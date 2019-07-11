Rose Bowl statue honors Brandi Chastain’s ’99 World Cup win

This year’s the team sealed its second consecutive tournament win by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.
The statue shows Chastain at the moment she dropped to her knees in exultation, clutching the jersey she pulled off after cinching the win over China on a penalty kick in the game played at the Rose Bowl.
The moment has been credited as a watershed for invigorating women’s sports.
Klopp not expecting big Liverpool transfer window
Oxlade-Chamberlain missed most of last season, while Brewster is just breaking into the first team. And Klopp says they are a sign that Liverpool isn’t going to be wildly active in the summer transfer window. From Sky Sports:
“We brought them already. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhian Brewster, they didn’t play last year. All the young boys today, they’re all new players for us,” Klopp said. “We will see what we do, but I don’t think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time.”
All but Senegal have won AFCON crowns, though Nigeria is the only one to claim the honors in the last seven tournaments.
Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia
A two-goal burst from Ferjani Sassi and Youssef Mskani by the hour mark prodded Tunisia past the surprising Barea.
Naimi Sliti scored deep into stoppage time to complete the score line, which ends Madagascar’s first AFCON with three wins (one by penalties), a draw, and this loss.
Tunisia last won AFCON in 2004.
Algeria 1-1 (4-3 pens) Ivory Coast
Sofiane Feghouli gave Algeira a first half lead, but Jonathan Kodija (Aston Villa) answered at the hour mark for the only goals of regulation.
Youcef Belaïli smashed the post with his bid to score the winning penalty, but Les Elephants could not take advantage of the opening. Serey Die his the same post with similar vigor and Algeria moved to within two wins of its title and final since 1990.
🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿 Algeria advance! (Well, it happened while twitter was down but we still want you to see it 😅)
For great players on middling clubs like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, however, Europa League football is a step up considering Lazio’s underwhelming 2018-19 season.
Lazio slapped a nine-figure price tag on the exceptional 24-year-old center midfielder; Milinkovic-Savic was the club’s top performer last season, and chipped in offensively with five goals and three assists.
That was a far cry from his 12-goal 2017-18 season, but he’s only gotten better in his defensive contributions. Sky Sports says the player likes the idea of moving to United, but would also be happy to spend another season in Rome.
Hoffenheim’s big, young Brazilian striker Joelinton is looking to take the next step in his career, with both Wolves and Newcastle interested in the 22-year-old.
Joelinton scored seven times with seven assists in his return to the Bundesliga, which came after two loan stints with Rapid Vienna. He posted a combined 15 goals and six assists in league matches with the Austrian powers.
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) Ukraine’s soccer league is expanding back to 16 teams after years of turmoil sparked by the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in the country’s east.
The Ukrainian Football Federation says the coming 2019-20 season will be the last with 12 teams before an expansion to 14 for 2020-21 and 16 the following year.
The Ukrainian Premier League had 16 teams in 2013-14 but lost two based in Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.
Just 12 teams have competed since 2016, with some top clubs folding due to economic problems and others – including champion Shakhtar Donetsk – forced to play in exile because their home cities are held by Russia-backed separatists.
None of UEFA’s other top-10 ranked leagues has fewer than 16 teams.