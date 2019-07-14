RBNY come back to beat NYCFC on bizarre call by refs (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): The New York Red Bulls erased a very early deficit to come from behind and beat New York City FC in the 2019 season’s first Hudson River derby, but it’s the circumstances in which they did so that will be talked about most over the next few days. For video, and few possible theories about what actually happened and what the referees decided, head to the 60th minute below. For further context about what Sunday’s result means, keep reading. The victory sends the Red Bulls (31 points) all the way up to third place in the Eastern Conference, up from sixth where they began the day. The trail the first-place Philadelphia Union by five points. NYCFC (29), on the other hand, tumble down to sixth place.
Three moments that mattered
7′ — Heber sneaks in at the back post for 1-0 — Anton Tinnerholm served a dangerous ball into the box, and Heber timed his run perfectly to arrive last and on the right side of the nearest defender. Perfectly executed all around.
45’+1 — Royer converts from the spot just before halftime — Maxime Chanot got it all wrong when he went for an acrobatic clearance of a long ball into the box, instead kicking Brian White and giving away an easy penalty decision.
60′ — Royer makes it 2-1 in the most confusing fashion — There’s a lot going on here. The assistant referee appeared to point to the corner flag, yet Red Bulls took a throw-in and scored immediately after the restart. This should be something that can very easily be reversed and Red Bulls forced to restart with a corner kick, at 1-1. Perhaps the center referee over ruled the assistant and called a throw-in. Perhaps neither of the above theories are true.
Man of the match: Daniel Royer
Goalscorers: Heber (7′), Royer (45’+1, 60′)