USMNT’s Johannsson finds new home in Sweden

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aron Johanssson looks to reclaim his career momentum not in Major League Soccer as rumored, but instead in Sweden.

The Icelandic-Alabamian striker was unveiled by Hammarby on Thursday, where he’ll soon have match fitness according to his new club.

[ MORE: SMS to Man Utd? ]

Johannsson, 28, stays in green, having played just 30 times for Werder Bremen since transferring from AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie.

Here’s Jesper Jansson, Hammarby’s director of football.

“Aron belongs to the same category of players as Jiloan Hamad, Muamer Tankovic and Alexander Kacaniklic did when they came here, players who for various reasons are in need of some of a new start in their careers, and for that category of players, Hammarby is attractive as a club,” Jansson said. “Aron is a moving, offensive player who makes a lot of goals, and we are very happy to be able to tie him to us.”

The 19-times capped USMNT striker has four goals on his international resume, and was last seen as an unused sub in 2016 World Cup qualifying losses to Costa Rica and Mexico.

Hammarby finished fourth in the 2018 Allsvenskan but missed out on Europa League due to BK Hacken winning the Swedish Cup. The club is currently six points back of third place with a match-in-hand on AIK.

Also pictured is former Greuther Furth player Richard Magyar, who played with USMNT midfielder Julian Green last season in 2.Bundesliga.

Follow @NicholasMendola