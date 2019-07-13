Dier to miss Spurs Asia tour

As PST’s own Kyle Bonn rightly said, nothing marks the start of a Premier League preseason like players either showing up injured or suffering an injury early on.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
This is the case for Tottenham, which announced on Saturday in a vaguely, short message on its website that Eric Dier had undergone surgery, and would thus miss the team’s preseason tour of Asia.
Eric Dier has undergone a medical procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training,” Tottenham said in the statement. “Following the successful procedure Eric will now undertake a short period of rehabilitation. He will therefore not travel on the Club’s pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai.”
It’s another bad sign for Tottenham and Dier. The England international played just 20 Premier League games last season due to various injuries. He missed time due to thigh, calf, and hip injuries, as well as appendicitis. Now, after a month off following the UEFA Nations League, Dier should have arrived healthy. However, whatever the ongoing problem is, it’s going to at the least delay him building his base for the 2019-2020 season.
Tottenham faces Juventus on July 21 in Singapore, Manchester United on July 25 in Shanghai, China, and then Inter Milan on August 4 back home in London, all part of the International Champions Cup.
Napoli have seen enough of Juventus waltzing their way to Serie A title after Serie A title — eight straight of them, to be specific — and Carlo Ancelotti’s side appear hellbent on doing everything in their power to end their nearly decade-long reign.
[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundup | Friday | Thursday ]
On Saturday, Napoli, who have finished second behind Juve three of the last four seasons, announced their $41-million signing of Roma defender Kostas Manolas, one of the Italian league’s most consistent performers the last few seasons. Not only is Napoli’s squad strengthened by the addition, but Roma’s squad is weakened by the subtraction.
Manolas, 28, made more than 200 appearances in five seasons at Roma.
Following the arrival of James Rodriguez last month, Napoli clearly believe they can close the gap, which finished at 11 points last season, on Juve and make a legitimate title challenge.
[ MORE: Matthijs de Ligt left off Ajax roster for start of preseason ]
The only problem is: while Napoli have made a large signal of intent by signing Manolas, Juve appear set to make a gigantic move for Matthijs de Ligt, one of the highest rated prospects to play the same position in quite some time.
It’ll be an uphill battle, as always, but Napoli aren’t shying away from the challenge.
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says he has leukemia and will continue working while undergoing treatment.
The 50-year-old Mihajlovic announced the news at a press conference on Saturday.
An emotional Mihajlovic said: “When they told me, it was a huge shock. I spent two days in my room crying … they are not tears of fear, I know I will win.”
Mihajlovic said that he has regular tests as his father died of cancer. The leukemia was discovered shortly before pre-season training.
He added: “It’s a treatable form, you can recover. And I will beat it.”
Bologna team doctor Gianni Nanni said Mihajlovic has “acute leukemia” and that the Serbian coach will start treatment on Tuesday.
Mihajlovic replaced Filippo Inzaghi as Bologna coach in January and steered it from the Serie A relegation zone to a 10th-place finish.
Mihajlovic, who had a previous spell in charge at Bologna in 2008-09 for his managerial debut in Serie A, has also coached Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia’s national team, Sampdoria, AC Milan and Torino.
Messages of support have been flooding in from other soccer clubs and players on social media.
Paul Pogba shot down questions about his Manchester United future following the Premier League club’s preseason-opening victory over Perth Glory in Australia on Saturday.
[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundup | Friday | Thursday ]
Asked about the transfer rumors which have swirled around the 26-year-old Frenchman this summer, Pogba respond simply, “There is no need. No need to talk.”
Pogba provided the assist to Marcus Rashford for what proved to be the game-winning goal on Saturday (WATCH HERE), but the assembled press’s focus after the game went straight to the transfer rumors.
[ MORE: Matthijs de Ligt left off Ajax roster for start of preseason ]
Pogba had every opportunity to say something to the effect of “I am happy to stay at Man United,” or even “I will remain a Man United player,” but he clearly remains unhappy and would prefer to move away from Old Trafford.
It doesn’t appear he will get his wish, however, as Juventus have reportedly ended their pursuit and links to Real Madrid have gone quiet over the week.
PERTH, Australia (AP) Unsettled Paul Pogba provided the backheel flick for England striker Marcus Rashford to score in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over the A-League’s Perth Glory on Saturday at Perth Stadium.
[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundup | Friday | Thursday ]
With his back to the goal in the 60th minute, Rashford took Pogba’s pass, swiveled and lashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the Perth net.
Midfielder James Garner, who had been on the pitch for only a minute, scored United’s second goal in the 85th on a long-range volley after a mix-up in the Perth defense.
After a scoreless first half, Rashford and Pogba were two of 11 changes for United at the start of the second. Pogba’s future with the club has been the subject of much speculation after saying that he wants to play elsewhere in Europe next season despite having two years left on his contract.
[ MORE: Matthijs de Ligt left off Ajax roster for start of preseason ]
Daniel James started for the visitors but fellow summer signing and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on the bench until halftime.
Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof were not included in the lineup.
United is in Perth for 10 days and two matches. Its second match is next Wednesday against Leeds at the same Perth Stadium.