculous. Raiola himself says that Pogba told United some time ago he wanted to leave, so that is hardly going to be a good situation for anyone involved.

The main question here is this: is Pogba moving on to get another big pay day at the request of Raiola? Things were going so well for him, and United, during the first few months of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign but then it all changed rather quickly as his, and United’s, form dropped off drastically.

Pogba, 26, has turned up for United’s preseason tour and unlike Neymar’s situation at PSG, he is doing what is asked of him. For now.

Solskjaer will not want Pogba around if he’s disrupting the group and not focused on being at United beyond the end of the summer transfer window on Aug. 8.

After Pogba missed the first week of preseason, which was cleared by Solskjaer, due to not having a long break last summer, it will be intriguing to see if he plays a part in either of their friendly games against Perth Glory or Leeds United in Australia over the coming days.

Whatever happens in the coming weeks, let’s no paint Pogba out to be the victim here. He wants to leave United and his agent is trying his best to force through the move. United don’t want to sell and are asking over $180 million for him. This deal will likely go down to the wire on transfer deadline day.

Man United, Arsenal battle for Mario Lemina

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
Southampton’s Mario Lemina probably wasn’t at the top of the list when it came to the names to focus on in the transfer window this summer, but two Premier League giants are battling it out for his signature.

According to a report from the Southern Daily Echo, and since confirmed by multiple outlets across the UK, both Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as Leicester City, have enquired about signing Lemina, 26, with United not yet reaching the fee Saints want.

The Gabonese central midfielder hasn’t gone on Saints’ preseason tour of Austria and has revealed he and his agent have spoken with the club and they’ve agreed he can leave if the right price is agreed for the former Marseille and Juventus man.

Saints paid $20 million for Lemina in the summer of 2017 and it is believed they want to recoup all of that and make a small profit if they sell him this summer. That would be quite a bargain for a player of his quality, as Leicester may now have backed out of any deal due to their permanent signing of midfielder Youri Tielemans. 

Do United or Arsenal need to sign Lemina?

He’s a powerful, skilful central midfielder who has shown flashes of brilliance during the past two seasons at Saints, but there are question marks regarding his fitness and attitude. He missed a large chunk of last season with an abdominal injury and Saints are pretty set in central midfield without him as Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and James Ward-Prowse have all impressed under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

In many ways Lemina is the odd man out at Saints, and both United and Arsenal know that which could see them grab a bit of a bargain.

United have lost Ander Herrera but still have the likes of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred in central midfield, while the future of Paul Pogba is up in the air. Arsenal may sell Lucas Torreira this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka are their other options in the engine room after losing Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer.

So, both clubs could do with an extra body in central midfield.

Lemina has the potential to be a breakout star, if he wants to be. If a move to one of the PL’s top six fires him up, it’s a deal both United and Arsenal should do considering what $30 million buys you in this current transfer market.

Report: John Terry favorite for Newcastle job

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
John Terry has emerged as the surprising front-runner to become the new Newcastle United manager.

Terry, 38, has been the assistant manager of Aston Villa for the past 12 months and played a big part in their promotion back to the Premier League.

However, various reports claim that the Chelsea and England legend is now the overwhelming favorite to take the vacant Newcastle job after Rafael Benitez decided not to renew his contract late last month.

Bookmakers odds on Terry to be the next Newcastle manager have plummeted, as the five-time Premier League winner has never hid his ambition to be a manager one day. Other managers to be linked with the Newcastle job include Steve Bruce, Steven Gerrard, Quique Sanchez Flores, Mikel Arteta and Chris Wilder.

With Mike Ashley still in place as Newcastle’s owner as a protracted takeover from the Bin Zayed Group continues to rumble on, hiring someone like Terry may be a rather low risk appointment while everything is still getting sorted out. His wages wouldn’t be that high and he would be hungry to take his first job as a head coach.

But let’s not forget that Newcastle have lost a defensive mastermind in Benitez, plus their two top goalscorers from last season in Salomon Rondon (returned to West Brom at the end of his loan) and Ayoze Perez (sold to Leicester for $38.5 million).

As things stand at Newcastle, no matter who arrives to take charge this summer they will be among the favorites for relegation in 2019-20.

A young manager like Terry may be better suited to staying at Aston Villa as a No.2 for a few more years, then picking his first head-coaching gig at a team in less turmoil than Newcastle currently are. That would be a smart move by Terry, but how often do jobs of this size come along for unproven coaches?

Frank Lampard‘s decision to leave Derby County for his beloved Chelsea after just one season in management proves that the urge to manage as high as you can as early as you can is strong.

This is a tough decision for Terry. Does he follow Gerrard and Lampard into the hotseat at a giant of a club?

US victory most-viewed match this year but down from 2015

Associated PressJul 8, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT
The United States’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final averaged nearly 15.6 million U.S. viewers on English- and Spanish-language television.

It was the most-viewed match this season, but a decrease from the 2015 final.

The match averaged 14.27 million viewers on Fox, according to the network and Nielsen, and peaked at 19.6 million. It was a 22 percent increase over last year’s FIFA World Cup men’s final between France and Croatia, which averaged 11.44 million.

The audience was down 43.8 percent from the 2015 final between the U.S. and Japan, which averaged 25.4 million viewers. That match though was played in Canada and started at 7 p.m. Eastern, compared to Sunday’s in France, which kicked off at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The Telemundo broadcast averaged 1.3 million and peaked at 2 million as the match concluded.

The match averaged 589,000 viewers online – 289,000 on Fox apps and 300,000 on NBC and Telemundo apps – which makes it the most-streamed Women’s World Cup match ever.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup final between the U.S. and Mexico averaged 2.9 million on Fox Sports 1, making it the most-viewed non-World Cup match in the network’s five-year history.

The Copa America final between Brazil and Peru averaged 3.1 viewers on Telemundo. The ESPN-plus streaming service had the English-language rights but the network did not divulge figures.

Report: Neymar told PSG he wants to leave

By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT
If Neymar has his way, his sojourn to Paris will end after two largely impressive, yet unsatisfying seasons for him.

According to a report in UOL Esporte from Brazil, in a conversation with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo, a fellow Brazilian, Neymar told Leonardo that he desired to leave PSG this summer. If true, it’s the latest strong rumor and report that Neymar is serious about leaving Paris before accomplishing his goal of winning the FIFA Ballon d’Or.

This latest report is important because Neymar didn’t arrive on day one of preseason training for PSG on Monday. PSG claim that it was caught off guard by this and were surprised he didn’t show up. Neymar and his handlers, on the other hand, say that they told PSG previously that Neymar has some functions to attend to and won’t arrive in Paris until next week.

In addition, Neymar is coming off a serious ankle injury suffered on international duty in early June and could in theory still need time to recover.

The bookies favorites these days are for Neymar to return to Barcelona, but it just seems nearly impossible to imagine Barca signing both Neymar and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann. For Financial Fair Play reasons, Barca would have to offload many of their players just to afford the pair when considering yearly salary and transfer fee.

The Neymar transfer saga appears prime to go down to the wire as both clubs negotiate through intermediaries before an agreement is reached. But could Neymar speed things up if he doesn’t show up at all? Or will PSG treat him like Adrian Rabiot last year, and leave him benched.

For PSG, Neymar still has 3 years left on his contract and is still an absolute star in Ligue 1 and the side’s best chance of winning a Champions League title. Losing him, no matter the return, leaves a giant hole that’s difficult to replace in terms of production. However, his off the field antics may just make PSG bite it’s tongue and let him go.