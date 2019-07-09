Pogba’s agent slams Man United: “He’s done nothing wrong”

Paul Pogba has been training with Manchester United during their preseason tour of Australia, but the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

After his agent, Mina Raiola, last week said that he is “in the process” of sealing a transfer for Pogba, the so-called ‘super agent’ has again been speaking to the media about Pogba’s desire to leave United this summer as Real Madrid and Juventus are waiting in the wings.

In a statement released to talkSPORT Raiola defended the conduct of his client and hinted at a deal being done to move on Pogba soon.

“The player has done nothing wrong, he has been respectful and professional in every way,” Raiola said. “The club knows his feeling for a long time, it is a shame other people only like to criticize without the right information and I’m also sorry that the club does not take any position against this. Hopefully there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties.”

That dig at United for not hitting out at long-term reports about Pogba’s attitude is a little ridiculous. Raiola himself says that Pogba told United some time ago he wanted to leave, so that is hardly going to be a good situation for anyone involved.

The main question here is this: is Pogba moving on to get another big pay day at the request of Raiola? Things were going so well for him, and United, during the first few months of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign but then it all changed rather quickly as his, and United’s, form dropped off drastically.

Pogba, 26, has turned up for United’s preseason tour and unlike Neymar’s situation at PSG, he is doing what is asked of him. For now.

Solskjaer will not want Pogba around if he’s disrupting the group and not focused on being at United beyond the end of the summer transfer window on Aug. 8.

After Pogba missed the first week of preseason, which was cleared by Solskjaer, due to not having a long break last summer, it will be intriguing to see if he plays a part in either of their friendly games against Perth Glory or Leeds United in Australia over the coming days.

Whatever happens in the coming weeks, let’s no paint Pogba out to be the victim here. He wants to leave United and his agent is trying his best to force through the move. United don’t want to sell and are asking over $180 million for him. This deal will likely go down to the wire on transfer deadline day.

