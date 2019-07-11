More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

USA U17s handed tricky World Cup group

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, this will be tough.

The U-17 U.S. national team have found out who they will face in the group stage of the 2019 U-17 World Cup in Brazil, as the Baby Nats will face Senegal, Japan and the Netherlands in Group D.

Raphael Wicky’s side, captained by Borussia Dortmund bound Gio Reyna, have plenty of top young talents in their ranks and they will be looking to be the first U.S. U17 side since 1999 to make it past the last eight. Alongside Reyna, Kobe Hernandez, Griffin Yow, Gianluca Busio and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez will lead this team.

If the U.S. make it out of their group there is the potential to play against the likes of Argentina, Spain or Brazil in the Round of 16.

Canada’s youngsters were placed in Group A alongside hosts Brazil, Angola and New Zealand, while Mexico have are in Group F with Italy, Paraguay and the Solomon Islands. Rounding out the CONCACAF representatives, Haiti will face Chile, France and South Korea in Group C.

The tournament kicks off on Oct. 26 and runs until Nov. 17, with games to be played at the Estadio da Serrinha and Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, plus the Estadio Bezerrao in Gama and the Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica.

Below is the group stage draw in full.

Ukraine’s league expands after conflict disruption

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 11, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) Ukraine’s soccer league is expanding back to 16 teams after years of turmoil sparked by the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in the country’s east.

The Ukrainian Football Federation says the coming 2019-20 season will be the last with 12 teams before an expansion to 14 for 2020-21 and 16 the following year.

The Ukrainian Premier League had 16 teams in 2013-14 but lost two based in Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Just 12 teams have competed since 2016, with some top clubs folding due to economic problems and others – including champion Shakhtar Donetsk – forced to play in exile because their home cities are held by Russia-backed separatists.

None of UEFA’s other top-10 ranked leagues has fewer than 16 teams.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VIDEO: Analyzing the 2019-20 Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Can you believe the 2019-20 Premier League season is just around the corner?

With the fixtures out, teams back in preseason training and plenty of excitement building, let’s focus on the games coming up across the 10-month marathon of a season.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Click play on the video above to watch our preview as we look at which clubs can get off to a flier, who might struggle during the busy festive period, where the top six teams can go on winning runs and which of the new boys is best set to survive.

QPR close in on USMNT’s Geoff Cameron

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Geoff Cameron looks set to head back to Queens Park Rangers, but this time permanently.

Cameron, 34, spent last season on loan at QPR from Stoke City and the U.S. men’s national team midfielder was a huge hit at Loftus Road.

He currently has one year left on his contract at Stoke but Pro Soccer Talk understands that QPR are waiting for Cameron’s situation at Stoke to be sorted out before making their move. It is believed Cameron’s future at Stoke will become clearer in the coming 24 hours, as he prefers a permanent move away from the bet365 Stadium rather than another loan deal.

The versatile American didn’t travel with Stoke City’s first team squad on their preseason tour of the Netherlands and is among eight players — Bojan, Gianni Imbula, Kevin Wimmer, Mame Biram Diouf and Moritz Bauer are also among that list — who were not part of Nathan Jones’ plans as he rebuilds the Potters following their relegation from the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

Cameron ranks sixth all-time in terms of PL appearances for Stoke and played in six-straight seasons in England’s top-flight, as the Potters finished in ninth place three seasons on the trot under Mark Hughes during that stretch.

Following Stoke’s relegation Cameron went on loan to QPR and played 19 times for the west London club but suffered a serious ankle ligament injury in December and he didn’t fully recover until April. Before that injury he was hailed as a key man in QPR’s early-season push for promotion under former boss Steve McLaren, but that push fell apart midway through the season and coincided with Cameron’s injury.

QPR’s new manager, Mark Warburton, has already signed eight new players this summer but he’s spent a grand total of $70,000 with the R’s believed to be in a seriously restricted financial situation following their overspending and relegation from the Premier League in 2015. They are expected to make an outside push for the playoffs in the Championship this season, with a midtable finish more likely.

As for Cameron, the Massachusetts native has been linked with a return to Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy and others but the former Houston Dynamo star has previously revealed his desire to stay in Europe and particularly in England.

A mainstay of the USMNT under Jurgen Klinsmann, Cameron has made 53 appearances for the U.S. and scored four goals. He was influential in their run to the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup and their appearance in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

However, Cameron hasn’t featured for the USMNT since 2017 after criticizing former head coach Bruce Arena and the U.S. Soccer Federation in the wake of their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

AFCON quarterfinals, Live: Ivory Coast v. Algeria, Madagascar v. Tunisia

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Two huge quarterfinals take place at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, as some heavyweight semifinals clashes are about to be set up.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations ]

Ivory Coast and Algeria clash in Suez as Premier League wing-wizards Riyad Mahrez and Wilfried Zaha go head-to-head. For many, this would be a spectacular final, so plenty is expected as the winner of this massive clash will play against Nigeria on Sunday.

In Thursday’s other quarterfinal surprise package Madagascar take on Tunisia, with the latter favored to advance. However, the Barea have already finished top of their group at the tournament this summer and knocked out DR Congo on penalty kicks in the Round of 16. Beware, Tunisia. Whoever wins this clash will face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the semfinals.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Thursday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Thursday, July 11

Quarterfinals
Ivory Coast. Algeria – 12 p.m. ET
Madagascar v. Tunisia – 3 p.m. ET