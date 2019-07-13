More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt left off Ajax roster for start of preseason

By Andy EdwardsJul 13, 2019, 8:38 AM EDT
Matthijs de Ligts name was very noticeably absent from the 28-man list of players headed to Austria for the first leg of Ajax’s preseason preparations, further fueling speculation that a transfer to Juventus is nearing completion.

Ajax announced the squad on Saturday with while the likes of fellow rising stars Donny van de Beek, David Neres and Nicolas Tagliafico also not included, though transfer rumors involving players not named De Ligt have been much fewer and farther between.

De Ligt, the captain and remaining crown-jewel prospect, has appeared headed for the exit door since for quite some time.

Juventus are reportedly ready to pay $84 million for De Ligt’s services, making him the second-most expensive defender in the history of transfers, behind only Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk.

Quakes dominate Galaxy to sweep Cali Clasico in 2019 (video)

AP Photo/Tony Avelar
By Andy EdwardsJul 13, 2019, 1:12 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Folks, the San Jose Earthquakes are for real. Like, really real. Matias Almeyda’s side has lost just one of its last nine games (six wins), including Friday’s 3-1 domination of LA Galaxy in the second and final Cali Clasico of the season, and has risen to fourth in the Western Conference standings. The word “domination” has little to do with the final score, even more about what was happening before the visitors’ comeback began.

Nine minutes after those screenshots were taken, it was 2-1 to San Jose, deservedly so. It won’t be long before Almeyda has a roster of players whose talent as players match his talent as a coach, at which point the rest of MLS had better watch out for the ‘Quakes. What an incredible statement that was to type.

Three moments that mattered

2′ — Feltscher slips in at the near post to poke home a corner kick — There’s bad set-piece defending, and then there’s letting an opposing player get his foot to the ball chest-high inside the six-yard box.

61′ — Vako fires from distance to level it at 1-1 — No, nobody should bother stepping into the giant mass of empty space just outside the penalty area. Vako definitely isn’t going to let one rip from there. Why would he do that?

64′ — Hoesen taps home Vako’s cross to give San Jose the lead — Hoesen wasn’t even on the field for two minutes before getting himself into a dangerous spot and giving Vako the easiest target to hit for the leading goal.

FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule

Man of the match: Valeri Qazaishvili

Goalscorers: Feltscher (2′), Vako (61′), Hoesen (64′), Yueill (85′)

LAFC erases an early deficit, cruises to win in Houston (video)

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): On a night when Carlos Vela failed to score and Diego Rossi had a marginal impact on the game’s proceedings for the majority of the night, Los Angeles FC cruised to a 3-1 victory over a playoff-bound Houston Dynamo side, on the road, and extended their lead in the Supporters’ Shield race to a cool 10 points. Don’t let anyone tell you that LAFC is a one-man team. They even had to overcome an early deficit after conceding a goal inside the game’s first 180 seconds. Increasing the difficulty level for themselves, because are unable to do so? Perhaps. What an embarrassment of riches when Adama Diomande, who would be a star no. 9 for the majority of MLS teams this year and scored a brace on Friday, is the third or fourth or fifth scoring option. A year after Atlanta United rewrote all the MLS record books, we can confidently say we’ve never seen a team as dominant as what LAFC is doing in just its second season of existence.

Three moments that mattered

3′ — Quioto gets a favorable deflection and an early goal — LAFC have hardly been great defensively this season; they’ve just been so good at the other end of the field that it hasn’t mattered. They give up a lot of easily avoidable goals, like this one.

45’+2 — Diomande skies and loops a magnificent header — There’s no better time to score a goal, particularly one that erases an opponent’s lead, than in the seconds just before halftime. From this point forward, it felt like there could only be one possible outcome.

49′ — Diomande slots it home for 2-1 — Remember that thing about LAFC’s defense being a bit of a mess at times? Houston heard that, and took it as a personal challenge.

88′ — Rossi puts the game away with a stellar chip — Just trying to imagine how much we would be praising Rossi if he didn’t share a team with Vela.

FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule

Man of the match: Adama Diomande

Goalscorers: Quioto (3′), Diomande (45’+2, 49′), Rossi (88′)

Arena’s Revs blow two-goal lead, split points with DCU (video)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): The good news for D.C. United: they came back from 2-0 down to rescue a point in Friday’s 2-2 draw with New England Revolution, even if that’s a mostly disappointing home result. The bad news: a draw does them very little good, as it’s the sixth time they’ve split the points in their last nine games. Ben Olsen’s side now has just one win from its last nine games. The gap between the Red and Black, who currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, and first-place Philadelphia Union is four points. The good news for the Revs: for much of the first half, they were dominant and raced out to a 2-0 lead; Bruce Arena’s pragmatic tactics are producing results. The bad news: after going up 2-0, they let United back into the game much too easily, and that’s before Wilfried Zahibo’s boneheaded red card just after the hour mark. The point takes them above Toronto FC (for now) for the seventh and final playoff place in the East, but they should have taken so much more from this game.

Three Four Five moments that mattered

4′ — Teal Bunbury wins the foot race, beats Hamid early — Route 1 soccer is hardly easy on the eyes, but it’s still effective when applied properly.

32′ — Carles Gil slots home the rebound for 2-0 — Again, Route 1 soccer starts it for the Revs, and though Bill Hamid makes a nice save on the initial chance, there’s no one home on the follow-up.

43′ — Jara gets free at the back post to halve the deficit — Paul Arriola’s breakout 2019 campaign (on the back of an equally strong 2018) rumbles on, as it was his cross to the back post that found Leo Jara for a tough, but manageable, finish to make it 2-1.

63′ — Zahibo picks up a second yellow — On the road, lead already cut in half, increasingly under pressure… not hardly an ideal time to get sent off and leave your team with just 10 men, but that didn’t stop Zahibo from making a needless, poorly timed challenge at midfield and picking up his second yellow of the game.

86′ — DCU makes the most of their advantage, Amarikwa equalizes — Lo and behold, the Revs couldn’t withstand that much pressure, for that long, down a man. Wayne Rooney‘s free kick landed in the heart of no man’s land and Quincy Amarikwa made the most of his chance.

FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule

Man of the match: Carles Gil

Goalscorers: Bunbury (4′), Gil (32′), Jara (43′)

FOLLOW LIVE: Three key conference clashes in MLS on Friday

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT
Don’t look now, but the second half of the 2019 season is already underway for all 24 teams.

FOLLOW: Friday night's MLS action

In the Eastern Conference, four teams currently sit within six points of the seventh and final playoff place; in the West, four teams are within seven points. The only teams not currently occupying a playoff place of factoring into those numbers are expansion side FC Cincinnati and Colorado Rapids.

That means that just about every game played between now and the end of the regular season in October will carry some weight of playoff significance, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET with back-to-back-to-back games featuring six teams either currently in a playoff place or tied for one.

As far as Friday night slates go, this one is loaded.

Friday’s MLS schedule

D.C. United v. New England Revolution — 7 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. Los Angeles FC — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy v. San Jose Earthquakes — 11 p.m. ET

Saturday

Montreal Impact v. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC v. Columbus Crew — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire v. FC Cincinnati — 8 p.m. ET
Minnesota United v. FC Dallas — 8 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake v. Philadelphia Union — 10 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v. Sporting KC — 10 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers v. Colorado Rapids — 10 p.m. ET

Sunday

Seattle Sounders v. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. New York City FC — 6:30 p.m. ET

Hit the link above to follow along with the scores this evening, and check back on PST for full recaps of each game.