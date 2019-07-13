Dier to miss Spurs Asia tour

As PST’s own Kyle Bonn rightly said, nothing marks the start of a Premier League preseason like players either showing up injured or suffering an injury early on.

This is the case for Tottenham, which announced on Saturday in a vaguely, short message on its website that Eric Dier had undergone surgery, and would thus miss the team’s preseason tour of Asia.

Eric Dier has undergone a medical procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training,” Tottenham said in the statement. “Following the successful procedure Eric will now undertake a short period of rehabilitation. He will therefore not travel on the Club’s pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai.”

It’s another bad sign for Tottenham and Dier. The England international played just 20 Premier League games last season due to various injuries. He missed time due to thigh, calf, and hip injuries, as well as appendicitis. Now, after a month off following the UEFA Nations League, Dier should have arrived healthy. However, whatever the ongoing problem is, it’s going to at the least delay him building his base for the 2019-2020 season.

Tottenham faces Juventus on July 21 in Singapore, Manchester United on July 25 in Shanghai, China, and then Inter Milan on August 4 back home in London, all part of the International Champions Cup.