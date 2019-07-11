More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Lukaku misses Man United training as Inter talks continue

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 9:51 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku didn’t train with Manchester United in Australia on Thursday as Inter Milan continue with talks to sign the Belgian forward.

It has been reported that Piero Ausilio, Inter’s sporting director, is meeting with Man United officials in London over the next 24 hours and the fact that Lukaku didn’t train with the Red Devils squad on Thursday in Australia will certainly raise eyebrows.

The reason given for Lukaku’s absence was that he was completing a gym session while the rest of the squad trained out on the pitch in an open session in front of fans.

Lukaku, 26, has spoken about his love for Italy and Serie A in the past and it is believed that Inter’s new head coach Antonio Conte wants to make Lukaku his main man up top.

It is believed that Inter have offered an initial two-year loan of Lukaku which would then see them buy him in the summer of 2021 for $78 million. That means United will recoup the vast majority of the $90 million that paid Everton for Lukaku in the summer of 2017, but they will have to wait for the cash.

Per reports, Inter will pay $13 million this summer, then two instalments of $32.5 million over the next two summers. Transfer deals are usually structured in a way where fees are paid in instalments over a period of time, so this isn’t surprising. Inter may also have certain financial fair play requirements they have to met considering they have already spent over $69 million this summer on new players.

Lukaku was surplus to requirements for a large chunk of last season at United as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard became mainstays under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Alexis Sanchez also set to be given a fresh start, now seems like a good time for Lukaku and United to part way. The Belgian forward was heckled by his own fans at times last season and despite his impressive return of 42 goals in 96 games in all competitions, his hold-up play and consistency against the top six teams continues to be questioned.

The sooner this deal gets done the better, as United will be able to use the cash to strengthen in other areas. They are well-stocked in attack and need reinforcements at center back and in central midfield. Selling Lukaku makes sense.

QPR close in on USMNT’s Geoff Cameron

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Geoff Cameron looks set to be heading back to Queens Park Rangers, but this time on a permanent basis.

Cameron, 34, spent last season on loan at QPR from Stoke City and the U.S. men’s national team midfielder was a huge hit at Loftus Road.

He currently has one year left on his contract at Stoke but Pro Soccer Talk understands that QPR are waiting for Cameron’s situation at Stoke to be sorted out before making their move. It is believed Cameron’s future at Stoke will become clearer in the coming 24 hours, as he prefers a permanent move away from the bet365 Stadium rather than another loan deal.

The versatile American didn’t travel with Stoke City’s first team squad on their preseason tour of the Netherlands and is among eight players — Bojan, Gianni Imbula, Kevin Wimmer, Mame Biram Diouf and Moritz Bauer are also among that list — who were not part of Nathan Jones’ plans as he rebuilds the Potters following their relegation from the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

Cameron ranks sixth all-time in terms of PL appearances for Stoke and played in six-straight seasons in England’s top-flight, as the Potters finished in ninth place three seasons on the trot under Mark Hughes during that stretch.

Following Stoke’s relegation Cameron went on loan to QPR and played 19 times for the west London club but suffered a serious ankle ligament injury in December and he didn’t fully recover until April. Before that injury he was hailed as a key man in QPR’s early-season push for promotion under former boss Steve McLaren, but that push fell apart midway through the season and coincided with Cameron’s injury.

QPR’s new manager, Mark Warburton, has already signed eight new players this summer but he’s spent a grand total of $70,000 with the R’s believed to be in a seriously restricted financial situation following their overspending and relegation from the Premier League in 2015. They are expected to make an outside push for the playoffs in the Championship this season, with a midtable finish more likely.

As for Cameron, the Massachusetts native has been linked with a return to Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy and others but the former Houston Dynamo star has previously revealed his desire to stay in Europe and particularly in England.

A mainstay of the USMNT under Jurgen Klinsmann, Cameron has made 53 appearances for the U.S. and scored four goals. He was influential in their run to the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup and their appearance in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

However, Cameron hasn’t featured for the USMNT since 2017 after criticizing former head coach Bruce Arena and the U.S. Soccer Federation in the wake of their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

AFCON quarterfinals, Live: Ivory Coast v. Algeria, Madagascar v. Tunisia

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
Two huge quarterfinals take place at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, as some heavyweight semifinals clashes are about to be set up.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations ]

Ivory Coast and Algeria clash in Suez as Premier League wing-wizards Riyad Mahrez and Wilfried Zaha go head-to-head. For many, this would be a spectacular final, so plenty is expected as the winner of this massive clash will play against Nigeria on Sunday.

In Thursday’s other quarterfinal surprise package Madagascar take on Tunisia, with the latter favored to advance. However, the Barea have already finished top of their group at the tournament this summer and knocked out DR Congo on penalty kicks in the Round of 16. Beware, Tunisia. Whoever wins this clash will face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the semfinals.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Thursday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Thursday, July 11

Quarterfinals
Ivory Coast. Algeria – 12 p.m. ET
Madagascar v. Tunisia – 3 p.m. ET

US Open Cup semifinal field set

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
A wild night of U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals took place on Wednesday, as the semifinals are set.

[ MORE: PST’s MLS coverage

Portland Timbers upset LAFC away from home as they will face Minnesota United who hammered second-tier New Mexico United.

While Orlando City beat New York City in a dramatic penalty kick shootout to set up a semifinal clash with Atlanta United who dispatched a spirited St. Louis side.

Jeremy Ebobisse’s 84th minute goal handed Portland victory, as LAFC head coach Bob Bradley bemoaned his team struggling as the former USMNT coach was also struck in the face by a ball near the sideline in a rough night overall for the California club in front of their own fans.

As for Minnesota, they coasted into the final four by smashing six past New Mexico United. Angelo Rodriguez scored a first half hat trick to send them on their way to their first-ever USOC semifinal, as the Loons proved too much for a first-year New Mexico side who took the lead briefly in this game and had already beaten the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas from MLS to reach the last eight.

Orlando City thought they’d won in regulation thanks to Chris Mueller’s goal, but Maxi Moralez scored in the 96th minute to keep NYCFC’s hopes alive but Orlando prevailed in penalty kicks at home to set up a clash against regional rivals Atlanta United.

Adam Grinwis was the hero for Orlando.

As for the reigning MLS Cup champs, ATL made hard work of it against STL as the second-tier side sat back and defended well but a second half goal from Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez was followed up by a 95th minute penalty kick from Josef Martinez. Atlanta are now into their first ever USOC semifinal, while STL can take plenty of positives from their run after knocking out the Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati.

There will be a draw later on July 11 to determine which teams will host the respective semifinals. The USOC final will take place on either Aug. 27 or 28.

Schedule for U.S. Open Cup semifinals

Portland Timbers v. Minnesota United – Aug. 7 (venue to be confirmed)
Orlando City v. Atlanta United – Aug. 7/8 (venue to be confirmed)

VIDEO: Liverpool fans troll Man United in Australia

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
If you fly 9,000 miles to the other side of the planet, you might expect to hear a little less from your local rivals back home.

Think again.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Manchester United is working hard on their preseason tour of Australia, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s boys had a little reminder of Liverpool’s recent European success during their session at the WACA in Perth on Thursday.

During United’s open training session in front of fans, a plane flew over the stadium with a banner attached to it which simply said “Liverpool x 6 European Champions.”

Solskjaer really needed that reminder, didn’t he?

Below is the plane in question.