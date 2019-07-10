Bournemouth’s Hyndman marks American return with assist (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth loanee Emerson Hyndman wasted no time in making an impact with Atlanta United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.

Making his first start for the Five Stripes the former Fulham, Rangers, and Hibernian playmaker set up Pity Martinez’s opening goal of a 2-0 win at Kennesaw State.

Atlanta United’s lineup was no joke against USL side Saint Louis FC, with the 23-year-old Hyndman in the middle of a 4-3-3 with Martinez, Josef Martinez, and Justin Meram atop him.

Hyndman took advantage of a poor giveaway from the SLFC right back, and popped the ball to Martinez for a pretty finish.

Despite its temporary status, the move is reminiscent of Sebastian Lletget‘s move to the LA Galaxy from West Ham United. In that scenario, however, Lletget didn’t go on loan and spent most of his time with the Irons’ U-23 side.

Lletget’s move has been a success. We’ll see if Hyndman’s is any better.

Pity with a 🍑 Argentine sensation Pity Martinez takes advantage of an error at the @SaintLouisFC back-line to put @ATLUTD into the lead.#USOC2019 | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/ATSQENGbin — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) July 11, 2019

