Matthijs de Ligt left off Ajax roster for start of preseason

The game in 200 words (or less): The good news for D.C. United: they came back from 2-0 down to rescue a point in Friday’s 2-2 draw with New England Revolution, even if that’s a mostly disappointing home result. The bad news: a draw does them very little good, as it’s the sixth time they’ve split the points in their last nine games. Ben Olsen’s side now has just one win from its last nine games. The gap between the Red and Black, who currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, and first-place Philadelphia Union is four points. The good news for the Revs: for much of the first half, they were dominant and raced out to a 2-0 lead; Bruce Arena’s pragmatic tactics are producing results. The bad news: after going up 2-0, they let United back into the game much too easily, and that’s before Wilfried Zahibo’s boneheaded red card just after the hour mark. The point takes them above Toronto FC (for now) for the seventh and final playoff place in the East, but they should have taken so much more from this game.

Three Four Five moments that mattered

4′ — Teal Bunbury wins the foot race, beats Hamid early — Route 1 soccer is hardly easy on the eyes, but it’s still effective when applied properly.

Teal Bunbury has given @NERevolution an early lead! #DCvNE Tune in now on ESPN in the USA or MLS LIVE on DAZN in Canada pic.twitter.com/PtZH3yRykx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 12, 2019

32′ — Carles Gil slots home the rebound for 2-0 — Again, Route 1 soccer starts it for the Revs, and though Bill Hamid makes a nice save on the initial chance, there’s no one home on the follow-up.

Carles Gil in the right place at the right time! 2-0 to the visitors. #DCvNE pic.twitter.com/Z4okhUHrlc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 12, 2019

43′ — Jara gets free at the back post to halve the deficit — Paul Arriola’s breakout 2019 campaign (on the back of an equally strong 2018) rumbles on, as it was his cross to the back post that found Leo Jara for a tough, but manageable, finish to make it 2-1.

63′ — Zahibo picks up a second yellow — On the road, lead already cut in half, increasingly under pressure… not hardly an ideal time to get sent off and leave your team with just 10 men, but that didn’t stop Zahibo from making a needless, poorly timed challenge at midfield and picking up his second yellow of the game.

86′ — DCU makes the most of their advantage, Amarikwa equalizes — Lo and behold, the Revs couldn’t withstand that much pressure, for that long, down a man. Wayne Rooney‘s free kick landed in the heart of no man’s land and Quincy Amarikwa made the most of his chance.

Man of the match: Carles Gil

Goalscorers: Bunbury (4′), Gil (32′), Jara (43′)

