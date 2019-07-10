More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: USWNT World Cup parade in New York City

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
The USWNT are heading down the Canyon of Heroes in New York City on Wednesday.

Following their 2019 World Cup win, the Mayor of New York City invited the women’s national team to have a ticker-tape parade just like they did four years after winning the World Cup.

There will be incredible scenes along Broadway in lower Manhattan as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the entire USWNT squad show off the trophy and their medals to fans.

A reception will then be held on stage outside City Hall in NYC to honor the back-to-back World Cup champs.

This will be epic.

Via NBC News, watch the parade in full in the video below.

Copa America team of the tournament announced

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
The 2019 Copa America team of the tournament has been announced, and Lionel Messi hasn’t been included in the best XI.

Hmm. I wonder why…

Messi slammed CONMEBOL officials and referees for “corruption” and said the tournament was “fixed” for Brazil to win it.

That led to South America’s governing body releasing a statement defending its officials and a ban is likely coming up for Mr. Messi. So, yeah, he’s not in the team of the tournament and his one goal in six games could also suggest why that was the case.

The Selecao did win the tournament, beating surprise finalists Peru 3-1 in the final, as the hosts were dominant throughout.

Five Brazilian players feature in the team of the tournament with Alisson, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Arthur and Everton all included. But Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino both had very good tournaments for the hosts, while Alexis Sanchez also had his moments before he suffered an injury.

Peru’s Miguel Trauco and Paolo Guerrero were also in the best XI, while James Rodriguez from Colombia, Leandro Paredes from Argentina, Chile’s Arturo Vidal and Uruguay’s Jose Gimenez are all the lone representatives from their nations.

Below is the team of the tournament in full.

2019 Copa America Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper: Alisson
Defenders: Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Jose Gimenez, Miguel Trauco
Midfielders: Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Leando Paredes
Forwards: Everton, James Rodriguez, Paolo Guerrero

Solskjaer defends Pogba, says Man United don’t need to sell

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Paul Pogba‘s attitude and commitment as the French superstar continues to push for a move away from Manchester United.

Following his agent Mino Raiola saying that “hopefully there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties” after he announced that he was “in the process” of arranging a transfer for Pogba from United, Solskjaer was asked about Pogba’s situation during their preseason tour in Australia.

He appeared to give Raiola what he wanted, as the so-called ‘super agent’ had suggested that United hadn’t done enough to stop reports about Pogba’s poor attitude off the pitch.

“Paul has never been a concern for me. When he is on the pitch, he is working hard, he is a true professional and he is a proud boy,” Solskjaer said. “I can’t be sitting here talking about Paul all the time and what agents are saying. We have got a few years left of his contract and, for me, he has been fantastic when he has come back in training. There is an agenda against Paul but he is a top, top bloke. He is a great professional, there have never been any problems and he has got a heart of gold.”

Solskjaer then went on to confirm that as far as he knows the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus haven’t bid for Pogba.

He also said United haven’t received offers for any other players, including Romelu Lukaku who is said to be wanted by Inter Milan, and they will not be forced into selling any of their players.

“Well there has been loads of talks and speculation, about many of our players – both ins and outs. For me, it is business as usual,” Solskjaer said. “When you are at Man United you expect these things to pop up in the summer. I have spoken to Pogba and spoken to Romelu. I have spoken to all of the players over the summer, as you do.

“As far as I’m aware we don’t have any bids for any of our players. Most of our players have got long contracts. We are Man United – we do not have to sell players.”

That last line is perhaps the most important.

Solskjaer defending Pogba seems like a message to Real or Juve that they must pay what they want for him, otherwise he is going nowhere. At least that is United’s stance. They will not let such a hugely valuable asset, on and off the pitch, leave for anything less than they think he is worth.

Pogba, 26, has two years left on his contract (with an option of a further year) and this summer is the best chance United have of getting the $110 million back they paid for him in the summer of 2016.

This is a strong stance from Solskjaer and leaves the possibility open that Pogba could well be a United player when the transfer window shuts on Aug. 8.

In terms of incomings Solskjaer also said United “don’t have to overpay” when it comes to signing new players and they hope to do some more business this summer.

Turns out Solskjaer is standing firm as United aim to play hard ball when it comes to selling and buying players. That would be a huge chance in stance compared to most of their dealings under Ed Woodward in recent years.

Report: Newcastle considering Bruce as takeover talk hamper hiring process

By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT
Is this summer the time Steve Bruce takes the reins of his boyhood favorite club?

The Manchester United hero turned well-traveled manager is “under consideration” for the Newcastle United managerial vacancy, reports The Chronicle citing the Press Association.

It also says there are several candidates under consideration, and that a possible sale of the club by Mike Ashley to the Bin Zayed Group is complicating the process of hiring a new manager. That’s no surprise, as Ashley’s hiring of Rafael Benitez was considering a major coup given his reputation, which hasn’t changed much in the interim.

The Chronicle also reports that the club has turned down former Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst due to his lack of experience as a first team manager (which would certainly shutter the John Terry as favorite rumors).

Bruce, 58, has managed every club in England. Okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but here’s his resume: Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic (twice), Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Hull City, Aston Villa, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Currently employed by the Owls, Bruce might jump at the chance to return to the Premier League. He led Birmingham City and Hull City to PL promotion, but has had mixed results in the top flight.

USWNT’s Rapinoe on MSNBC: I spoke with Infantino about equal pay

By Nicholas MendolaJul 9, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT
4 Comments

The USWNT continues its victory lap ahead of Wednesday’s ticker tape parade in New York City, and superstar Megan Rapinoe used her time to hit the television circuit including an interview with “MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Rapinoe was asked about many things over the course of the episode, including the fight for the same pay as the United States men’s national team.

[ MORE: What’s next for USMNT? ]

And she seems confident that the USWNT has won that battle, even saying she’s spoken a little with the highest official in world soccer.

“I even had a brief conversation with FIFA president Gianni Infantino after the game,” Rapinoe said on the show. “I think everyone realizes now, okay, it’s time for the next step. It’s time to work together to get there to a better place. The conversation is not about equal pay anymore. If you’re not down with equal pay or equality by now, you’re so far out of reality and the conversation that we can’t even go there. Nobody wants this contentious fight all the time.”

Rapinoe says that the United States Soccer Federation, FIFA, and all the confederations need to take the next step in their support of the women’s game.

“The (U.S. Soccer) Federation has put a lot of resources and money and support behind the team. They deserve credit for that when we talk about all the other federations of the world. Just because you’re better than someone who’s bad doesn’t mean necessarily that you’re good.”

Rapinoe also said that a next step for fans who love the team would be to support the National Women’s Soccer League.

“We have nine teams in the NWSL,” she said. “You can go to league games. You can support that way. You can buy jerseys, you can tell your friends about it, become a season ticket holder. That’s the easiest way.”