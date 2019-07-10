More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Positive Alexis Sanchez injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
Manchester United expect to have Alexis Sanchez fit and raring to go for the start of their 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Chilean forward, 30, scored twice and played pretty well for Chile at the Copa America in Brazil over the past few weeks.

However, he did suffer a hamstring injury in their 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the third-place match on Saturday.

Speaking from United’s preseason tour in Australia, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Sanchez will be fit enough for the latter stages of preseason.

“I don’t think Alexis’s injury was too bad,” Solskjaer said. “When he’s due back is three weeks after his last game, so that will be just after we come back from tour. I would expect him to be fit enough to play straightaway and train straightaway.”

So, there you have it.

United are spending the next few weeks in Australia, Singapore and then China before heading back to Europe to end their preseason slate of games.

Sanchez was also going to miss the Far East and Australia portion of this trip, but it is a little disappointing he will not get a full rest and then a full preseason to impress Solskjaer.

Then again, he had the entire summer off this time 12 months ago and that didn’t really work out that well for him, did it?

Sanchez has a huge season ahead to try and resurrect his career which has stalled badly since joining United on a huge contract 18 months ago. He has scored just three PL goals in 32 appearances for United, compared to his 60 in 122 PL games for Arsenal. There were some reports he could leave United this summer, but there don’t seem to be many suitors out there after his form dipped badly and especially given the astronomical contract he signed in January 2018.

For him to be worthy of the reported $625,000 per week contract he’s on, he probably has to score at least 15 goals and add 10 assists in the Premier League alone this season. Considering he will battle it out with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial just for playing time, that’s a big ask.

But, as has always been the case with Sanchez since he arrived at Old Trafford, we know there’s a superstar play in there somewhere.

Now is the time for him to rest up and be ready for the final weeks of preseason as United have a favorable run of games to start the new season.

If United, and Sanchez, can hit the ground running, Solskjaer has a decent chance of turning things around as the Red Devils push for the top four.

Imagine the damage a fully-fit, and focused, Sanchez could do alongside Martial and Rashford…

VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Epic USWNT World Cup victory parade in NYC

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
The USWNT were cheered on by thousands of fans along the Canyon of Heroes in New York City on Wednesday.

Following their 2019 World Cup win, the Mayor of New York City invited the women’s national team to have a ticker-tape parade just like they did four years ago.

There were amazing scenes along Broadway in lower Manhattan as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the entire USWNT squad showed off the World Cup trophy and their medals to fans.’

Chants of “Equal Pay! Equal Pay!” were sung in unison by fans and players in one of several powerful moments as the ticker-tape came down as the floats made their way towards City Hall.

A huge reception was then held on stage outside City Hall to honor the back-to-back World Cup champs.

Below is a look at the best videos and photos from the parade, while you can watch the whole thing back by clicking on the final video.

VIDEO: Watch USWNT World Cup victory parade in full

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
The USWNT are heading down the Canyon of Heroes in New York City on Wednesday.

Following their 2019 World Cup win, the Mayor of New York City invited the women’s national team to have a ticker-tape parade just like they did four years after winning the World Cup.

There will be incredible scenes along Broadway in lower Manhattan as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the entire USWNT squad show off the trophy and their medals to fans.

A reception will then be held on stage outside City Hall in NYC to honor the back-to-back World Cup champs.

This will be epic.

Via the NYC Mayor’s Office, watch the parade in full in the video below.

Copa America team of the tournament announced

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
The 2019 Copa America team of the tournament has been announced, and Lionel Messi hasn’t been included in the best XI.

Hmm. I wonder why…

Messi slammed CONMEBOL officials and referees for “corruption” and said the tournament was “fixed” for Brazil to win it.

That led to South America’s governing body releasing a statement defending its officials and a ban is likely coming up for Mr. Messi. So, yeah, he’s not in the team of the tournament and his one goal in six games could also suggest why that was the case.

The Selecao did win the tournament, beating surprise finalists Peru 3-1 in the final, as the hosts were dominant throughout.

Five Brazilian players feature in the team of the tournament with Alisson, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Arthur and Everton all included. But Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino both had very good tournaments for the hosts, while Alexis Sanchez also had his moments before he suffered an injury.

Peru’s Miguel Trauco and Paolo Guerrero were also in the best XI, while James Rodriguez from Colombia, Leandro Paredes from Argentina, Chile’s Arturo Vidal and Uruguay’s Jose Gimenez are all the lone representatives from their nations.

Below is the team of the tournament in full.

2019 Copa America Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper: Alisson
Defenders: Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Jose Gimenez, Miguel Trauco
Midfielders: Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Leando Paredes
Forwards: Everton, James Rodriguez, Paolo Guerrero

Solskjaer defends Pogba, says Man United don’t need to sell

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Paul Pogba‘s attitude and commitment as the French superstar continues to push for a move away from Manchester United.

Following his agent Mino Raiola saying that “hopefully there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties” after he announced that he was “in the process” of arranging a transfer for Pogba from United, Solskjaer was asked about Pogba’s situation during their preseason tour in Australia.

He appeared to give Raiola what he wanted, as the so-called ‘super agent’ had suggested that United hadn’t done enough to stop reports about Pogba’s poor attitude off the pitch.

“Paul has never been a concern for me. When he is on the pitch, he is working hard, he is a true professional and he is a proud boy,” Solskjaer said. “I can’t be sitting here talking about Paul all the time and what agents are saying. We have got a few years left of his contract and, for me, he has been fantastic when he has come back in training. There is an agenda against Paul but he is a top, top bloke. He is a great professional, there have never been any problems and he has got a heart of gold.”

Solskjaer then went on to confirm that as far as he knows the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus haven’t bid for Pogba.

He also said United haven’t received offers for any other players, including Romelu Lukaku who is said to be wanted by Inter Milan, and they will not be forced into selling any of their players.

“Well there has been loads of talks and speculation, about many of our players – both ins and outs. For me, it is business as usual,” Solskjaer said. “When you are at Man United you expect these things to pop up in the summer. I have spoken to Pogba and spoken to Romelu. I have spoken to all of the players over the summer, as you do.

“As far as I’m aware we don’t have any bids for any of our players. Most of our players have got long contracts. We are Man United – we do not have to sell players.”

That last line is perhaps the most important.

Solskjaer defending Pogba seems like a message to Real or Juve that they must pay what they want for him, otherwise he is going nowhere. At least that is United’s stance. They will not let such a hugely valuable asset, on and off the pitch, leave for anything less than they think he is worth.

Pogba, 26, has two years left on his contract (with an option of a further year) and this summer is the best chance United have of getting the $110 million back they paid for him in the summer of 2016.

This is a strong stance from Solskjaer and leaves the possibility open that Pogba could well be a United player when the transfer window shuts on Aug. 8.

In terms of incomings Solskjaer also said United “don’t have to overpay” when it comes to signing new players and they hope to do some more business this summer.

Turns out Solskjaer is standing firm as United aim to play hard ball when it comes to selling and buying players. That would be a huge chance in stance compared to most of their dealings under Ed Woodward in recent years.