Report: Discussions being held between Newcastle and Bruce

If talks go well, Newcastle could bring a life-long fan of the club in as its new manager.
Steve Bruce confirmed on Saturday after a Sheffield Wednesday friendly match in Portugal that talks are being held between he and Newcastle over the club’s open managerial position. Newcastle has been without a manager since June 25 when Rafa Benitez left the club due to a difference in opinion between he and Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.
“It’s in the hands of the clubs,” Bruce told BBC Sheffield, via the BBC website. “It’s come from nowhere over the last two or three days, so let’s see what the weekend brings.” It’s happened so quickly that I’ve got to take stock of the whole situation. We’ll see what develops over the next 24 to 48 hours.”
It’s an interesting development for Newcastle, but it would always be difficult for them to replace a manager as good as Benitez with another one with his experience and man management. With Newcastle constantly on the verge of being sold it’s a tough job for any manager, which likely won’t get the backing from the front office they need to succeed.
As such, perhaps it makes sense that the only manager Newcastle is going for is one who was born nearby and is a long-time fan. Bruce once managed Sunderland in the Premier League but blamed his firing mid-season in 2011 on tribal hatred from Sunderland fans who wouldn’t let an “outsider” into the club.
By hiring Bruce, who hasn’t coached in the Premier League since taking Hull City up in 2013 and down in 2015, Newcastle could also be looking to try and win over the fans first, who may be disenfranchised by Benitez leaving, and the fans could potentially give the manager some slack if it’s another season without a top-ten finish.
As PST’s own Kyle Bonn rightly said, nothing marks the start of a Premier League preseason like players either showing up injured or suffering an injury early on.
This is the case for Tottenham, which announced on Saturday in a vaguely, short message on its website that Eric Dier had undergone surgery, and would thus miss the team’s preseason tour of Asia.
Eric Dier has undergone a medical procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training,” Tottenham said in the statement. “Following the successful procedure Eric will now undertake a short period of rehabilitation. He will therefore not travel on the Club’s pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai.”
It’s another bad sign for Tottenham and Dier. The England international played just 20 Premier League games last season due to various injuries. He missed time due to thigh, calf, and hip injuries, as well as appendicitis. Now, after a month off following the UEFA Nations League, Dier should have arrived healthy. However, whatever the ongoing problem is, it’s going to at the least delay him building his base for the 2019-2020 season.
Tottenham faces Juventus on July 21 in Singapore, Manchester United on July 25 in Shanghai, China, and then Inter Milan on August 4 back home in London, all part of the International Champions Cup.
Napoli have seen enough of Juventus waltzing their way to Serie A title after Serie A title — eight straight of them, to be specific — and Carlo Ancelotti’s side appear hellbent on doing everything in their power to end their nearly decade-long reign.
On Saturday, Napoli, who have finished second behind Juve three of the last four seasons, announced their $41-million signing of Roma defender Kostas Manolas, one of the Italian league’s most consistent performers the last few seasons. Not only is Napoli’s squad strengthened by the addition, but Roma’s squad is weakened by the subtraction.
Manolas, 28, made more than 200 appearances in five seasons at Roma.
Following the arrival of James Rodriguez last month, Napoli clearly believe they can close the gap, which finished at 11 points last season, on Juve and make a legitimate title challenge.
The only problem is: while Napoli have made a large signal of intent by signing Manolas, Juve appear set to make a gigantic move for Matthijs de Ligt, one of the highest rated prospects to play the same position in quite some time.
It’ll be an uphill battle, as always, but Napoli aren’t shying away from the challenge.
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says he has leukemia and will continue working while undergoing treatment.
The 50-year-old Mihajlovic announced the news at a press conference on Saturday.
An emotional Mihajlovic said: “When they told me, it was a huge shock. I spent two days in my room crying … they are not tears of fear, I know I will win.”
Mihajlovic said that he has regular tests as his father died of cancer. The leukemia was discovered shortly before pre-season training.
He added: “It’s a treatable form, you can recover. And I will beat it.”
Bologna team doctor Gianni Nanni said Mihajlovic has “acute leukemia” and that the Serbian coach will start treatment on Tuesday.
Mihajlovic replaced Filippo Inzaghi as Bologna coach in January and steered it from the Serie A relegation zone to a 10th-place finish.
Mihajlovic, who had a previous spell in charge at Bologna in 2008-09 for his managerial debut in Serie A, has also coached Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia’s national team, Sampdoria, AC Milan and Torino.
Messages of support have been flooding in from other soccer clubs and players on social media.
Paul Pogba shot down questions about his Manchester United future following the Premier League club’s preseason-opening victory over Perth Glory in Australia on Saturday.
Asked about the transfer rumors which have swirled around the 26-year-old Frenchman this summer, Pogba respond simply, “There is no need. No need to talk.”
Pogba provided the assist to Marcus Rashford for what proved to be the game-winning goal on Saturday (WATCH HERE), but the assembled press’s focus after the game went straight to the transfer rumors.
Pogba had every opportunity to say something to the effect of “I am happy to stay at Man United,” or even “I will remain a Man United player,” but he clearly remains unhappy and would prefer to move away from Old Trafford.
It doesn’t appear he will get his wish, however, as Juventus have reportedly ended their pursuit and links to Real Madrid have gone quiet over the week.