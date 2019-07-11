US Open Cup semifinal field set

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A wild night of U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals took place on Wednesday, as the semifinals are set.

[ MORE: PST’s MLS coverage ]

Portland Timbers upset LAFC away from home as they will face Minnesota United who hammered second-tier New Mexico United.

While Orlando City beat New York City in a dramatic penalty kick shootout to set up a semifinal clash with Atlanta United who dispatched a spirited St. Louis side.

Jeremy Ebobisse’s 84th minute goal handed Portland victory, as LAFC head coach Bob Bradley bemoaned his team struggling as the former USMNT coach was also struck in the face by a ball near the sideline in a rough night overall for the California club in front of their own fans.

As for Minnesota, they coasted into the final four by smashing six past New Mexico United. Angelo Rodriguez scored a first half hat trick to send them on their way to their first-ever USOC semifinal, as the Loons proved too much for a first-year New Mexico side who took the lead briefly in this game and had already beaten the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas from MLS to reach the last eight.

Orlando City thought they’d won in regulation thanks to Chris Mueller’s goal, but Maxi Moralez scored in the 96th minute to keep NYCFC’s hopes alive but Orlando prevailed in penalty kicks at home to set up a clash against regional rivals Atlanta United.

Adam Grinwis was the hero for Orlando.

WHAT A MOMENT! 😈 @agrinny closed it down and sends us onward! #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/s3lB1iRZpl — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 11, 2019

As for the reigning MLS Cup champs, ATL made hard work of it against STL as the second-tier side sat back and defended well but a second half goal from Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez was followed up by a 95th minute penalty kick from Josef Martinez. Atlanta are now into their first ever USOC semifinal, while STL can take plenty of positives from their run after knocking out the Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati.

There will be a draw later on July 11 to determine which teams will host the respective semifinals. The USOC final will take place on either Aug. 27 or 28.

Schedule for U.S. Open Cup semifinals

Portland Timbers v. Minnesota United – Aug. 7 (venue to be confirmed)

Orlando City v. Atlanta United – Aug. 7/8 (venue to be confirmed)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports