Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP

Pogba sets up Rashford in Man United’s win in Australia

Associated PressJul 13, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
PERTH, Australia (AP) Unsettled Paul Pogba provided the backheel flick for England striker Marcus Rashford to score in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over the A-League’s Perth Glory on Saturday at Perth Stadium.

With his back to the goal in the 60th minute, Rashford took Pogba’s pass, swiveled and lashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the Perth net.

Midfielder James Garner, who had been on the pitch for only a minute, scored United’s second goal in the 85th on a long-range volley after a mix-up in the Perth defense.

After a scoreless first half, Rashford and Pogba were two of 11 changes for United at the start of the second. Pogba’s future with the club has been the subject of much speculation after saying that he wants to play elsewhere in Europe next season despite having two years left on his contract.

Daniel James started for the visitors but fellow summer signing and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on the bench until halftime.

Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof were not included in the lineup.

United is in Perth for 10 days and two matches. Its second match is next Wednesday against Leeds at the same Perth Stadium.

Transfer rumor roundup: Bayern Munich chasing Sane, Dembele

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 13, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
A brief roundup of all the major transfer rumors sweeping their way across Europe and around the world, including the Premier League…

Bayern Munich appear hellbent on signing a young superstar this summer, and they might just have the opening they need to do so in the wake of Antoine Griezmann’s $135-million move to Barcelona. Just when Ousmane Dembele appeared headed for a regular starting spot alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the 22-year-old Frenchman now figures to be the odd man out for a full-time starting spot.

There has been no indication that Dembele is looking to leave the Camp Nou in search of regular starting time, but just in case he is, Bayern are reportedly ready to offer him a landing spot. A bid of nearly $80 million was reportedly rejected last week, prior to Griezmann’s arrival. Dembele moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for over $150 million.

If Dembele proves unattainable, Bayern have reportedly had their hearts on set on Manchester City’s Leroy Sane since the summer began. According to reports, Man City value Sane at more than $110 million.

Arsenal will demand a fee of $11 million from any club that wants to sign defender and captain Laurent Koscielny, according to the Standard. With one year remaining on his current contract, the 33-year-old refused to join his teammates on the club’s preseason tour of the United States as he attempts to force through a move back to France where he would like to see out his playing career.

Bordeaux, Rennes and Lyon are all reportedly interested in signing Koscielny, but none of the above have yet made a bid to Arsenal. Koscielny could also buy out his own contract, making him a free agent, and recoup that money over the life of a long-term contract featuring higher wages with the club saving millions of dollars on the front end.

Manchester United are still pursuing Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, but the Red Devils have a backup plan this year, according to French newspaper L’Equipe. While Maguire, who Man United pursued to no avail last summer, would reportedly cost $100 million, Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile is thought to be the fall-back option, for roughly $38 million.

The 18-year-old, who would be much more of a long-term investment than the 26-year-old England international, is also reportedly on the short list of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Matthijs de Ligt left off Ajax roster for start of preseason

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 13, 2019, 8:38 AM EDT
Matthijs de Ligts name was very noticeably absent from the 28-man list of players headed to Austria for the first leg of Ajax’s preseason preparations, further fueling speculation that a transfer to Juventus is nearing completion.

Ajax announced the squad on Saturday with while the likes of fellow rising stars Donny van de Beek, David Neres and Nicolas Tagliafico also not included, though transfer rumors involving players not named De Ligt have been much fewer and farther between.

De Ligt, the captain and remaining crown-jewel prospect, has appeared headed for the exit door since for quite some time.

Juventus are reportedly ready to pay $84 million for De Ligt’s services, making him the second-most expensive defender in the history of transfers, behind only Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk.

Quakes dominate Galaxy to sweep Cali Clasico in 2019 (video)

AP Photo/Tony Avelar
By Andy EdwardsJul 13, 2019, 1:12 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Folks, the San Jose Earthquakes are for real. Like, really real. Matias Almeyda’s side has lost just one of its last nine games (six wins), including Friday’s 3-1 domination of LA Galaxy in the second and final Cali Clasico of the season, and has risen to fourth in the Western Conference standings. The word “domination” has little to do with the final score, even more about what was happening before the visitors’ comeback began.

Nine minutes after those screenshots were taken, it was 2-1 to San Jose, deservedly so. It won’t be long before Almeyda has a roster of players whose talent as players match his talent as a coach, at which point the rest of MLS had better watch out for the ‘Quakes. What an incredible statement that was to type.

Three moments that mattered

2′ — Feltscher slips in at the near post to poke home a corner kick — There’s bad set-piece defending, and then there’s letting an opposing player get his foot to the ball chest-high inside the six-yard box.

61′ — Vako fires from distance to level it at 1-1 — No, nobody should bother stepping into the giant mass of empty space just outside the penalty area. Vako definitely isn’t going to let one rip from there. Why would he do that?

64′ — Hoesen taps home Vako’s cross to give San Jose the lead — Hoesen wasn’t even on the field for two minutes before getting himself into a dangerous spot and giving Vako the easiest target to hit for the leading goal.

Man of the match: Valeri Qazaishvili

Goalscorers: Feltscher (2′), Vako (61′), Hoesen (64′), Yueill (85′)

LAFC erases an early deficit, cruises to win in Houston (video)

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
By Andy EdwardsJul 12, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): On a night when Carlos Vela failed to score and Diego Rossi had a marginal impact on the game’s proceedings for the majority of the night, Los Angeles FC cruised to a 3-1 victory over a playoff-bound Houston Dynamo side, on the road, and extended their lead in the Supporters’ Shield race to a cool 10 points. Don’t let anyone tell you that LAFC is a one-man team. They even had to overcome an early deficit after conceding a goal inside the game’s first 180 seconds. Increasing the difficulty level for themselves, because are unable to do so? Perhaps. What an embarrassment of riches when Adama Diomande, who would be a star no. 9 for the majority of MLS teams this year and scored a brace on Friday, is the third or fourth or fifth scoring option. A year after Atlanta United rewrote all the MLS record books, we can confidently say we’ve never seen a team as dominant as what LAFC is doing in just its second season of existence.

Three moments that mattered

3′ — Quioto gets a favorable deflection and an early goal — LAFC have hardly been great defensively this season; they’ve just been so good at the other end of the field that it hasn’t mattered. They give up a lot of easily avoidable goals, like this one.

45’+2 — Diomande skies and loops a magnificent header — There’s no better time to score a goal, particularly one that erases an opponent’s lead, than in the seconds just before halftime. From this point forward, it felt like there could only be one possible outcome.

49′ — Diomande slots it home for 2-1 — Remember that thing about LAFC’s defense being a bit of a mess at times? Houston heard that, and took it as a personal challenge.

88′ — Rossi puts the game away with a stellar chip — Just trying to imagine how much we would be praising Rossi if he didn’t share a team with Vela.

Man of the match: Adama Diomande

Goalscorers: Quioto (3′), Diomande (45’+2, 49′), Rossi (88′)