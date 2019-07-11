Reports: USMNT winger Tyler Boyd nearing Besiktas move

According to a number of reports over the past few days, U.S. National Team winger Tyler Boyd is nearing a move to Turkish side Besiktas.
Boyd, fresh off a run to the Gold Cup finals with the USMNT in which he appeared in every game until the semifinals, is currently with Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, although he has spent much of the last two seasons out on loan. He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Turkish side Ankaragucu where he excelled, scoring six goals in 14 league appearances and assisting four more, helping the club finish 13th in the 18-team Super Lig table.
A recent report on Thursday by Turkish freelance writer Kaan Bayazit, the 24-year-old is signed, sealed, and delivered but Besiktas is holding off on announcing any transfers until they finalize a restructuring of the club’s debt with local banks. Reports out of Turkeyover the last few days have followed the transfer, saying the deal is for $2.2 million, to be paid in installments through the end of the 2019 calendar year.
A relative unknown to casual domestic fans, Boyd impressed at the Gold Cup, providing pace and width to a United States side that sorely lacked both. He scored his first two international goals against Guyana in the group stage and now sits on five total international caps, having made his debut in the pre-tournament friendly against Venezuela. One of the criticisms of head coach Gregg Berhalter down the stretch of the competition was his decision to leave Boyd on the bench for both the semifinals and finals, falling to Mexico 1-0 in the championship game.
Should he complete his move to Beskitas, Boyd would compete for time not just in league play but the Europa League as well, with Besiktas qualifying for the competition via a third-place finish last season.
Johannsson, 28, stays in green, having played just 30 times for Werder Bremen since transferring from AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie.
Here’s Jesper Jansson, Hammarby’s director of football.
“Aron belongs to the same category of players as Jiloan Hamad, Muamer Tankovic and Alexander Kacaniklic did when they came here, players who for various reasons are in need of some of a new start in their careers, and for that category of players, Hammarby is attractive as a club,” Jansson said. “Aron is a moving, offensive player who makes a lot of goals, and we are very happy to be able to tie him to us.”
The 19-times capped USMNT striker has four goals on his international resume, and was last seen as an unused sub in 2016 World Cup qualifying losses to Costa Rica and Mexico.
Hammarby finished fourth in the 2018 Allsvenskan but missed out on Europa League due to BK Hacken winning the Swedish Cup. The club is currently six points back of third place with a match-in-hand on AIK.
Also pictured is former Greuther Furth player Richard Magyar, who played with USMNT midfielder Julian Green last season in 2.Bundesliga.
Oxlade-Chamberlain missed most of last season, while Brewster is just breaking into the first team. And Klopp says they could well be a sign that Liverpool isn’t going to be wildly active in the summer transfer window. From Sky Sports:
“We brought them already. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhian Brewster, they didn’t play last year. All the young boys today, they’re all new players for us,” Klopp said. “We will see what we do, but I don’t think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time.”
This year’s the team sealed its second consecutive tournament win by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.
The statue shows Chastain at the moment she dropped to her knees in exultation, clutching the jersey she pulled off after cinching the win over China on a penalty kick in the game played at the Rose Bowl.
The moment has been credited as a watershed for invigorating women’s sports.
All but Senegal have won AFCON crowns, though Nigeria is the only one to claim the honors in the last seven tournaments.
Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia
A two-goal burst from Ferjani Sassi and Youssef Mskani by the hour mark prodded Tunisia past the surprising Barea.
Naimi Sliti scored deep into stoppage time to complete the score line, which ends Madagascar’s first AFCON with three wins (one by penalties), a draw, and this loss.
Tunisia last won AFCON in 2004.
Algeria 1-1 (4-3 pens) Ivory Coast
Sofiane Feghouli gave Algeira a first half lead, but Jonathan Kodija (Aston Villa) answered at the hour mark for the only goals of regulation.
Youcef Belaïli smashed the post with his bid to score the winning penalty, but Les Elephants could not take advantage of the opening. Serey Die his the same post with similar vigor and Algeria moved to within two wins of its title and final since 1990.
🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿 Algeria advance! (Well, it happened while twitter was down but we still want you to see it 😅)