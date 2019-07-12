More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Alderweireld to Roma, Haller to West Ham

By Kyle BonnJul 12, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to Sky Sports, Roma sporting director Franco Baldini is in London to discuss a move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld. The 30-year-old was a regular for Spurs along the back line last season, but reportedly has a clause in his contract where he can leave for a bargain price of $31 million. That clause reportedly expires July 25, leaving clubs with little time to take advantage of such a steal.

Still, Roma seems determined to lower this price even further, hoping to convince Spurs that Alderweireld could leave next summer for free with many bigger clubs scared away by his large wage demands and advanced age. Alderweireld rejected a contract offer from Spurs hoping to secure a bigger payday elsewhere, and if reports from Italy are to be believed, the offer from Roma are not exactly the massive windfall he may have hoped for.

There ultimately seems to be a lot more to go on this front before it becomes a reality. Daniel Levy, a known negotiator, likely won’t be spooked by letting a 31-year-old defender walk next summer after five strong seasons at the club and just $18 million spent to bring him from Ajax in 2015. The payday would be nice, but Alderweireld is still a strong starter at this point in his career and isn’t terribly valuable on the open market. Keeping him another season and letting him walk for free isn’t the worst decision Levy could make.

West Ham has been reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, but until recently, the player was not keen on the move. However, there’s apparently been a change of heart, and a $45 million deal may be back on.

According to L’Equipe reporter Hugo Delom, British agent Willie McKay has convinced Haller that a move would be best instead of holding out for a Champions League club. The 25-year-old scored 20 goals for Frankfurt last season across all competitions last season, including 15 in 29 Bundesliga appearances.

The Hammers need a goalscorer in the worst way. The only natural strikers on the roster are Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill. Chicharito is 31 and rumors are flying of an exit this summer, while Hugill spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and struggled, scoring just six goals in 37 Championship appearances. Meanwhile, Robert Snodgrass is aging at 31 years old and Marko Arnautovic has departed for the Chinese league.

According to numerous reports in England, with Telegraph reporter John Percy first on the scene, Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro is on his way to recently relegated side Fulham, with a medical scheduled for today and the possibility of an announcement soon after.

The reports all say that Fulham will snag the 25-year-old Portuguese international on a season-long loan and will have an option to buy at the end of the season. Cavaleiro was instrumental in Wolves’ promotion campaign two years ago, scoring nine goals and assisting 12 as Wolves won the Championship title, but he struggled to find time on the field in the Premier League last season, making just six starts all season. Wolves also offloaded fellow winger Helder Costa to Leeds United last week.

Fulham needs wingers desperately, with the departure of Ryan Babel and Andre Schurrle on his way back to Borussia Dortmund upon the club’s relegation. Cavaleiro seems a perfect capture for the Whites, as he has proven his ability in the Championship and could be an asset moving forward should they return to the top flight. The Whites are also linked this summer with Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert and Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton has responded to an injury from RB Leipzig regarding to Ademola Lookman by setting a price of $31 million.

RB Leipzig is familiar with the 21-year-old England youth international, as the German side had Lookman on loan for the second half of the 2017/18 season. He made 11 Bundesliga appearances including seven starts, scoring five goals and improving as the loan spell went on. They attempted to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell last summer but could not come to an agreement.

He returned to Everton and spent all of last season as a bench option, making just three starts but seeing the field 21 times, failing to find the back of the net. Lookman is with the Everton squad in Switzerland for their preseason tour.

Allie Long has wedding ring, cash, key to NYC stolen from LA hotel room

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 12, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
2 Comments

After the USWNT World Cup victory celebrations in New York City and Los Angeles, midfielder Allie Long had valuables – including her newly gifted Key to the City – stolen from her hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in LA.

Long posted on Twitter to confirm the valuables went missing and jokingly (maybe?) appeal to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio for another key.

According to a report by TMZ, after a jam-packed day that featured a ticker-tape parade through New York City and an appearance at the ESPY’s across the country, Long departed her hotel room for a stroll “down the hall for an hour to visit with someone else.” In doing so, police believe she propped open the door using the deadbolt chain latch, so the burglar did not need to force its way in. When she returned, the valuables had been snatched from her room.

TMZ identified the wedding ring as valued around $15,000, while there was reportedly $4,000 in cash taken as well. The report states police have not ruled out hotel employees as suspects.

Long has been a part of the USWNT since 2014 and made one appearance during the World Cup in France, coming on as a substitute against Chile in the group stage. She has six international goals in her career and plays her club ball with the Reign FC in Tacoma.

Atletico Madrid to legally contest Griezmann transfer to Barcelona

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 12, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

While Barcelona was jubilantly celebrating the capture of Antoine Griezmann on a $135 million transfer, his former club Atletico Madrid was preparing court documents to contest the transfer.

Atletico Madrid confirmed on Friday immediately after Barcelona’s official announcement of the transfer that they would be legally contesting the financial compensation, arguing that Barcelona owes them a whopping $225 million instead.

The club angrily released a statement one week ago angrily calling out Barcelona for negotiating with Griezmann on personal terms back in early March, outside of the transfer window and in the middle of the season.“Atletico de Madrid learned that FC Barcelona and the player had reached an agreement in March, specifically in the days following the return match of our Champions League tie against Juventus, and that they had been negotiating the terms of the agreement since mid-February,” last week’s club statement said. “Atletico Madrid wishes to express its strongest disapproval of the behavior of both, especially FC Barcelona, for prompting the player to break his contractual relationship with Atletico Madrid.”

Now, they are contesting that because Barcelona came to terms with Griezmann months ago, which may have voided his contract, they are obligated to pay his release clause at that time, which was $225 million. The release clause dropped to $135 million on June 1, which is what Barcelona claims to have triggered.

Because release clauses are handled by the league office, Barcelona did not have to deal directly with Atletico Madrid on the transfer, instead funneling the money through La Liga and thus voiding Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid contract, allowing him to complete the move to Barcelona.

“Atletico de Madrid believes that the amount deposited is insufficient to meet its release clause, since it is obvious that the commitment of the player and the Football Club Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from 200 to 120 million euros,” the club said in a statement confirming legal action.

“Atletico de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract occurred before the end of last season due to events, acts and demonstrations carried out by the player.”

Griezmann spent five seasons with Atletico Madrid, making 257 appearances for the club across all competitions and scoring 133 goals. He won the Europa League in 2018 and finished in the top three of the La Liga table in every campaign with the club.

Sam Allardyce confirms he turned down Newcastle managerial job

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 12, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

British manager Sam Allardyce has publicly confirmed he was approached by Newcastle about the club’s managerial opening, and that he turned down the opportunity.

Allardyce told TalkSport that he did not even enter negotiations with the club, turning down the approach before speaking with owner Mike Ashley.

“I never got to talk to Mike,” Allardyce said on the radio program. “My agent contacted me, I had a think about it and a quick look at the situation and thanked them very much. It’s not for me. Maybe if it was the first time around I would have jumped at it.”

The 64-year-old managed Newcastle during the 2007/08 campaign, Ashley’s first hire as owner of the club. He didn’t make it a full season, parting ways with the club in January as the club ultimately finished in 12th position as Kevin Keegan took over. Allardyce said he doesn’t like to go back to a club a second time, which weighed heavily on his decision. “I was very flattered that I was considered but it’s that thing – don’t go back,” Allardyce said.

He is correct in that sentiment – Big Sam has never managed a club twice, taking charge of Newcastle, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton, Blackburn, Bolton, Blackpool, and Notts County plus a spell with the England national team, but never managing a club for a second time.

Antoine Griezmann officially acquired by Barcelona

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 12, 2019, 9:21 AM EDT
1 Comment

One of the most anticipated transfers of the summer is complete as Barcelona officially announced the acquisition of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

[ MORE: Atletico Madrid to legally contest Griezmann fee ]

The club took the unusual step to confirm the fee of $135 million, confirming Barcelona matched his release clause.

Along with the announcement, Barcelona confirmed that Griezmann has signed a five-year contract, keeping him tied to the club through 2024. The club also stated he now holds a staggering release clause of $900 million.

The move had been highly anticipated for some time, with Griezmann confirming he would leave Atletico Madrid this summer after spending five years at the club. Griezmann, a Real Sociedad youth product, had moved to Atleti in the summer of 2014 for $33 million. He made 257 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 133 goals and winning the Europa League in 2018.

The transfer took longer than expected, however, with negotiations reportedly dragging on after Barcelona initially insisted on paying the transfer fee in installments, prompting a vicious public statement from Atletico Madrid that claimed Griezmann began negotiations with Barcelona back in late February and early March. Ultimately, Barcelona made the payment in full, as required by La Liga for release clauses, and the deal – as confirmed on Friday – went through.