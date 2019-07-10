Toronto FC trades Hamilton for Mullins, Revs sign Bou as DP

A pair of moves took place on Wednesday in Major League Soccer, with immediate impact likely on both ends.
First, the New England Revolution officially announced the signing of Argentinian striker Gustavo Bou on a Designated Player contract, occupying New England’s second DP slot next to Carles Gil. According to Goal.com reporter Ives Galarcep, Bou cost somewhere around $6-7 million, while the Boston Globe’s Frank Dell’Apa reports that number rises to $12 million guaranteed cost when factoring in his salary, with the potential to rise as high as $16 million.
Bou, a 29-year-old attacker who has played for Argentinian clubs River Plate and Racing Club before most recently arriving from Liga MX side Club Tijuana, comes to New England in good form. He blitzed the most recent Liga MX Clausura, scoring eight goals in 14 matches, finishing with five goals in his last four regular-season matches before grabbing two in his two playoff appearances.
“Gustavo is a versatile, creative forward with a proven history of success who will bring a high level of experience and leadership to the roster,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said in the official club release. “We have followed him for a number of years and have confidence he will be an integral part of our success this year and moving forward. We look forward to welcoming him to New England.”
Aside from the big-money Revs signing, there was a significant trade that took place Wednesday, although not yet official. According to The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal, Toronto FC sent 23-year-old academy product Jordan Hamilton to the Columbus Crew in exchange for journeyman striker Patrick Mullins. The deal is significant as Hamilton, a Canadian international, had spent his entire career with Toronto, never truly gaining a consistent foothold in the starting lineup. He is acquired by former Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko who now serves as Columbus Crew president.
With Hamilton leaving his boyhood club with four goals in 14 appearances – including seven starts – this season, the 27-year-old Mullins heads in the opposite direction to join his fifth MLS club. He has yet to score in nine appearances this season – seven of those off the bench – but comes in as an experienced bench option to back up injury-prone Jozy Altidore.