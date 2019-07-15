Chelsea signs youth product Mason Mount to new contract

Chelsea announced the signing of academy product Mason Mount to a new five-year contract on Monday.

Mount, a 20-year-old midfielder, spent all of last season on loan at Championship club Derby County where he was a starter for much of the season, making 38 league appearances while scoring nine goals and assisting five. He scored a hat-trick against Bolton in April and helped the club reach the playoff final before losing to Aston Villa 2-1.

The previous season, Mount was on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, a club with which Chelsea has a well-known and long-standing relationship. Mount was elected Player of the Season at Vitesse while scoring 13 goals and assisting 10 more in 40 appearances across all competitions, including Europa League group stage play. He scored in all three of his appearances in the Dutch Europa League playoff, with Vitesse securing a spot in the next season’s competition.

“It’s a massively proud moment for myself and my family,” Mount said in the official team release. “I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day. I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea. I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come.”

With his Derby performances in tow, Mount was called up to the England U-21 squad for the Euros where he appeared in all three of England’s games and made one start, assisting a goal in the shocking 4-2 loss to Romania.

Mount was with the first-team squad for the preseason game in Dublin against St. Patrick’s Athletic over the weekend, scoring a goal in the match, and subsequently has traveled with the team to Japan.

