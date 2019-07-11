USMNT’s Johannsson finds new home in Sweden

Johannsson, 28, stays in green, having played just 30 times for Werder Bremen since transferring from AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie.
Here’s Jesper Jansson, Hammarby’s director of football.
“Aron belongs to the same category of players as Jiloan Hamad, Muamer Tankovic and Alexander Kacaniklic did when they came here, players who for various reasons are in need of some of a new start in their careers, and for that category of players, Hammarby is attractive as a club,” Jansson said. “Aron is a moving, offensive player who makes a lot of goals, and we are very happy to be able to tie him to us.”
The 19-times capped USMNT striker has four goals on his international resume, and was last seen as an unused sub in 2016 World Cup qualifying losses to Costa Rica and Mexico.
Hammarby finished fourth in the 2018 Allsvenskan but missed out on Europa League due to BK Hacken winning the Swedish Cup. The club is currently six points back of third place with a match-in-hand on AIK.
Also pictured is former Greuther Furth player Richard Magyar, who played with USMNT midfielder Julian Green last season in 2.Bundesliga.
Oxlade-Chamberlain missed most of last season, while Brewster is just breaking into the first team. And Klopp says they could well be a sign that Liverpool isn’t going to be wildly active in the summer transfer window. From Sky Sports:
“We brought them already. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhian Brewster, they didn’t play last year. All the young boys today, they’re all new players for us,” Klopp said. “We will see what we do, but I don’t think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time.”
This year’s the team sealed its second consecutive tournament win by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.
The statue shows Chastain at the moment she dropped to her knees in exultation, clutching the jersey she pulled off after cinching the win over China on a penalty kick in the game played at the Rose Bowl.
The moment has been credited as a watershed for invigorating women’s sports.
All but Senegal have won AFCON crowns, though Nigeria is the only one to claim the honors in the last seven tournaments.
Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia
A two-goal burst from Ferjani Sassi and Youssef Mskani by the hour mark prodded Tunisia past the surprising Barea.
Naimi Sliti scored deep into stoppage time to complete the score line, which ends Madagascar’s first AFCON with three wins (one by penalties), a draw, and this loss.
Tunisia last won AFCON in 2004.
Algeria 1-1 (4-3 pens) Ivory Coast
Sofiane Feghouli gave Algeira a first half lead, but Jonathan Kodija (Aston Villa) answered at the hour mark for the only goals of regulation.
Youcef Belaïli smashed the post with his bid to score the winning penalty, but Les Elephants could not take advantage of the opening. Serey Die his the same post with similar vigor and Algeria moved to within two wins of its title and final since 1990.
🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿 Algeria advance! (Well, it happened while twitter was down but we still want you to see it 😅)
For great players on middling clubs like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, however, Europa League football is a step up considering Lazio’s underwhelming 2018-19 season.
Lazio slapped a nine-figure price tag on the exceptional 24-year-old center midfielder; Milinkovic-Savic was the club’s top performer last season, and chipped in offensively with five goals and three assists.
That was a far cry from his 12-goal 2017-18 season, but he’s only gotten better in his defensive contributions. Sky Sports says the player likes the idea of moving to United, but would also be happy to spend another season in Rome.
Hoffenheim’s big, young Brazilian striker Joelinton is looking to take the next step in his career, with both Wolves and Newcastle interested in the 22-year-old.
Joelinton scored seven times with seven assists in his return to the Bundesliga, which came after two loan stints with Rapid Vienna. He posted a combined 15 goals and six assists in league matches with the Austrian powers.