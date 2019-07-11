More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Koscielny refuses to go on Arsenal’s US tour

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
Arsenal’s captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the team on their preseason tour of the USA.

Koscielny, 33, has one year left on his current Gunners deal and the likes of Rennes, Bordeaux and Lyon in his homeland want to sign him.

It is believed Koscielny asked to be released from his contract a year early to head back to France, but that request was turned down and Arsenal’s captain has now decided to take this drastic step.

Arsenal have slammed Koscielny in an official statement, as the club have now opened disciplinary proceedings against the French international.

“Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour. We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

Flying out to California on Thursday, Arsenal will play against the Colorado Rapids in a friendly, then take part in the International Champions Cup with games against Bayern Munich in Los Angeles), Fiorentina in Charlotte and Real Madrid in Washington D.C. before heading back to the UK.

Koscielny’s decision to not turn up for preseason will surely see him stripped of the captaincy, but it also gives Unai Emery an unwanted headache. Last season Emery dealt with Mesut Ozil being unhappy and the Spanish coach was all about unity and having a collective spirit following Arsene Wenger‘s departure.

This decision from Koscielny will no doubt have a huge impact on the locker room.

Shokdran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Callum Chambers, Dinos Mavropanos and Sokratis are Arsenal’s current options at center back, but there’s no doubt Koscielny would have been a starter alongside Sokratis this season.

The Gunners are closing in on a deal to sign French youngster William Saliba from Saint-Etienne for $34 million then loan him back to the Ligue 1 club. Considering this situation with Koscielny, they may try and keep Saliba for the upcoming season instead.

Koscielny has been a fans favorite since he arrived in 2010 and his rise from the lower French leagues to the Premier League and UEFA Champions League while also captaining Arsenal is a great story.

However, in recent years injuries have hit him hard and although nobody really points the finger towards him with regards to Arsenal’s recent defensive frailties, Koscielny has been to blame with some major errors.

Arsenal should probably cut their losses here and let Koscielny leave on a free, as overall he’s been a good servant to the club and they are unlikely to receive that much for him in terms of a transfer fee. Then again, you cannot let one player dictate your transfer dealings as they sets a poor precedent.

What a mess. Koscielny hasn’t conducted himself well here, and Arsenal putting this out in the open has escalated the seriousness of the situation.

VIDEO: Liverpool fans troll Man United in Australia

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
If you fly 9,000 miles to the other side of the planet, you might expect to hear a little less from your local rivals back home.

Think again.

Manchester United is working hard on their preseason tour of Australia, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s boys had a little reminder of Liverpool’s recent European success during their session at the WACA in Perth on Thursday.

During United’s open training session in front of fans, a plane flew over the stadium with a banner attached to it which simply said “Liverpool x 6 European Champions.”

Solskjaer really needed that reminder, didn’t he?

Below is the plane in question.

USMNT’s Sargent “in fantastic shape,” says Werder Bremen boss

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

There is some good news at United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter’s perplexing decision to deny Josh Sargent a spot on the U-20 World Cup roster and then cut him from the final roster at the Gold Cup.

Sargent, 19, is fresh as a daisy for Werder Bremen’s preseason, and coach Florian Kohfeldt is seeing good things from the striker.

[ MORE: West Ham after $45M Haller ]

“I’d have welcomed it if he’d have played at the finals because that kind of thing is always a good experience, but we also see the positives of him not being involved,” Kohfeldt said to the Bundesliga site.

Sargent scored twice in 10 appearances for Bremen’s first team last season, making one start. He was a menace for Bremen’s second team, scoring seven times with two assists in 12 appearances.

And Sargent hasn’t been sitting around stewing at his omission from the Gold Cup, even returning to his Bundesliga home earlier than required by Kohfeldt.

“I gave him the chance to spend some time with his family because he’s a long way from home here in Bremen, and can’t fly back to the US very often, but he didn’t want to. He told me that his full focus is on Werder Bremen. Now he’s come back in fantastic shape, which is really important for him.”

Bremen’s forward corps is a funny one this year, and Sargent has a chance to seize playing time alongside or ahead of 40-year-old Claudio Pizarro, returning striker Niklas Fullkrug.

Bournemouth’s Hyndman marks American return with assist (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT
Bournemouth loanee Emerson Hyndman wasted no time in making an impact with Atlanta United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.

Making his first start for the Five Stripes the former Fulham, Rangers, and Hibernian playmaker set up Pity Martinez’s opening goal of a 2-0 win at Kennesaw State.

[ MORE: Alves to Man City? ]

Atlanta United’s lineup was no joke against USL side Saint Louis FC, with the 23-year-old Hyndman in the middle of a 4-3-3 with Martinez, Josef Martinez, and Justin Meram atop him.

Hyndman took advantage of a poor giveaway from the SLFC right back, and popped the ball to Martinez for a pretty finish.

Despite its temporary status, the move is reminiscent of Sebastian Lletget‘s move to the LA Galaxy from West Ham United. In that scenario, however, Lletget didn’t go on loan and spent most of his time with the Irons’ U-23 side.

Lletget’s move has been a success. We’ll see if Hyndman’s is any better.

Man City interested in signing Brazil captain Alves

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

The manager and player would need no introduction.

Dani Alves is being linked with a return to Manchester City, where the longtime Barcelona star would reunite with Pep Guardiola and make his Premier League debut.

[ MORE: West Ham in for $45M Haller ]

Alves, 36, continues to wow for both club and country, winning the Copa America with Brazil after a season after starring for Paris Saint-Germain.

Globo Esporte claims that Alves wants to stay in Brazil contention into the 2022 World Cup, and that he wants to play for a top European team.

The 115-times capped right back captained Brazil at Copa America and was first capped in 2006. He’s coming off a 3-goal, 8-assist season with PSG in which he played more than 2200 minutes despite missing the first three months of the season after knee surgery.

Man City’s right back corps is Kyle Walker and Danilo, and the latter could easily be sold to make room for Alves.