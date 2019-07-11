AFCON wrap: Algeria, Tunisia complete semifinalists

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinals are set for Cairo, as Tunisia will meet Senegal and Algeria tangles with Nigeria.

[ MORE: SMS to Man Utd? ]

All but Senegal have won AFCON crowns, though Nigeria is the only one to claim the honors in the last seven tournaments.

Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia

A two-goal burst from Ferjani Sassi and Youssef Mskani by the hour mark prodded Tunisia past the surprising Barea.

Naimi Sliti scored deep into stoppage time to complete the score line, which ends Madagascar’s first AFCON with three wins (one by penalties), a draw, and this loss.

Tunisia last won AFCON in 2004.

Algeria 1-1 (4-3 pens) Ivory Coast

Sofiane Feghouli gave Algeira a first half lead, but Jonathan Kodija (Aston Villa) answered at the hour mark for the only goals of regulation.

Youcef Belaïli smashed the post with his bid to score the winning penalty, but Les Elephants could not take advantage of the opening. Serey Die his the same post with similar vigor and Algeria moved to within two wins of its title and final since 1990.

🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿 Algeria advance! (Well, it happened while twitter was down but we still want you to see it 😅) A missed penalty gave Ivory Coast hope in the final round, but the captain sent his off the post and #LesFennecs are moving on to the #TotalAFCON2019 semifinals. pic.twitter.com/QtpQBOsdoC — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 11, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola