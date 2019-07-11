Reports: USMNT winger Tyler Boyd nearing Besiktas move

According to a number of reports over the past few days, U.S. National Team winger Tyler Boyd is nearing a move to Turkish side Besiktas.

Boyd, fresh off a run to the Gold Cup finals with the USMNT in which he appeared in every game until the semifinals, is currently with Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, although he has spent much of the last two seasons out on loan. He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Turkish side Ankaragucu where he excelled, scoring six goals in 14 league appearances and assisting four more, helping the club finish 13th in the 18-team Super Lig table.

A recent report on Thursday by Turkish freelance writer Kaan Bayazit, the 24-year-old is signed, sealed, and delivered but Besiktas is holding off on announcing any transfers until they finalize a restructuring of the club’s debt with local banks. Reports out of Turkey over the last few days have followed the transfer, saying the deal is for $2.2 million, to be paid in installments through the end of the 2019 calendar year.

A relative unknown to casual domestic fans, Boyd impressed at the Gold Cup, providing pace and width to a United States side that sorely lacked both. He scored his first two international goals against Guyana in the group stage and now sits on five total international caps, having made his debut in the pre-tournament friendly against Venezuela. One of the criticisms of head coach Gregg Berhalter down the stretch of the competition was his decision to leave Boyd on the bench for both the semifinals and finals, falling to Mexico 1-0 in the championship game.

Should he complete his move to Beskitas, Boyd would compete for time not just in league play but the Europa League as well, with Besiktas qualifying for the competition via a third-place finish last season.

Earlier this summer, Boyd was rumored to be heading to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, who acquired his discovery rights in late June after his international debut.

Follow @the_bonnfire