More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

FOLLOW LIVE: Three key conference clashes in MLS on Friday

By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Don’t look now, but the second half of the 2019 season is already underway for all 24 teams.

[ FOLLOW: Friday night’s MLS action ]

In the Eastern Conference, four teams currently sit within six points of the seventh and final playoff place; in the West, four teams are within seven points. The only teams not currently occupying a playoff place of factoring into those numbers are expansion side FC Cincinnati and Colorado Rapids.

That means that just about every game played between now and the end of the regular season in October will carry some weight of playoff significance, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET with back-to-back-to-back games featuring six teams either currently in a playoff place or tied for one.

As far as Friday night slates go, this one is loaded.

Friday’s MLS schedule

D.C. United v. New England Revolution — 7 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. Los Angeles FC — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy v. San Jose Earthquakes — 11 p.m. ET

Saturday

Montreal Impact v. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC v. Columbus Crew — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire v. FC Cincinnati — 8 p.m. ET
Minnesota United v. FC Dallas — 8 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake v. Philadelphia Union — 10 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v. Sporting KC — 10 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers v. Colorado Rapids — 10 p.m. ET

Sunday

Seattle Sounders v. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. New York City FC — 6:30 p.m. ET

Hit the link above to follow along with the scores this evening, and check back on PST for full recaps of each game.

Newcastle quoted new, “far greater” price to hire Steve Bruce

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019-20 Premier League season kicks off in 28 days, and Newcastle United is a club without a manger.

[ TRANSFER RUMORS: Alderweireld to Roma, Haller to West Ham ]

After Rafa Benitez left the club in his rearview last month, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley began the search for Benitez’s successor. Benitez’s last day as Magpies boss was more than two weeks ago.

Steve Bruce, who’s currently in charge of EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, has been reported as the leading candidate for a few days now, yet no announcement has been made; no official word from either side that negotiations have taken place.

Now, four weeks to the day before the new PL season kicks off, there are reports out of the UK stating Wednesday have demanded an increased fee from Newcastle to buy Bruce out of his existing contract. According to Sky Sports, the figure Wednesday quoted Newcastle is “far greater than originally expected.”

[ MORE: Atletico Madrid to legally contest Griezmann’s transfer to Barcelona ]

Given Ashley’s penny-pinching ways, no one in the soccer world would be surprised if he flat out refuses and walks away from the negotiating table, and starts the hiring search over from square one.

Just when Newcastle backed its way into a brilliant manager and an increasingly stable foundation for the club going forward — not to mention talks of a takeover that seemed very real at the time — they suddenly find themselves with none of the above, with many thanks to Ashley. Again.

American winger Haji Wright signs with Eredivisie’s Venlo

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Haji Wright, a 21-year-old American winger, signed a one-year contract with VVV Venlo on Friday that gives the Dutch club an additional one-year option.

Wright had been with Germany’s Schalke since April 2016 and made his first-team debut last Nov. 24 as an 88th-minute substitute against Nuremberg. He scored on Dec. 19 in a 2-1 loss to Bayer Levekusen, his only goal in seven appearances.

Wright is from Los Angeles and played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup alongside Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams. He spent 2015 with the New York Cosmos in the second-tier North American Soccer League and signed with Schalke in March 2016. He was loaned to second-division Sandhausen for 2017-18, scoring once in 15 games.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Alderweireld to Roma, Haller to West Ham

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 12, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to Sky Sports, Roma sporting director Franco Baldini is in London to discuss a move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld. The 30-year-old was a regular for Spurs along the back line last season, but reportedly has a clause in his contract where he can leave for a bargain price of $31 million. That clause reportedly expires July 25, leaving clubs with little time to take advantage of such a steal.

Still, Roma seems determined to lower this price even further, hoping to convince Spurs that Alderweireld could leave next summer for free with many bigger clubs scared away by his large wage demands and advanced age. Alderweireld rejected a contract offer from Spurs hoping to secure a bigger payday elsewhere, and if reports from Italy are to be believed, the offer from Roma are not exactly the massive windfall he may have hoped for.

There ultimately seems to be a lot more to go on this front before it becomes a reality. Daniel Levy, a known negotiator, likely won’t be spooked by letting a 31-year-old defender walk next summer after five strong seasons at the club and just $18 million spent to bring him from Ajax in 2015. The payday would be nice, but Alderweireld is still a strong starter at this point in his career and isn’t terribly valuable on the open market. Keeping him another season and letting him walk for free isn’t the worst decision Levy could make.

West Ham has been reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, but until recently, the player was not keen on the move. However, there’s apparently been a change of heart, and a $45 million deal may be back on.

According to L’Equipe reporter Hugo Delom, British agent Willie McKay has convinced Haller that a move would be best instead of holding out for a Champions League club. The 25-year-old scored 20 goals for Frankfurt last season across all competitions last season, including 15 in 29 Bundesliga appearances.

The Hammers need a goalscorer in the worst way. The only natural strikers on the roster are Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill. Chicharito is 31 and rumors are flying of an exit this summer, while Hugill spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and struggled, scoring just six goals in 37 Championship appearances. Meanwhile, Robert Snodgrass is aging at 31 years old and Marko Arnautovic has departed for the Chinese league.

Aston Villa is reportedly in play for Brazilian U-23 captain Douglas Luiz. The 21-year-old midfielder is with Manchester City, having joined back in the summer of 2017 from Brazilian side Vasco de Gama, but he spent last season out on loan at Spanish side Girona and his pathway is still blocked by the wealth of talent in the senior squad.

According to the BBC report, a deal has been agreed upon for $19 million that would see Luiz move to the newly promoted side on a permanent basis. The Brazilian was unable to obtain a British work permit last summer, the partial reason for his loan to Girona, meaning he would have to give that another go for Villa to deploy him this coming season. The report states, however, that they feel confident he will be able to earn a work permit and be eligible to play this campaign.

According to numerous reports in England, with Telegraph reporter John Percy first on the scene, Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro is on his way to recently relegated side Fulham, with a medical scheduled for today and the possibility of an announcement soon after.

The reports all say that Fulham will snag the 25-year-old Portuguese international on a season-long loan and will have an option to buy at the end of the season. Cavaleiro was instrumental in Wolves’ promotion campaign two years ago, scoring nine goals and assisting 12 as Wolves won the Championship title, but he struggled to find time on the field in the Premier League last season, making just six starts all season. Wolves also offloaded fellow winger Helder Costa to Leeds United last week.

Fulham needs wingers desperately, with the departure of Ryan Babel and Andre Schurrle on his way back to Borussia Dortmund upon the club’s relegation. Cavaleiro seems a perfect capture for the Whites, as he has proven his ability in the Championship and could be an asset moving forward should they return to the top flight. The Whites are also linked this summer with Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert and Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton has responded to an injury from RB Leipzig regarding to Ademola Lookman by setting a price of $31 million.

RB Leipzig is familiar with the 21-year-old England youth international, as the German side had Lookman on loan for the second half of the 2017/18 season. He made 11 Bundesliga appearances including seven starts, scoring five goals and improving as the loan spell went on. They attempted to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell last summer but could not come to an agreement.

He returned to Everton and spent all of last season as a bench option, making just three starts but seeing the field 21 times, failing to find the back of the net. Lookman is with the Everton squad in Switzerland for their preseason tour.

Allie Long has wedding ring, cash, key to NYC stolen from LA hotel room

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 12, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
4 Comments

After the USWNT World Cup victory celebrations in New York City and Los Angeles, midfielder Allie Long had valuables – including her newly gifted Key to the City – stolen from her hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in LA.

Long posted on Twitter to confirm the valuables went missing and jokingly (maybe?) appeal to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio for another key.

According to a report by TMZ, after a jam-packed day that featured a ticker-tape parade through New York City and an appearance at the ESPY’s across the country, Long departed her hotel room for a stroll “down the hall for an hour to visit with someone else.” In doing so, police believe she propped open the door using the deadbolt chain latch, so the burglar did not need to force its way in. When she returned, the valuables had been snatched from her room.

TMZ identified the wedding ring as valued around $15,000, while there was reportedly $4,000 in cash taken as well. The report states police have not ruled out hotel employees as suspects.

Long has been a part of the USWNT since 2014 and made one appearance during the World Cup in France, coming on as a substitute against Chile in the group stage. She has six international goals in her career and plays her club ball with the Reign FC in Tacoma.