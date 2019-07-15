Chelsea signs youth product Mason Mount to new contract

Chelsea announced the signing of academy product Mason Mount to a new five-year contract on Monday.
Mount, a 20-year-old midfielder, spent all of last season on loan at Championship club Derby County where he was a starter for much of the season, making 38 league appearances while scoring nine goals and assisting five. He scored a hat-trick against Bolton in April and helped the club reach the playoff final before losing to Aston Villa 2-1.
The previous season, Mount was on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, a club with which Chelsea has a well-known and long-standing relationship. Mount was elected Player of the Season at Vitesse while scoring 13 goals and assisting 10 more in 40 appearances across all competitions, including Europa League group stage play. He scored in all three of his appearances in the Dutch Europa League playoff, with Vitesse securing a spot in the next season’s competition.
“It’s a massively proud moment for myself and my family,” Mount said in the official team release. “I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day. I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea. I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come.”
With his Derby performances in tow, Mount was called up to the England U-21 squad for the Euros where he appeared in all three of England’s games and made one start, assisting a goal in the shocking 4-2 loss to Romania.
Mount was with the first-team squad for the preseason game in Dublin against St. Patrick’s Athletic over the weekend, scoring a goal in the match, and subsequently has traveled with the team to Japan.
Ahead of a heavily rumored move to Newcastle United, Steve Bruce has resigned from his managerial position at Sheffield Wednesday, along with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.
The 58-year-old was only in charge at Hillsborough for less than half a season, appointed in January and officially taking charge in February. The club finished 10th in the Championship last season, but performed well under Bruce as he started his tenure on an 11-match unbeaten run and lost just three times under his watch.
Bruce was non-committal when asked about the role on Sunday during an interview with BBC Radio, saying, “Speculation is speculation. It’s in the hands of the clubs. For me, there’s nothing to talk about until the two clubs reach some sort of compromise.”
The Newcastle job is open after the club saw Rafa Benitez‘s contract expire without an agreement for an extension. The club has flown to China for its preseason tour without a permanent manager, and is set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday as part of the Premier League Asia Trophy.
According to the BBC, Newcastle held talks with Bruce on Saturday, and other reports state Newcastle has already paid Sheffield Wednesday $5 million in compensation for his services despite a brief dispute over the amount that has delayed his appointment by at least a week. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle had balked at paying a multi-million dollar compensation fee for a manager who had been at his current post less than six months and was set to sign a one-year contract, but the club caved knowing the longer the club went without a manager, the longer other business had to wait.
Even with Bruce’s imminent appointment, it may be difficult to get him to China for the preseason tour, as obtaining a visa that quickly may be nearly impossible. Thus, he may have to wait until after the club’s second and final match on July 20 to meet his players.
Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been handed a sort of hybrid coaching role as he continues to recover from the heart attack that hospitalized him for five days in May.
The club announced the change on Monday as Casillas told fans via an interview with Portuguese TV channel Porto Canal that he would serve as a liaison between the squad and managerial staff as he looks to figure out his next step.
“I’m going to do something different from what I’ve done before, which was being on the pitch,” Casillas said. “I will try to make a connection between the team and the club. The boss [Sergio Conceicao] told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, close to the youngsters because there would be lots of changes. I will try my best to help my teammates.”
The 38-year-old has been with Porto since moving from his boyhood club Real Madrid in 2015, and has served as the main starter in each of his four seasons there, save for a midseason spell on the bench in the 2017/18 campaign in which he earned the role back by mid-February. He has put together 156 appearances across all competitions for Porto during his time with the club.
Casillas has said he does not yet wish to retire, still hoping to add to his 881 first-team professional club appearances. Casillas accumulated 725 of those with Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles and five La Liga championships. He also captained the Spanish national team to back-to-back European championships and the 2010 World Cup title.
James Milner scored twice — once from open play and once from the penalty spot — as Liverpool continued the long, slow build toward their PL opener against Norwich City on Aug. 9. 19-year-old Rhian Brewster continued to make noise this preseason, as he followed up his brace against League One side Tranmere Rovers during the week with another goal against another League One side on Sunday.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain started and played 45 minutes, as did all 10 outfield players before Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes at halftime. Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, both of whom have been linked with moves away from Anfield this summer, also started.
Arminia Bielefeld 2-2 Norwich City
Dennis Srbeny and Josip Drmic scored a goal each for Norwich City, but the newly promoted PL side conceded an 88th-minute equalizer away to German second-division side Arminia Bielefeld.
The Canaries suffered injuries to a pair of key players on Sunday, with both Louis Thompson and Ben Godfrey being forced off. Head coach Daniel Farke indicated after the game that Thompson suffered a hamstring strain, while Godfrey left the stadium on crutches.
The game in 200 words (or less): The New York Red Bulls erased a very early deficit to come from behind and beat New York City FC in the 2019 season’s first Hudson River derby, but it’s the circumstances in which they did so that will be talked about most over the next few days. For video, and few possible theories about what actually happened and what the referees decided, head to the 60th minute below. For further context about what Sunday’s result means, keep reading. The victory sends the Red Bulls (31 points) all the way up to third place in the Eastern Conference, up from sixth where they began the day. The trail the first-place Philadelphia Union by five points. NYCFC (29), on the other hand, tumble down to sixth place.
7′ — Heber sneaks in at the back post for 1-0 — Anton Tinnerholm served a dangerous ball into the box, and Heber timed his run perfectly to arrive last and on the right side of the nearest defender. Perfectly executed all around.
45’+1 — Royer converts from the spot just before halftime — Maxime Chanot got it all wrong when he went for an acrobatic clearance of a long ball into the box, instead kicking Brian White and giving away an easy penalty decision.
60′ — Royer makes it 2-1 in the most confusing fashion — There’s a lot going on here. The assistant referee appeared to point to the corner flag, yet Red Bulls took a throw-in and scored immediately after the restart. This should be something that can very easily be reversed and Red Bulls forced to restart with a corner kick, at 1-1. Perhaps the center referee over ruled the assistant and called a throw-in. Perhaps neither of the above theories are true.