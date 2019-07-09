Report: Newcastle considering Bruce as takeover talk hamper hiring process

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is this summer the time Steve Bruce takes the reins of his boyhood favorite club?

The Manchester United hero turned well-traveled manager is “under consideration” for the Newcastle United managerial vacancy, reports The Chronicle citing the Press Association.

It also says there are several candidates under consideration, and that a possible sale of the club by Mike Ashley to the Bin Zayed Group is complicating the process of hiring a new manager. That’s no surprise, as Ashley’s hiring of Rafael Benitez was considering a major coup given his reputation, which hasn’t changed much in the interim.

The Chronicle also reports that the club has turned down former Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst due to his lack of experience as a first team manager (which would certainly shutter the John Terry as favorite rumors).

Bruce, 58, has managed every club in England. Okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but here’s his resume: Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic (twice), Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Hull City, Aston Villa, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Currently employed by the Owls, Bruce might jump at the chance to return to the Premier League. He led Birmingham City and Hull City to PL promotion, but has had mixed results in the top flight.

