Getty Images

Wacky extra time own-goal sends Senegal into Africa Cup of Nations final

By Kyle BonnJul 14, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
Each side saved a penalty in the second half of the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between the top two FIFA-ranked teams in the competition, but Senegal got around a wasteful performance up front thanks to a wild stroke of luck.

With the game 0-0 after 90 minutes, the key moment came in extra time as Senegal swung a free-kick into the box, and Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen came flying out for the punch. With no Senegalese players in sight, is clear came off the head of Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn and deflected into the back of the net.

The goal made right for Senegal a host of other missed opportunities, including a saved penalty off the foot of Henri Saivet in the 80th minute that would have broken the scoreless deadlock.

There were a total of 26 efforts on net between the two sides in the match, but only three total on target. Senegal hit the post in the 30th minute on what was close to a sensational goal by Youssouf Sabaly who cut in from the left and unleashed a wonderful curler that struck the top-right corner of the bar. They came close again in the 38th minute as Sadio Mane got through the back line and rounded the goalkeeper, but couldn’t get his shot on net as his touch took him wide right at a tight angle.

Tunisia will also rue a failed penalty attempt, with Ferjani Sassi’s weak effort saved comfortably in the 75th minute by Alfred Gomis after Kalidou Koulibaly handled a shot in the box.

Senegal makes the Africa Cup of Nations final for just the second time in its country’s history after reaching in 2002 and falling to Samuel Eto'o‘s Cameroon on penalties. They will play the winner of Algeria and Nigeria in the final on Friday.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Dunk to Leicester City, Everton to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 14, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
The news that Manchester United has agreed with Leicester City on a world-record transfer fee for Harry Maguire has dominated the Sunday morning transfer talk, but there are a few more deals that are seeing movement this weekend.

[ MORE: Maguire nearing $100 million move ]

Directly connected to the Maguire deal is a rumor that Leicester City has already lined up his replacement, spending half the reported Manchester United payment on Brighton Hove & Albion defender Lewis Dunk. The Sun reports that Dunk, a Brighton youth product, will take over the Leicester City transfer record from newly acquired Youri Tielemans at a price tag of $56 million.

Brighton finished 17th last season, narrowly escaping relegation by a mere two points. Still, the defense was solid, conceding 60 goals in the campaign, fewer than any Premier League side in the bottom seven. Brighton gambled on Dunk on back in 2015 amid heavy interest in the player from Fulham, turning down a number of reported bids. The 27-year-old has repayed that faith, making 270 appearances for the club across all competitions and helping them earn promotion in 2017. Now, he will net the club an enormous payment should the move go through.

Brazilian winger Everton, who has been linked heavily with a move away from his current club Gremio, has added fuel to the fire by confirming he has a tabled offer and suggesting things are progressing rather quickly.

In quotes to Brazilian radio station Radio Grenal confirmed by The Mirror and Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Everton said, “At this moment I have an offer, but I can’t say the name of the club. Just like I can’t promise that on Thursday I’ll still be playing for Gremio [against Bahia], we’ll see.”

The 23-year-old winger burst onto the scene at the Copa America this summer, helping Brazil cope with the absence of Neymar by scoring three goals and assisting two across the six games en route to the title. He has been linked with Arsenal and AC Milan, with the Gunners reportedly holding talks with his representatives. With Arsenal’s pursuit of Wilfried Zaha looking unlikely due to Crystal Palace’s high price tag, Brazilian reports state new Arsenal technical director Edu is using his many contacts in Brazil to take a deeper look at Everton’s situation.

Two days ago, reports claimed Roma representatives were in London to discuss a possible transfer of Toby Alderweireld to the Serie A side. The Belgian defender has a clause in his contract that would let him leave for a seemingly cheap price of $31.4 million before July 25, but Roma apparently wanted an even cheaper price.

According to Italian publication Il Tempo, Daniel Levy isn’t moving a muscle on the release clause, sending Roma packing. Very few clubs have shown interest in Alderweireld despite the cheap price, with rumors stating the Belgian is asking for heavy wages, and at 30 years old is not a massively valuable asset long-term. Still, it’s odd that teams like Manchester United would rather spend an exorbitant amount of cash on a defender like Harry Maguire when Aldereweireld could be had for far cheaper.

Sky Sports reports that West Ham defender Reece Oxford could be on his way out of London Stadium, with the 20-year-old being traced by Championship clubs Swansea City and Fulham as well as German side Augsburg.

Oxford was not part of West Ham’s 23-man squad that departed for its preseason trip to China, and after making just eight top-flight appearances last season while on loan at Augsburg, Oxford’s future is in flux. A West Ham youth product, Oxford has spent time on loan at Reading and Borussia Monchengladbach before last year’s half-season spell at Augsburg, and while the German club has been rumored to be in for a permanent move all summer, Swansea and Fulham entering the fray is new news.

Report: Marseille suspends Rami for lying about attending game show

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 14, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
According to French publication La Provence, Olympique Marseille has suspended defender Adil Rami amid an internal investigation into his actions this summer. Until today, little had been known about why he was suspended with some suspecting it had to do with his public breakup with actress Pamela Anderson, but the new report has shed a different light on the issue.

The report states that Rami lied to the club about his whereabouts in late May, asking for a training session off so he could attend to “personal concerns” but in reality he had gone to film an appearance on French game show Fort Boyard where he participated in a slime wrestling challenge despite being injured. The training session in question took place May 20, two days after a match against Toulouse in which he was withdrawn in the 74th minute, and he missed the next match – the final league game of the season – due to injury.

The Marseille manager at the time, Rudi Garcia, was apparently unaware of this appearance and believed Rami to be taking care of his personal matters. Fort Boyard is a French game show that focuses on physical and mental challenges.

Rami, a 33-year-old French international who was part of the World Cup winning squad last summer despite failing to appear in a match during the competition, has been banned from taking part in preseason training with the squad and is instead training on his own. According to the report, Rami had a hearing at the training ground with Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud on Wednesday and has yet to be allowed back in training.

Garcia has since been removed as manager and Andre Villas-Boas is the new Marseille boss.

Rami has been with the club since joining from Sevilla in the summer of 2017, making 75 appearances across all competitions, although last season was a struggle for the defender, with injuries leaving him on the sidelines through most of the second half. His recent breakup with Anderson was messy, with the actress accusing him over social media of cheating and abuse while calling him a “monster.”

FOLLOW LIVE – AFCON semifinals features two enticing matchups

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 14, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
The Africa Cup of Nations has seen a host of upsets through the knockout round, but still the top three FIFA-ranked sides in Africa have reached the semifinals of the competition as the tournament nears a thrilling conclusion.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

First up, Senegal and Tunisia – the top two FIFA-ranked teams in Africa – meet in Cairo. Sadio Mane leads Senegal into the semifinals, one of four players in the tournament with three goals, battling Algeria’s Adam Ounas and Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo for top scorer in the competition.

Senegal has won its last two matches by a 1-0 score, squeaking past Uganda and Benin in its two knockout-stage wins. They’ll have their biggest defensive test yet against a Tunisia side that put three past Madagascar last time out in the team’s first victory of the tournament having drawn all of its previous four matches.

In the later bout, Nigeria takes on cinderella story Algeria, who came into the competition ranked 68th in the world and have reached their first AFCON semifinals since winning their only title in 1990. Algeria has conceded just a single goal all tournament, to Ivory Coast last time out in the 1-1 draw that saw them advance via penalties. Nigeria, meanwhile, has needed a pair of second-half winners to get them past Cameroon and South Africa in the knockout stage in exciting one-goal wins.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Sunday, July 14

Semifinals:
Senegal v. Tunisia – 12 p.m. ET
Algeria v. Nigeria – 3 p.m. ET

MLS Saturday Wrap: What we learned

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 14, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
MLS is entering the dog days of summer, and some teams are separating themselves from the pack, while others continue to struggle, even at home.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Here’s a look back at some of Saturday’s MLS action.

Savarino makes a statement for RSL

There’s a lot of talk about Designated Players like Carlos Vela, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, and for good reason. But one Designated Player people may need to pay more attention to now is Jefferson Savarino.

In just his second game back at Real Salt Lake from the 2019 Copa America with Venezuela, Savarino scored two outstanding goals and set up another as RSL trounced the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union, 4-0. The Union didn’t do itself any favors defensively, with a ton of communication errors, but Savarino has that clinical finishing touch that teams spend huge money for. Finally in his third season in MLS, he appears to have taken the next step in his development – he’s still only 22-years old – and could lead RSL into a playoff run.

Mike Petke’s squad, with still plenty of season to go, sits in sixth place, tied with FC Dallas on 29 points. Watch out for Savarino to be a difference maker down the stretch this season.

Pozuelo, Altidore come up big for Toronto FC

There’s no doubt that Toronto FC fans are happy to see Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley back with their club.

With goals from Altidore and other Designated Player, Alejandro Pozuelo, TFC knocked off rival Montreal Impact, 2-0 at Stade Saputo, boosting itself back into playoff contention. Toronto FC is currently just above the red line for the playoffs, with 26 points, one ahead of Orlando City SC, which also won on Saturday to stay in the playoff hunt.

It has been a tough couple of months for TFC. Prior to Saturday, TFC had won just one in its last 11 games in all competitions, including six defeats. Even the win, a 3-2 triumph over Atlanta United, could have been a draw if Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez had scored a penalty kick deep into second half stoppage time.

And yet, Altidore’s free kick and Pozuelo’s natural finish could be a sign that this team is looking like a title contender again, ready to shed off the poor form and like a gazelle, race up the standings.

Columbus, Chicago continue to drop points

It’s a rough summer to be a soccer fan in the east-to-central Midwest. Specifically, if you’re a fan of the Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati won its second-straight game, this time at the expense of the Chicago Fire, though it’s still dead-last in the Eastern Conference standings, tied with Ohio rivals Columbus Crew on 17 points. The Fire themselves aren’t much better, with just 22 points this season, good for 10th place in the conference.

For FC Cincinnati, a rough season may have been expected, especially how the team operated in the offseason. But there was so much hope for the Crew and Fire, which has made 2019 even more deflating. After the fan-led mission to #SaveTheCrew was successful and Caleb Porter – a former MLS Cup winning coach – was hired, it looked like the Crew could really take a step forward this season after all the off-the-field drama from a year ago.

And yet, thanks to a season-ending injury for Federico Higuain and poor performances from Wil Trapp, Gyasi Zardes, Justin Meram (who has since been traded), Pedro Santos and many others, the Crew have been in the doldrums all season. It certainly didn’t help to lose Trapp, Zack Steffan – who was signed by Man City but loaned back for the first half of this season – and Zardes for the month of June, just to see them mostly come off the bench, if at all for the national team.

Chicago, meanwhile, signed coach Veljko Paunovic and Designated Player Bastian Schweinsteiger to new contracts this offseason, and acquired CJ Sapong, David Ousted, Francisco Calvo and the gem, Nicolas Gaitan.

Yet all these individual talents have yet to merge into a cohesive unit under Paunovic, and the Fire are looking once again at missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. With Schweinsteiger likely gone after the season, will Paunovic walk as well, unable to turn around this once-proud club for the last 2 seasons?

Top Goals from Saturday

Jefferson Savarino

Jozy Altidore

Fanendo Adi (first league goal with FC Cincinnati)