Getty Images

AFCON quarterfinals, Live: Senegal v. Benin, Nigeria v. South Africa

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
The first two quarterfinals take place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, as Senegal and Nigeria are heavily favored to win and reach the final four.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations ]

Sadio Mane’s Senegal face Benin, who shocked Morocco in the Round of 16, while Nigeria take on South Africa who similarly shocked the world as they dumped hosts Egypt out of the competition. Mane has scored three goals so far and along with Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, Algeria’s Adam Ounas and DR Congo’s Cedric Bakambu they lead the tournament in goals.

If Senegal prevail they will face the winner of Madagascar and Tunisia in Cairo on Saturday, while if Nigeria  take care of business they will play either the Ivory Coast or Algeria in a stacked side of the bracket.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Wednesday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Wednesday, July 10

Quarterfinals
Senegal v. Benin – 12 p.m. ET
Nigeria v. South Africa – 3 p.m. ET

Explaining CONCACAF’s new World Cup qualification format

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
So, CONCACAF have changed the way teams will qualify for the 2022 World Cup and in a word it is, complicated.

In short, this system will benefit the big boys.

The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean released the new format on Wednesday and there was then plenty of confusion among fans across the region as to what all this means.

With the CONCACAF Nations League kicking off this fall, there are plenty of changes in the region and the main theme throughout all of these alterations is to give more meaningful international games and give extra incentives for smaller nations to not only qualify for big tournaments, but play qualifiers against some of the bigger nations.

Still, when it comes to the new World Cup qualification format, things get clouded a little.

This is where we come in. Here’s an explanation of the changes and what they actually mean.

  • Based on their FIFA rankings after the game window in June 2020, the top six teams in the CONCACAF region will compete in the final round of World Cup qualifying, the Hexagonal.
  • Hex matches will take place across September, October and November of 2020 and March and September of 2021.
  • The top three teams from the Hex standings will qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup.
  • In June 2020 the second part of qualifying will begin. CONCACAF teams ranked 7-35 according to their FIFA ranking will take part in a group stage and knockout round.
  • The 29 teams will be divided into five groups of four teams and three groups of three teams, with the games taking place in September, October and November of 2020.
  • The first-place teams in each of the eight groups will qualify for the knockout round.
  • Quarterfinals, semifinals and final matches of the knockout round will be played in home-and-away direct elimination format during March, June and September 2021.
  • Winner of the knockout phase will then play the fourth-place team from the Hex in a home-and-away playoff in October 2021.
  • The winner of the CONCACAF playoff will then play in FIFA’s Intercontinental playoff for a place in the World Cup.

Okay, so you’ve grabbed some aspirin after your lie down. Are you still with us?

This new format is great news for the USMNT, Mexico and Costa Rica. As for Honduras, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica, they know if they finish in fifth and sixth place in the Hex will not have to take part in a huge group stage and knockout round competition.

But the team who finish in fourth now know they aren’t heading straight for FIFA’s Intercontinental playoff for a place in the World Cup.

Adding an extra playoff round to determine who represents CONCACAF in the Intercontinental playoff seems a little bit much but it does give plenty of the smaller nations in the region hope that they can go on a fairytale run in the second part of qualifying, then beat the fourth-place team from the Hex, then an Intercontinental foe to reach the 2022 World Cup.

Easy, right? Judging on their displays at the Gold Cup this summer, Curacao and Haiti are two teams who will certainly fancy their chances of making the most of this new long and winding route towards potential World Cup qualification.

VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Epic USWNT World Cup victory parade in NYC

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
The USWNT were cheered on by thousands of fans along the Canyon of Heroes in New York City on Wednesday.

Following their 2019 World Cup win, the Mayor of New York City invited the women’s national team to have a ticker-tape parade just like they did four years ago.

[ MORE: 5 key takeaways from USWNT glory ]

There were amazing scenes along Broadway in lower Manhattan as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the entire USWNT squad showed off the World Cup trophy and their medals to fans.’

Chants of “Equal Pay! Equal Pay!” were sung in unison by fans and players in one of several powerful moments as the ticker-tape came down as the floats made their way towards City Hall.

A huge reception was then held on stage outside City Hall to honor the back-to-back World Cup champs, as U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro addressed the chants of “Pay Them!” and “Equal Pay!” throughout his speech praising the USWNT.

“We will continue to invest more in women’s soccer than any other nation in the world. We believe that all female athletes deserve equitable pay. Together I believe we can get this done,” Cordeiro said.

Below is a look at the best videos and photos from the parade, while you can watch the whole thing back by clicking on the final video.

Positive Alexis Sanchez injury update

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
Manchester United expect to have Alexis Sanchez fit and raring to go for the start of their 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Chilean forward, 30, scored twice and played pretty well for Chile at the Copa America in Brazil over the past few weeks.

However, he did suffer a hamstring injury in their 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the third-place match on Saturday.

Speaking from United’s preseason tour in Australia, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Sanchez will be fit enough for the latter stages of preseason.

“I don’t think Alexis’s injury was too bad,” Solskjaer said. “When he’s due back is three weeks after his last game, so that will be just after we come back from tour. I would expect him to be fit enough to play straightaway and train straightaway.”

So, there you have it.

United are spending the next few weeks in Australia, Singapore and then China before heading back to Europe to end their preseason slate of games.

Sanchez was also going to miss the Far East and Australia portion of this trip, but it is a little disappointing he will not get a full rest and then a full preseason to impress Solskjaer.

Then again, he had the entire summer off this time 12 months ago and that didn’t really work out that well for him, did it?

Sanchez has a huge season ahead to try and resurrect his career which has stalled badly since joining United on a huge contract 18 months ago. He has scored just three PL goals in 32 appearances for United, compared to his 60 in 122 PL games for Arsenal. There were some reports he could leave United this summer, but there don’t seem to be many suitors out there after his form dipped badly and especially given the astronomical contract he signed in January 2018.

For him to be worthy of the reported $625,000 per week contract he’s on, he probably has to score at least 15 goals and add 10 assists in the Premier League alone this season. Considering he will battle it out with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial just for playing time, that’s a big ask.

But, as has always been the case with Sanchez since he arrived at Old Trafford, we know there’s a superstar play in there somewhere.

Now is the time for him to rest up and be ready for the final weeks of preseason as United have a favorable run of games to start the new season.

If United, and Sanchez, can hit the ground running, Solskjaer has a decent chance of turning things around as the Red Devils push for the top four.

Imagine the damage a fully-fit, and focused, Sanchez could do alongside Martial and Rashford…

VIDEO: Watch USWNT World Cup victory parade in full

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
The USWNT are heading down the Canyon of Heroes in New York City on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ] 

Following their 2019 World Cup win, the Mayor of New York City invited the women’s national team to have a ticker-tape parade just like they did four years after winning the World Cup.

[ MORE: USWNT player ratings ] 

There will be incredible scenes along Broadway in lower Manhattan as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the entire USWNT squad show off the trophy and their medals to fans.

A reception will then be held on stage outside City Hall in NYC to honor the back-to-back World Cup champs.

This will be epic.

[ MORE: Twitter reacts to victory ] 

Via the NYC Mayor’s Office, watch the parade in full in the video below.