Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

VIDEO: Mahrez sends Algeria to AFCON final with game’s last kick

Associated PressJul 14, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Riyad Mahrez scored from a free kick in the fifth minute of injury time for Algeria to beat Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday and progress to the African Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

Mahrez thundered his left-footed shot into the top corner in effectively the last kick of the game to stunningly settle the semifinal at Cairo International Stadium.

Algeria led through an own-goal by William Troost-Ekong but was pegged back when Nigeria was given a penalty for handball after a long VAR referral by the referee, who initially didn’t award the spot-kick.

Nigeria took its opportunity – contentious as it was – to level at 1-1 from the spot through Odion Ighalo.

But Algeria captain Mahrez won it at the very death to send his team to its first final since it won its only African title nearly 30 years ago.

Senegal and Sadio Mane went through to the final earlier after beating Tunisia 1-0 in an extra-time thriller.

Sounders beat Atlanta on goals from Ruidiaz, Shipp (video)

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 14, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): While Los Angeles FC runs away with the 2019 Supporters’ Shield, the Seattle Sounders can call themselves the “best of the rest” of MLS… for now, at least. Sunday’s 2-1 victory over defending champions Atlanta United sent Brian Schmetzer’s side (35 points) into second place in the Western Conference as well as the single-table Shield race. LAFC, however, remain 11 points clear. Atlanta, meanwhile, remain third in the Eastern Conference, still six points back of first-place Philadelphia Union. Raul Ruidiaz and Harry Shipp grabbed Seattle’s goals on Sunday, sandwiching a Josef Martinez equalizer, all occurring during a 13-minute explosion of action. The Sounders have now won three of their last four games, while Atlanta have just one win from their last five (three losses).

Three moments that mattered

58′ — Ruidiaz makes magic all by himself — There aren’t many players in MLS who could create this chance, let alone maintain their composure to put it away after the slaloming and the flicks.

65′ — Josef’s thunderous header levels it up — Martinez scores goals in so many different ways, including with his head despite being just 5-foot-6.

71′ — Shipp places a header of his own to make it 2-1 — While Martinez’s header was powered into the back of the net, Shipp’s was precisely placed off the (intentional) bounce to avoid a sea of outstretched legs.

Man of the match: Raul Ruidiaz

Goalscorers: Ruidiaz (58′), Martinez (65′), Shipp (71′)

FOLLOW LIVE, MLS Sunday: Seattle v. Atlanta, Red Bulls v. NYCFC

Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 14, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
This weekend’s slate of MLS action is set to end with a bang with two games on Sunday, featuring four sides all comfortably occupying playoff places in their respective conference.

First up, Seattle Sounders host Atlanta United at CenturyLink Field. Seattle currently sits fourth in the Western Conference, just two points out of second, while Atlanta has clawed its way back from a poor start to the season and occupies third place in the East, also two points out of second.

Then, it’s the first (of two) Hudson River Derbies of 2019: New York Red Bulls host New York City FC. One point separates the two sides heading into Sunday’s showdown at Red Bull Arena — NYCFC are fifth, just one point out of third and three points out of second (prior to Atlanta’s result); Red Bulls are sixth, two points out of third. Red Bulls lead the all-time series, 6W-2D-4L.

Sunday

Seattle Sounders v. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. New York City FC — 6:30 p.m. ET

Wacky extra time own-goal sends Senegal into Africa Cup of Nations final

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 14, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
Each side saved a penalty in the second half of the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between the top two FIFA-ranked teams in the competition, but Senegal got around a wasteful performance up front thanks to a wild stroke of luck.

With the game 0-0 after 90 minutes, the key moment came in extra time as Senegal swung a free-kick into the box, and Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen came flying out for the punch. With no Senegalese players in sight, is clear came off the head of Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn and deflected into the back of the net.

The goal made right for Senegal a host of other missed opportunities, including a saved penalty off the foot of Henri Saivet in the 80th minute that would have broken the scoreless deadlock.

There were a total of 26 efforts on net between the two sides in the match, but only three total on target. Senegal hit the post in the 30th minute on what was close to a sensational goal by Youssouf Sabaly who cut in from the left and unleashed a wonderful curler that struck the top-right corner of the bar. They came close again in the 38th minute as Sadio Mane got through the back line and rounded the goalkeeper, but couldn’t get his shot on net as his touch took him wide right at a tight angle.

Tunisia will also rue a failed penalty attempt, with Ferjani Sassi’s weak effort saved comfortably in the 75th minute by Alfred Gomis after Kalidou Koulibaly handled a shot in the box.

Senegal makes the Africa Cup of Nations final for just the second time in its country’s history after reaching in 2002 and falling to Samuel Eto'o‘s Cameroon on penalties. They will play the winner of Algeria and Nigeria in the final on Friday.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Dunk to Leicester City, Everton to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 14, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
The news that Manchester United has agreed with Leicester City on a world-record transfer fee for Harry Maguire has dominated the Sunday morning transfer talk, but there are a few more deals that are seeing movement this weekend.

Directly connected to the Maguire deal is a rumor that Leicester City has already lined up his replacement, spending half the reported Manchester United payment on Brighton Hove & Albion defender Lewis Dunk. The Sun reports that Dunk, a Brighton youth product, will take over the Leicester City transfer record from newly acquired Youri Tielemans at a price tag of $56 million.

Brighton finished 17th last season, narrowly escaping relegation by a mere two points. Still, the defense was solid, conceding 60 goals in the campaign, fewer than any Premier League side in the bottom seven. Brighton gambled on Dunk on back in 2015 amid heavy interest in the player from Fulham, turning down a number of reported bids. The 27-year-old has repayed that faith, making 270 appearances for the club across all competitions and helping them earn promotion in 2017. Now, he will net the club an enormous payment should the move go through.

Brazilian winger Everton, who has been linked heavily with a move away from his current club Gremio, has added fuel to the fire by confirming he has a tabled offer and suggesting things are progressing rather quickly.

In quotes to Brazilian radio station Radio Grenal confirmed by The Mirror and Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Everton said, “At this moment I have an offer, but I can’t say the name of the club. Just like I can’t promise that on Thursday I’ll still be playing for Gremio [against Bahia], we’ll see.”

The 23-year-old winger burst onto the scene at the Copa America this summer, helping Brazil cope with the absence of Neymar by scoring three goals and assisting two across the six games en route to the title. He has been linked with Arsenal and AC Milan, with the Gunners reportedly holding talks with his representatives. With Arsenal’s pursuit of Wilfried Zaha looking unlikely due to Crystal Palace’s high price tag, Brazilian reports state new Arsenal technical director Edu is using his many contacts in Brazil to take a deeper look at Everton’s situation.

Two days ago, reports claimed Roma representatives were in London to discuss a possible transfer of Toby Alderweireld to the Serie A side. The Belgian defender has a clause in his contract that would let him leave for a seemingly cheap price of $31.4 million before July 25, but Roma apparently wanted an even cheaper price.

According to Italian publication Il Tempo, Daniel Levy isn’t moving a muscle on the release clause, sending Roma packing. Very few clubs have shown interest in Alderweireld despite the cheap price, with rumors stating the Belgian is asking for heavy wages, and at 30 years old is not a massively valuable asset long-term. Still, it’s odd that teams like Manchester United would rather spend an exorbitant amount of cash on a defender like Harry Maguire when Aldereweireld could be had for far cheaper.

Sky Sports reports that West Ham defender Reece Oxford could be on his way out of London Stadium, with the 20-year-old being traced by Championship clubs Swansea City and Fulham as well as German side Augsburg.

Oxford was not part of West Ham’s 23-man squad that departed for its preseason trip to China, and after making just eight top-flight appearances last season while on loan at Augsburg, Oxford’s future is in flux. A West Ham youth product, Oxford has spent time on loan at Reading and Borussia Monchengladbach before last year’s half-season spell at Augsburg, and while the German club has been rumored to be in for a permanent move all summer, Swansea and Fulham entering the fray is new news.