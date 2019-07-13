Quakes dominate Galaxy to sweep Cali Clasico in 2019 (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): Folks, the San Jose Earthquakes are for real. Like, really real. Matias Almeyda’s side has lost just one of its last nine games (six wins), including Friday’s 3-1 domination of LA Galaxy in the second and final Cali Clasico of the season, and has risen to fourth in the Western Conference standings. The word “domination” has little to do with the final score, even more about what was happening before the visitors’ comeback began.

Nine minutes after those screenshots were taken, it was 2-1 to San Jose, deservedly so. It won’t be long before Almeyda has a roster of players whose talent as players match his talent as a coach, at which point the rest of MLS had better watch out for the ‘Quakes. What an incredible statement that was to type.

Three moments that mattered

2′ — Feltscher slips in at the near post to poke home a corner kick — There’s bad set-piece defending, and then there’s letting an opposing player get his foot to the ball chest-high inside the six-yard box.

61′ — Vako fires from distance to level it at 1-1 — No, nobody should bother stepping into the giant mass of empty space just outside the penalty area. Vako definitely isn’t going to let one rip from there. Why would he do that?

64′ — Hoesen taps home Vako’s cross to give San Jose the lead — Hoesen wasn’t even on the field for two minutes before getting himself into a dangerous spot and giving Vako the easiest target to hit for the leading goal.

DANNY HOESEN IS A BAD MAN#BEATLA pic.twitter.com/JG8juc8ocZ — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 13, 2019

Man of the match: Valeri Qazaishvili

Goalscorers: Feltscher (2′), Vako (61′), Hoesen (64′), Yueill (85′)

