VIDEO: Analyzing the 2019-20 Premier League schedule

Geoff Cameron looks set to head back to Queens Park Rangers, but this time permanently.

Cameron, 34, spent last season on loan at QPR from Stoke City and the U.S. men’s national team midfielder was a huge hit at Loftus Road.

He currently has one year left on his contract at Stoke but Pro Soccer Talk understands that QPR are waiting for Cameron’s situation at Stoke to be sorted out before making their move. It is believed Cameron’s future at Stoke will become clearer in the coming 24 hours, as he prefers a permanent move away from the bet365 Stadium rather than another loan deal.

The versatile American didn’t travel with Stoke City’s first team squad on their preseason tour of the Netherlands and is among eight players — Bojan, Gianni Imbula, Kevin Wimmer, Mame Biram Diouf and Moritz Bauer are also among that list — who were not part of Nathan Jones’ plans as he rebuilds the Potters following their relegation from the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

Cameron ranks sixth all-time in terms of PL appearances for Stoke and played in six-straight seasons in England’s top-flight, as the Potters finished in ninth place three seasons on the trot under Mark Hughes during that stretch.

Following Stoke’s relegation Cameron went on loan to QPR and played 19 times for the west London club but suffered a serious ankle ligament injury in December and he didn’t fully recover until April. Before that injury he was hailed as a key man in QPR’s early-season push for promotion under former boss Steve McLaren, but that push fell apart midway through the season and coincided with Cameron’s injury.

QPR’s new manager, Mark Warburton, has already signed eight new players this summer but he’s spent a grand total of $70,000 with the R’s believed to be in a seriously restricted financial situation following their overspending and relegation from the Premier League in 2015. They are expected to make an outside push for the playoffs in the Championship this season, with a midtable finish more likely.

As for Cameron, the Massachusetts native has been linked with a return to Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy and others but the former Houston Dynamo star has previously revealed his desire to stay in Europe and particularly in England.

A mainstay of the USMNT under Jurgen Klinsmann, Cameron has made 53 appearances for the U.S. and scored four goals. He was influential in their run to the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup and their appearance in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

However, Cameron hasn’t featured for the USMNT since 2017 after criticizing former head coach Bruce Arena and the U.S. Soccer Federation in the wake of their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports