More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Reports: Matthijs de Ligt closes in on imminent Juventus move

By Kyle BonnJul 11, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to multiple reports all across Europe, the highly contested, highly public, and at times highly awkward Matthijs de Ligt saga is coming to an imminent close.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf reported early on Thursday that the 19-year-old defender and his agents are nearing a conclusion with the Serie A giants, with a fee finally decided upon. The report states that the breakthrough came when Juventus decided to fork over $84 million, which equals the fee that Barcelona had offered to Ajax before talks with the Spanish side broke down nearly a month ago.

In fact, talks are nearing a conclusion quickly enough that De Ligt could reportedly be unveiled as a Juventus player as early as Saturday, which the Italian side is aiming for. That would likely give him time to join the first-team squad in Singapore where they are preparing to play in the International Champions Cup, with their first match scheduled for July 21.

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reports that De Ligt has already agreed to terms with Juventus, speeding up the move even further. His contract is five years in length, and will pay him $13.5 million per season. That is significantly lower than the $17 million per season reported by Di Marzio back in mid-June when Juventus was first rumored to be entering the mix. It is possible the club decided to decrease its salary offer in exchange for some image rights, but that has not been mentioned in any reports to this point. The inflated contract offer reported by Di Marzio initially would have made De Ligt the second-highest paid player at the club behind Cristiano Ronaldo, which could have potentially unsettled the squad.

Juventus is a fabulous landing spot for the Dutch teen who has looked unbeatable for much of the last two years, but also at times is mistake-prone. He can fight for first-team minutes while also learning from some legends of the game nearing the end of their careers such as Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Gianluigi Buffon has also returned to the club and could be a positive influence on De Ligt as he grows towards the prime of his career.

De Ligt has reported to preseason training with the Ajax squad as his transfer talks dragged on, proving awkward for just about everyone involved.

Should the move eventually be completed this summer, the Juventus defense would be absolutely bursting at the seams, and De Ligt will need to work hard to find time on the field. The squad is coming off a season where they conceded a measly 30 goals in 38 matches en route to its 8th straight Scudetto, and adding De Ligt to a back line that already includes Chiellini, Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, and 21-year-old Turkish international Merih Demiral all centrally positioned would be monstrous. Add in Alex Sandro, Joao Cancelo, Mattia de Sciglio, and a new arrival in 20-year-old Italian youth international Luca Pellegrini all on the flank, and the Juventus defense looks primed to not just blitz through the Italian top flight yet again, but challenge for the Champions League crown.

Reports: USMNT winger Tyler Boyd nearing Besiktas move

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 11, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a number of reports over the past few days, U.S. National Team winger Tyler Boyd is nearing a move to Turkish side Besiktas.

Boyd, fresh off a run to the Gold Cup finals with the USMNT in which he appeared in every game until the semifinals, is currently with Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, although he has spent much of the last two seasons out on loan. He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Turkish side Ankaragucu where he excelled, scoring six goals in 14 league appearances and assisting four more, helping the club finish 13th in the 18-team Super Lig table.

A recent report on Thursday by Turkish freelance writer Kaan Bayazit, the 24-year-old is signed, sealed, and delivered but Besiktas is holding off on announcing any transfers until they finalize a restructuring of the club’s debt with local banks. Reports out of Turkey over the last few days have followed the transfer, saying the deal is for $2.2 million, to be paid in installments through the end of the 2019 calendar year.

A relative unknown to casual domestic fans, Boyd impressed at the Gold Cup, providing pace and width to a United States side that sorely lacked both. He scored his first two international goals against Guyana in the group stage and now sits on five total international caps, having made his debut in the pre-tournament friendly against Venezuela. One of the criticisms of head coach Gregg Berhalter down the stretch of the competition was his decision to leave Boyd on the bench for both the semifinals and finals, falling to Mexico 1-0 in the championship game.

Should he complete his move to Beskitas, Boyd would compete for time not just in league play but the Europa League as well, with Besiktas qualifying for the competition via a third-place finish last season.

Earlier this summer, Boyd was rumored to be heading to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, who acquired his discovery rights in late June after his international debut.

USMNT’s Johannsson finds new home in Sweden

Aron Johannsson
hammarbyfotboll.se
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aron Johanssson looks to reclaim his career momentum not in Major League Soccer as rumored, but instead in Sweden.

The Icelandic-Alabamian striker was unveiled by Hammarby on Thursday, where he’ll soon have match fitness according to his new club.

[ MORE: SMS to Man Utd? ]

Johannsson, 28, stays in green, having played just 30 times for Werder Bremen since transferring from AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie.

Here’s Jesper Jansson, Hammarby’s director of football.

Aron belongs to the same category of players as Jiloan Hamad, Muamer Tankovic and Alexander Kacaniklic did when they came here, players who for various reasons are in need of some of a new start in their careers, and for that category of players, Hammarby is attractive as a club,” Jansson said. “Aron is a moving, offensive player who makes a lot of goals, and we are very happy to be able to tie him to us.”

The 19-times capped USMNT striker has four goals on his international resume, and was last seen as an unused sub in 2016 World Cup qualifying losses to Costa Rica and Mexico.

Hammarby finished fourth in the 2018 Allsvenskan but missed out on Europa League due to BK Hacken winning the Swedish Cup. The club is currently six points back of third place with a match-in-hand on AIK.

Also pictured is former Greuther Furth player Richard Magyar, who played with USMNT midfielder Julian Green last season in 2.Bundesliga.

Klopp not expecting big Liverpool transfer window

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool cruised past Tranmere Rovers 6-0 on Thursday, with “new signing” Rhian Brewster in on the scoring.

Of course the 19-year-old isn’t new, but Jurgen Klopp mentioned both the brace-bagging Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as playing the role of new additions to the team.

[ MORE: SMS to Man Utd? ]

Oxlade-Chamberlain missed most of last season, while Brewster is just breaking into the first team. And Klopp says they could well be a sign that Liverpool isn’t going to be wildly active in the summer transfer window. From Sky Sports:

“We brought them already. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhian Brewster, they didn’t play last year. All the young boys today, they’re all new players for us,” Klopp said. “We will see what we do, but I don’t think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time.”

There’s gamesmanship here, of course; Don’t forget that Klopp has been amending his stance on big spending, though there’s no guarantee that spending big will happen in every window.

As for Brewster specifically, Klopp thinks he’ll get some playing time. The teen is behind Roberto Firmino and re-signed Divock Origi.

“We will see. He has to play different positions as well – the centre, wing is possible I think, we will see how we line up, but there will be opportunities for him. I am sure.”

Rose Bowl statue honors Brandi Chastain’s ’99 World Cup win

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 11, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
2 Comments

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) A statue capturing Brandi Chastain’s iconic reaction to scoring the U.S. team’s winning goal in the 1999 Women’s World Cup has been unveiled outside the Rose Bowl.

Chastain was on hand for the unveiling Wednesday, the 20th anniversary of the historic win which coincided with celebrations in New York for this year’s World Cup champion team.

[ MORE: SMS to Man Utd? ]

This year’s the team sealed its second consecutive tournament win by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.

The statue shows Chastain at the moment she dropped to her knees in exultation, clutching the jersey she pulled off after cinching the win over China on a penalty kick in the game played at the Rose Bowl.

The moment has been credited as a watershed for invigorating women’s sports.

(AP Photo/John Antczak)