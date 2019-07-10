More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images

West Ham reportedly on verge of $45M Eintracht striker Haller

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
The end of Marko Arnautovic‘s cantankerous London act may’ve walked West Ham United right into a top upgrade on the Austrian.

Arnautovic left town for $27.6 million after Manuel Pellegrini and his players grew tired of the player’s antics and lack of loyalty, and now the Irons are being linked with a $45 million move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sebastien Haller on a four-year deal.

Haller was a big part of an electric attack, combining with Luka Jovic, Goncalo Pacienca and Ante Rebic for 52 Bundesliga goals. Jovic’s 17 paced the group, but Haller was just two behind in 80 fewer minutes.

He added nine assists and was the highest rated player on the roster according to advanced stats site WhoScored.

Haller scored five more times in the Europa League, and is just 24 years old. This would be a huge addition for West Ham, which has plenty of suppliers highlighted by Felipe Anderson.

Toronto FC trades Hamilton for Mullins, Revs sign Bou as DP

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 10, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
A pair of moves took place on Wednesday in Major League Soccer, with immediate impact likely on both ends.

First, the New England Revolution officially announced the signing of Argentinian striker Gustavo Bou on a Designated Player contract, occupying New England’s second DP slot next to Carles Gil. According to Goal.com reporter Ives Galarcep, Bou cost somewhere around $6-7 million, while the Boston Globe’s Frank Dell’Apa reports that number rises to $12 million guaranteed cost when factoring in his salary, with the potential to rise as high as $16 million.

Bou, a 29-year-old attacker who has played for Argentinian clubs River Plate and Racing Club before most recently arriving from Liga MX side Club Tijuana, comes to New England in good form. He blitzed the most recent Liga MX Clausura, scoring eight goals in 14 matches, finishing with five goals in his last four regular-season matches before grabbing two in his two playoff appearances.

“Gustavo is a versatile, creative forward with a proven history of success who will bring a high level of experience and leadership to the roster,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said in the official club release. “We have followed him for a number of years and have confidence he will be an integral part of our success this year and moving forward. We look forward to welcoming him to New England.”

Aside from the big-money Revs signing, there was a significant trade that took place Wednesday, although not yet official. According to The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal, Toronto FC sent 23-year-old academy product Jordan Hamilton to the Columbus Crew in exchange for journeyman striker Patrick Mullins. The deal is significant as Hamilton, a Canadian international, had spent his entire career with Toronto, never truly gaining a consistent foothold in the starting lineup. He is acquired by former Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko who now serves as Columbus Crew president.

With Hamilton leaving his boyhood club with four goals in 14 appearances – including seven starts – this season, the 27-year-old Mullins heads in the opposite direction to join his fifth MLS club. He has yet to score in nine appearances this season – seven of those off the bench – but comes in as an experienced bench option to back up injury-prone Jozy Altidore.

Ex-FIFA executive Jack Warner ordered to pay $79 million

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 10, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT
A federal judge in New York City ordered former CONCACAF executive and FIFA executive committee member Jack Warner to pay $79 million in damages.

The judgement was ruled by default after Warner did not contest a 2017 civil suit that alleged he embezzled millions of dollars from CONCACAF during his time with the North American soccer governing body. He was accused of receiving kickbacks from media rights deals concerning CONCACAF competitions, including the Gold Cup. He also was accused of receiving and organizing bribes surrounding the voting for the 2010 World Cup, which was awarded to South Africa.

Plaintiff lawyer John Kuster released a statement that claimed CONCACAF “intends to pursue all available avenues to enforce the judgment in any jurisdiction where CONCACAF has reason to believe Mr. Warner may have assets.”

Warner is currently residing in his native Trinidad & Tobago on bail while the United States looks to carry out an extradition request. The 76-year-old is part of a massive criminal investigation into bribery and other criminal action around the soccer world.

Earlier this year, the estate of the late Chuck Blazer, another disgraced former FIFA official, agreed to pay $20 million in damages regarding his own actions in the FIFA bribery case.

Divock Origi signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 10, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
Once viewed as an afterthought consistently out on loan, Divock Origi has cemented himself as a member of the first-team squad at Liverpool, and on Wednesday committed his long-term future to the club by signing a fresh new contract.

The club confirmed the extension via an official release, but did not say how long the new deal is to last. Origi’s old contract was set to expire this summer and talks over a new deal had reportedly dragged on for months.

Origi, now 24 years old, signed in the summer of 2014 from Lille as a teenager and spent two seasons out on loan, first back at Lille the year after signing before spending the 2017/18 campaign at German side Wolfsburg. Origi’s development seemed to drag at times, scoring just six goals at Wolfsburg in 31 frontloaded appearances, raising doubts over his future at the club.

However, last season represented a remarkable turnaround that saw Origi play a critical role down the stretch, coming in to spell an injured Roberto Firmino as the club chased Premier League and Champions League glory. While the league chase proved too much as Manchester City never wavered, Origi was vital in the Champions League pursuit, scoring a double in the stunning comeback against Barcelona before coming off the bench in the final to seal the game against Spurs.

“I always felt comfortable here,” Origi told the official club website upon the announcement. “I made steps during my career, I say that I became a man here at this club, I signed when I was 19. When we had to make the decision I just wanted to speak with the club first and my entourage, but the feeling was always that I wanted to stay and extend my contract.”

“It was a challenging season but I always believed if I continued to do the right things and had fun on the pitch, it would come by itself,” Origi said of the most recent campaign, in which he made just 12 league appearances, scoring three goals. “In the end, I got the chance and I was happy to be able to contribute in the right way. It was a very special season.”

Origi’s role at the club remains uncertain, as Firmino impressed this summer at the Copa America with title-winners Brazil and remains the likely first-choice striker, but Origi could still find significant time if Jurgen Klopp were to implement a two-striker system or should Firmino again find himself in the recovery room.

“I really think it’s a win-win situation,” Klopp said upon the announcement, hashing up an old injury suffered three years ago in Premier League play as an example of the Belgian’s turnaround. “It’s a story really only football can write. I never forgot the situation in the Everton game [in 2016], to be honest, when there was that harsh tackle and a red card for Funes Mori. Divock was in the best shape of his life and everybody was so positive about his future, and then things like this happen in football. We always know something like this can happen but when you see it and see the influence it has on a career, it’s just a sad story because he struggled really long with the ankle and stuff like that [and when] he came back the team was flying pretty much.”

Senegal, Nigeria into AFCON semifinals via narrow wins

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 10, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
Senegal and Nigeria both faced surprise quarterfinalists in Benin and South Africa, and both found out their opponents were no slouch, requiring slim one-goal victories to reach the semifinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Up first in thee day, Senegal topped Benin 1-0 on a 69th minute strike by Idrissa Gueye who burst straight down the heart of the Benin defense and took a feed from Sadio Mane before slotting home the winner. For much of the game, Benin’s defensive shape locked Senegal down, as the favorites held 63% possession but could only manage four shots on target to Benin’s three.

Mane was the most incisive Senegal attacker, and he saw two goals wiped off the board by VAR checks for offside. It looked that Benin actually may take a shock lead early in the second half as Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis nearly put one clumsily into his own net, but the potential own-goal skittered wide and Gueye struck soon after. Benin defender Olivier Verdon, who just joined La Liga side Alaves this summer, was sent off late for a foul on Gueye to essentially seal the match.

Nigeria was also under threat of upset as they took on South Africa, but a late winner from Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong gave them a 2-1 victory and a spot in the semifinals. The 89th minute decider was bundled home by the 25-year-old after South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams whiffed looking to punch a corner.

That proved vital as previously, Samuel Chukwueze’s first-half goal off his blocked first attempt cancelled out a 71st minute effort from Bongani Zungu. The South Africa equalizer survived a contentious VAR check that appeared to confirm a blatant offside, but the assist came off the back of Odion Ighalo so the goal stood.

With both winners into the semifinals, Senegal will draw the winner of Madagascar and Tunisia, while Ivory Coast and Algeria battle for a chance to meet Nigeria in the semis. Both those remaining quarterfinals take place tomorrow, with the semifinals set for July 14 in Cairo.