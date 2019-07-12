More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

LAFC erases an early deficit, cruises to win in Houston (video)

By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 200 words (or less): On a night when Carlos Vela failed to score and Diego Rossi had a marginal impact on the game’s proceedings for the majority of the night, Los Angeles FC cruised to a 3-1 victory over a playoff-bound Houston Dynamo side, on the road, and extended their lead in the Supporters’ Shield race to a cool 10 points. Don’t let anyone tell you that LAFC is a one-man team. They even had to overcome an early deficit after conceding a goal inside the game’s first 180 seconds. Increasing the difficulty level for themselves, because are unable to do so? Perhaps. What an embarrassment of riches when Adama Diomande, who would be a star no. 9 for the majority of MLS teams this year and scored a brace on Friday, is the third or fourth or fifth scoring option. A year after Atlanta United rewrote all the MLS record books, we can confidently say we’ve never seen a team as dominant as what LAFC is doing in just its second season of existence.

[ MORE: Allie Long has wedding ring, cash, key to NYC stolen from hotel room ]

Three moments that mattered

3′ — Quioto gets a favorable deflection and an early goal — LAFC have hardly been great defensively this season; they’ve just been so good at the other end of the field that it hasn’t mattered. They give up a lot of easily avoidable goals, like this one.

45’+2 — Diomande skies and loops a magnificent header — There’s no better time to score a goal, particularly one that erases an opponent’s lead, than in the seconds just before halftime. From this point forward, it felt like there could only be one possible outcome.

49′ — Diomande slots it home for 2-1 — Remember that thing about LAFC’s defense being a bit of a mess at times? Houston heard that, and took it as a personal challenge.

88′ — Rossi puts the game away with a stellar chip — Just trying to imagine how much we would be praising Rossi if he didn’t share a team with Vela.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Adama Diomande

Goalscorers: Quioto (3′), Diomande (45’+2, 49′), Rossi (88′)

Arena’s Revs blow two-goal lead, split points with DCU (video)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 200 words (or less): The good news for D.C. United: they came back from 2-0 down to rescue a point in Friday’s 2-2 draw with New England Revolution, even if that’s a mostly disappointing home result. The bad news: a draw does them very little good, as it’s the sixth time they’ve split the points in their last nine games. Ben Olsen’s side now has just one win from its last nine games. The gap between the Red and Black, who currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, and first-place Philadelphia Union is four points. The good news for the Revs: for much of the first half, they were dominant and raced out to a 2-0 lead; Bruce Arena’s pragmatic tactics are producing results. The bad news: after going up 2-0, they let United back into the game much too easily, and that’s before Wilfried Zahibo’s boneheaded red card just after the hour mark. The point takes them above Toronto FC (for now) for the seventh and final playoff place in the East, but they should have taken so much more from this game.

[ MORE: Allie Long has wedding ring, cash, key to NYC stolen from hotel room ]

Three Four Five moments that mattered

4′ — Teal Bunbury wins the foot race, beats Hamid early — Route 1 soccer is hardly easy on the eyes, but it’s still effective when applied properly.

32′ — Carles Gil slots home the rebound for 2-0 — Again, Route 1 soccer starts it for the Revs, and though Bill Hamid makes a nice save on the initial chance, there’s no one home on the follow-up.

43′ — Jara gets free at the back post to halve the deficit — Paul Arriola’s breakout 2019 campaign (on the back of an equally strong 2018) rumbles on, as it was his cross to the back post that found Leo Jara for a tough, but manageable, finish to make it 2-1.

63′ — Zahibo picks up a second yellow — On the road, lead already cut in half, increasingly under pressure… not hardly an ideal time to get sent off and leave your team with just 10 men, but that didn’t stop Zahibo from making a needless, poorly timed challenge at midfield and picking up his second yellow of the game.

86′ — DCU makes the most of their advantage, Amarikwa equalizes — Lo and behold, the Revs couldn’t withstand that much pressure, for that long, down a man. Wayne Rooney‘s free kick landed in the heart of no man’s land and Quincy Amarikwa made the most of his chance.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Carles Gil

Goalscorers: Bunbury (4′), Gil (32′), Jara (43′)

FOLLOW LIVE: Three key conference clashes in MLS on Friday

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Don’t look now, but the second half of the 2019 season is already underway for all 24 teams.

[ FOLLOW: Friday night’s MLS action ]

In the Eastern Conference, four teams currently sit within six points of the seventh and final playoff place; in the West, four teams are within seven points. The only teams not currently occupying a playoff place of factoring into those numbers are expansion side FC Cincinnati and Colorado Rapids.

That means that just about every game played between now and the end of the regular season in October will carry some weight of playoff significance, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET with back-to-back-to-back games featuring six teams either currently in a playoff place or tied for one.

As far as Friday night slates go, this one is loaded.

Friday’s MLS schedule

D.C. United v. New England Revolution — 7 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. Los Angeles FC — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy v. San Jose Earthquakes — 11 p.m. ET

Saturday

Montreal Impact v. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC v. Columbus Crew — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire v. FC Cincinnati — 8 p.m. ET
Minnesota United v. FC Dallas — 8 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake v. Philadelphia Union — 10 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v. Sporting KC — 10 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers v. Colorado Rapids — 10 p.m. ET

Sunday

Seattle Sounders v. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. New York City FC — 6:30 p.m. ET

Hit the link above to follow along with the scores this evening, and check back on PST for full recaps of each game.

Newcastle quoted new, “far greater” price to hire Steve Bruce

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2019-20 Premier League season kicks off in 28 days, and Newcastle United is a club without a manger.

[ TRANSFER RUMORS: Alderweireld to Roma, Haller to West Ham ]

After Rafa Benitez left the club in his rearview last month, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley began the search for Benitez’s successor. Benitez’s last day as Magpies boss was more than two weeks ago.

Steve Bruce, who’s currently in charge of EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, has been reported as the leading candidate for a few days now, yet no announcement has been made; no official word from either side that negotiations have taken place.

Now, four weeks to the day before the new PL season kicks off, there are reports out of the UK stating Wednesday have demanded an increased fee from Newcastle to buy Bruce out of his existing contract. According to Sky Sports, the figure Wednesday quoted Newcastle is “far greater than originally expected.”

[ MORE: Atletico Madrid to legally contest Griezmann’s transfer to Barcelona ]

Given Ashley’s penny-pinching ways, no one in the soccer world would be surprised if he flat out refuses and walks away from the negotiating table, and starts the hiring search over from square one.

Just when Newcastle backed its way into a brilliant manager and an increasingly stable foundation for the club going forward — not to mention talks of a takeover that seemed very real at the time — they suddenly find themselves with none of the above, with many thanks to Ashley. Again.

American winger Haji Wright signs with Eredivisie’s Venlo

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Haji Wright, a 21-year-old American winger, signed a one-year contract with VVV Venlo on Friday that gives the Dutch club an additional one-year option.

Wright had been with Germany’s Schalke since April 2016 and made his first-team debut last Nov. 24 as an 88th-minute substitute against Nuremberg. He scored on Dec. 19 in a 2-1 loss to Bayer Levekusen, his only goal in seven appearances.

Wright is from Los Angeles and played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup alongside Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams. He spent 2015 with the New York Cosmos in the second-tier North American Soccer League and signed with Schalke in March 2016. He was loaned to second-division Sandhausen for 2017-18, scoring once in 15 games.