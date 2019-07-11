Klopp not expecting big Liverpool transfer window

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool cruised past Tranmere Rovers 6-0 on Thursday, with “new signing” Rhian Brewster in on the scoring.

Of course the 19-year-old isn’t new, but Jurgen Klopp mentioned both the brace-bagging Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as playing the role of new additions to the team.

Oxlade-Chamberlain missed most of last season, while Brewster is just breaking into the first team. And Klopp says they are a sign that Liverpool isn’t going to be wildly active in the summer transfer window. From Sky Sports:

“We brought them already. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhian Brewster, they didn’t play last year. All the young boys today, they’re all new players for us,” Klopp said. “We will see what we do, but I don’t think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time.”

There’s gamesmanship here, of course; Don’t forget that Klopp has been amending his stance on big spending, though there’s no guarantee that spending big will happen in every window.

As for Brewster specifically, Klopp thinks he’ll get some playing time. The teen is behind Roberto Firmino and re-signed Divock Origi.

“We will see. He has to play different positions as well – the centre, wing is possible I think, we will see how we line up, but there will be opportunities for him. I am sure.”

Good feeling to be back on the pitch tonight, thanks to all who came down and supported! Great to get 2 goals as well🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/75EuNqiuU8 — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) July 11, 2019

