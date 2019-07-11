Lukaku misses Man United training as Inter talks continue

Romelu Lukaku didn’t train with Manchester United in Australia on Thursday as Inter Milan continue with talks to sign the Belgian forward.

It has been reported that Piero Ausilio, Inter’s sporting director, is meeting with Man United officials in London over the next 24 hours and the fact that Lukaku didn’t train with the Red Devils squad on Thursday in Australia will certainly raise eyebrows.

The reason given for Lukaku’s absence was that he was completing a gym session while the rest of the squad trained out on the pitch in an open session in front of fans.

Lukaku, 26, has spoken about his love for Italy and Serie A in the past and it is believed that Inter’s new head coach Antonio Conte wants to make Lukaku his main man up top.

It is believed that Inter have offered an initial two-year loan of Lukaku which would then see them buy him in the summer of 2021 for $78 million. That means United will recoup the vast majority of the $90 million that paid Everton for Lukaku in the summer of 2017, but they will have to wait for the cash.

Per reports, Inter will pay $13 million this summer, then two instalments of $32.5 million over the next two summers. Transfer deals are usually structured in a way where fees are paid in instalments over a period of time, so this isn’t surprising. Inter may also have certain financial fair play requirements they have to met considering they have already spent over $69 million this summer on new players.

Lukaku was surplus to requirements for a large chunk of last season at United as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard became mainstays under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Alexis Sanchez also set to be given a fresh start, now seems like a good time for Lukaku and United to part way. The Belgian forward was heckled by his own fans at times last season and despite his impressive return of 42 goals in 96 games in all competitions, his hold-up play and consistency against the top six teams continues to be questioned.

The sooner this deal gets done the better, as United will be able to use the cash to strengthen in other areas. They are well-stocked in attack and need reinforcements at center back and in central midfield. Selling Lukaku makes sense.

