Report: John Terry favorite for Newcastle job

John Terry has emerged as the surprising front-runner to become the new Newcastle United manager.

Terry, 38, has been the assistant manager of Aston Villa for the past 12 months and played a big part in their promotion back to the Premier League.

However, various reports claim that the Chelsea and England legend is now the overwhelming favorite to take the vacant Newcastle job after Rafael Benitez decided not to renew his contract late last month.

Bookmakers odds on Terry to be the next Newcastle manager have plummeted, as the five-time Premier League winner has never hid his ambition to be a manager one day. Other managers to be linked with the Newcastle job include Steve Bruce, Steven Gerrard, Quique Sanchez Flores, Mikel Arteta and Chris Wilder.

With Mike Ashley still in place as Newcastle’s owner as a protracted takeover from the Bin Zayed Group continues to rumble on, hiring someone like Terry may be a rather low risk appointment while everything is still getting sorted out. His wages wouldn’t be that high and he would be hungry to take his first job as a head coach.

But let’s not forget that Newcastle have lost a defensive mastermind in Benitez, plus their two top goalscorers from last season in Salomon Rondon (returned to West Brom at the end of his loan) and Ayoze Perez (sold to Leicester for $38.5 million).

As things stand at Newcastle, no matter who arrives to take charge this summer they will be among the favorites for relegation in 2019-20.

A young manager like Terry may be better suited to staying at Aston Villa as a No.2 for a few more years, then picking his first head-coaching gig at a team in less turmoil than Newcastle currently are. That would be a smart move by Terry, but how often do jobs of this size come along for unproven coaches?

Frank Lampard‘s decision to leave Derby County for his beloved Chelsea after just one season in management proves that the urge to manage as high as you can as early as you can is strong.

This is a tough decision for Terry. Does he follow Gerrard and Lampard into the hotseat at a giant of a club?

