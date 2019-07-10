Bournemouth’s Hyndman marks American return with assist (video)

Bournemouth loanee Emerson Hyndman wasted no time in making an impact with Atlanta United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.
Making his first start for the Five Stripes the former Fulham, Rangers, and Hibernian playmaker set up Pity Martinez’s opening goal of a 2-0 win at Kennesaw State.
Atlanta United’s lineup was no joke against USL side Saint Louis FC, with the 23-year-old Hyndman in the middle of a 4-3-3 with Martinez, Josef Martinez, and Justin Meram atop him.
Hyndman took advantage of a poor giveaway from the SLFC right back, and popped the ball to Martinez for a pretty finish.
Despite its temporary status, the move is reminiscent of Sebastian Lletget‘s move to the LA Galaxy from West Ham United. In that scenario, however, Lletget didn’t go on loan and spent most of his time with the Irons’ U-23 side.
Lletget’s move has been a success. We’ll see if Hyndman’s is any better.
The manager and player would need no introduction.
Dani Alves is being linked with a return to Manchester City, where the longtime Barcelona star would reunite with Pep Guardiola and make his Premier League debut.
Alves, 36, continues to wow for both club and country, winning the Copa America with Brazil after a season after starring for Paris Saint-Germain.
Globo Esporte claims that Alves wants to stay in Brazil contention into the 2022 World Cup, and that he wants to play for a top European team.
The 115-times capped right back captained Brazil at Copa America and was first capped in 2006. He’s coming off a 3-goal, 8-assist season with PSG in which he played more than 2200 minutes despite missing the first three months of the season after knee surgery.
Man City’s right back corps is Kyle Walker and Danilo, and the latter could easily be sold to make room for Alves.
The end of Marko Arnautovic‘s cantankerous London act may’ve walked West Ham United right into a top upgrade on the Austrian.
Arnautovic left town for $27.6 million after Manuel Pellegrini and his players grew tired of the player’s antics and lack of loyalty, and now the Irons are being linked with a $45 million move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sebastien Haller on a four-year deal.
Haller was a big part of an electric attack, combining with Luka Jovic, Goncalo Pacienca and Ante Rebic for 52 Bundesliga goals. Jovic’s 17 paced the group, but Haller was just two behind in 80 fewer minutes.
He added nine assists and was the highest rated player on the roster according to advanced stats site WhoScored.
Haller scored five more times in the Europa League, and is just 24 years old. This would be a huge addition for West Ham, which has plenty of suppliers highlighted by Felipe Anderson.
A pair of moves took place on Wednesday in Major League Soccer, with immediate impact likely on both ends.
First, the New England Revolution officially announced the signing of Argentinian striker Gustavo Bou on a Designated Player contract, occupying New England’s second DP slot next to Carles Gil. According to Goal.com reporter Ives Galarcep, Bou cost somewhere around $6-7 million, while the Boston Globe’s Frank Dell’Apa reports that number rises to $12 million guaranteed cost when factoring in his salary, with the potential to rise as high as $16 million.
Bou, a 29-year-old attacker who has played for Argentinian clubs River Plate and Racing Club before most recently arriving from Liga MX side Club Tijuana, comes to New England in good form. He blitzed the most recent Liga MX Clausura, scoring eight goals in 14 matches, finishing with five goals in his last four regular-season matches before grabbing two in his two playoff appearances.
“Gustavo is a versatile, creative forward with a proven history of success who will bring a high level of experience and leadership to the roster,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said in the official club release. “We have followed him for a number of years and have confidence he will be an integral part of our success this year and moving forward. We look forward to welcoming him to New England.”
Aside from the big-money Revs signing, there was a significant trade that took place Wednesday, although not yet official. According to The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal, Toronto FC sent 23-year-old academy product Jordan Hamilton to the Columbus Crew in exchange for journeyman striker Patrick Mullins. The deal is significant as Hamilton, a Canadian international, had spent his entire career with Toronto, never truly gaining a consistent foothold in the starting lineup. He is acquired by former Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko who now serves as Columbus Crew president.
With Hamilton leaving his boyhood club with four goals in 14 appearances – including seven starts – this season, the 27-year-old Mullins heads in the opposite direction to join his fifth MLS club. He has yet to score in nine appearances this season – seven of those off the bench – but comes in as an experienced bench option to back up injury-prone Jozy Altidore.
A federal judge in New York City ordered former CONCACAF executive and FIFA executive committee member Jack Warner to pay $79 million in damages.
The judgement was ruled by default after Warner did not contest a 2017 civil suit that alleged he embezzled millions of dollars from CONCACAF during his time with the North American soccer governing body. He was accused of receiving kickbacks from media rights deals concerning CONCACAF competitions, including the Gold Cup. He also was accused of receiving and organizing bribes surrounding the voting for the 2010 World Cup, which was awarded to South Africa.
Plaintiff lawyer John Kuster released a statement that claimed CONCACAF “intends to pursue all available avenues to enforce the judgment in any jurisdiction where CONCACAF has reason to believe Mr. Warner may have assets.”
Warner is currently residing in his native Trinidad & Tobago on bail while the United States looks to carry out an extradition request. The 76-year-old is part of a massive criminal investigation into bribery and other criminal action around the soccer world.
Earlier this year, the estate of the late Chuck Blazer, another disgraced former FIFA official, agreed to pay $20 million in damages regarding his own actions in the FIFA bribery case.