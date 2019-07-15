More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Iker Casillas handed liaison role at Porto during recovery

By Kyle BonnJul 15, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been handed a sort of hybrid coaching role as he continues to recover from the heart attack that hospitalized him for five days in May.

The club announced the change on Monday as Casillas told fans via an interview with Portuguese TV channel Porto Canal that he would serve as a liaison between the squad and managerial staff as he looks to figure out his next step.

“I’m going to do something different from what I’ve done before, which was being on the pitch,” Casillas said. “I will try to make a connection between the team and the club. The boss [Sergio Conceicao] told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, close to the youngsters because there would be lots of changes. I will try my best to help my teammates.”

The 38-year-old has been with Porto since moving from his boyhood club Real Madrid in 2015, and has served as the main starter in each of his four seasons there, save for a midseason spell on the bench in the 2017/18 campaign in which he earned the role back by mid-February. He has put together 156 appearances across all competitions for Porto during his time with the club.

Casillas has said he does not yet wish to retire, still hoping to add to his 881 first-team professional club appearances. Casillas accumulated 725 of those with Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles and five La Liga championships. He also captained the Spanish national team to back-to-back European championships and the 2010 World Cup title.

By Andy EdwardsJul 14, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s preseason action involving Premier League teams, wherever in the world they might be preparing for the 2019-20 season…

Bradford City 1-3 Liverpool

James Milner scored twice — once from open play and once from the penalty spot — as Liverpool continued the long, slow build toward their PL opener against Norwich City on Aug. 9. 19-year-old Rhian Brewster continued to make noise this preseason, as he followed up his brace against League One side Tranmere Rovers during the week with another goal against another League One side on Sunday.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain started and played 45 minutes, as did all 10 outfield players before Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes at halftime. Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, both of whom have been linked with moves away from Anfield this summer, also started.

Arminia Bielefeld 2-2 Norwich City

Dennis Srbeny and Josip Drmic scored a goal each for Norwich City, but the newly promoted PL side conceded an 88th-minute equalizer away to German second-division side Arminia Bielefeld.

The Canaries suffered injuries to a pair of key players on Sunday, with both Louis Thompson and Ben Godfrey being forced off. Head coach Daniel Farke indicated after the game that Thompson suffered a hamstring strain, while Godfrey left the stadium on crutches.

Other PL preseason results

Sion 0-0 Everton
Altach 1-1 Southampton

RBNY come back to beat NYCFC on bizarre call by refs (video)

By Andy EdwardsJul 14, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): The New York Red Bulls erased a very early deficit to come from behind and beat New York City FC in the 2019 season’s first Hudson River derby, but it’s the circumstances in which they did so that will be talked about most over the next few days. For video, and few possible theories about what actually happened and what the referees decided, head to the 60th minute below. For further context about what Sunday’s result means, keep reading. The victory sends the Red Bulls (31 points) all the way up to third place in the Eastern Conference, up from sixth where they began the day. The trail the first-place Philadelphia Union by five points. NYCFC (29), on the other hand, tumble down to sixth place.

Three moments that mattered

7′ — Heber sneaks in at the back post for 1-0 — Anton Tinnerholm served a dangerous ball into the box, and Heber timed his run perfectly to arrive last and on the right side of the nearest defender. Perfectly executed all around.

45’+1 — Royer converts from the spot just before halftime — Maxime Chanot got it all wrong when he went for an acrobatic clearance of a long ball into the box, instead kicking Brian White and giving away an easy penalty decision.

60′ — Royer makes it 2-1 in the most confusing fashion — There’s a lot going on here. The assistant referee appeared to point to the corner flag, yet Red Bulls took a throw-in and scored immediately after the restart. This should be something that can very easily be reversed and Red Bulls forced to restart with a corner kick, at 1-1. Perhaps the center referee over ruled the assistant and called a throw-in. Perhaps neither of the above theories are true.

Man of the match: Daniel Royer

Goalscorers: Heber (7′), Royer (45’+1, 60′)

Griezmann thankful for ‘another chance’ to join Barcelona

Associated PressJul 14, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) One year after publicly rejecting an offer to join Barcelona, France forward Antoine Griezmann put on his new blue-and-burgundy shirt and thanked the Spanish champions for giving him a second opportunity.

Griezmann signed his five-year contract with Barcelona on Sunday to complete his move from rival Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

After inking the deal, Griezmann told club president Josep Bartomeu “thanks for giving me another chance.”

Griezmann had openly flirted with joining Barcelona last year in a “behind-the-scenes” documentary that followed him for weeks as he contemplated the pros and cons of staying at Atletico or making the jump to Lionel Messi’s club.

The 45-minute “The Decision,” which was produced by a company owned by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, concluded with Griezmann accepting a new contract with Atletico, which also promised to provide him with teammates who could finally help him win an elusive major title.

But after another season finishing runner-up to Barcelona, Griezmann said it was now time to change his mind and make the leap to the five-time European champion.

“This year is different,” Griezmann said at a news conference at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Griezmann said that, other than being reluctant 13 months ago to uproot his family from Madrid, he also “wasn’t prepared to make that step and felt like I had something left to do at Atletico.

“This is a new challenge, a chance for me to improve, to not be complacent, to fight for a spot in the starting 11, to be an important player for this club, and to win a Liga, a Copa del Rey, and a Champions League, which are missing from my trophy case,” he said.

As for any Barcelona fans, or new teammates, who could still feel spurned by “The Decision,” Griezmann said that he was confident he could win them over.

“I have done some bad things in my past,” he said. “(But) I have never repented. (The documentary) was something that I wanted to do and thought should be seen. I didn’t toy with either (club). The important thing is that we are now together. If I have to ask anyone for forgiveness, I will do so on the pitch, where I speak the best.”

The 28-year-old Griezmann helped France to win the World Cup last year. In five seasons with Atletico, he scored 133 goals and won the Europa League, a Spanish Super Cup and a UEFA Super Cup. But there was also a lot of frustration at coming so close to even greater glory with a loss in a Champions League final and second-place finishes in the Spanish league.

Now Griezmann will go from being the leader of Atletico’s attack to becoming effectively a sidekick to Messi, and strike partner to Luis Suarez.

Griezmann had a contract with Atletico until 2023 with a buyout clause of $224 million, but the clause automatically fell to $134 million on July 1.

Barcelona announced it had paid $134 million to free Griezmann from his contract on Friday. Atletico, however, is demanding that Barcelona pay the full $224 million because they believe that the player had already negotiated the move to Barcelona before July 1.

Bartomeu insisted Sunday that “there is nothing” to Atletico’s claim because he said Barcelona only contacted Griezmann’s agent after the player announced in May that he wanted to leave Atletico.

VIDEO: Mahrez sends Algeria to AFCON final with game’s last kick

Associated PressJul 14, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Riyad Mahrez scored from a free kick in the fifth minute of injury time for Algeria to beat Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday and progress to the African Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

Mahrez thundered his left-footed shot into the top corner in effectively the last kick of the game to stunningly settle the semifinal at Cairo International Stadium.

Algeria led through an own-goal by William Troost-Ekong but was pegged back when Nigeria was given a penalty for handball after a long VAR referral by the referee, who initially didn’t award the spot-kick.

Nigeria took its opportunity – contentious as it was – to level at 1-1 from the spot through Odion Ighalo.

But Algeria captain Mahrez won it at the very death to send his team to its first final since it won its only African title nearly 30 years ago.

Senegal and Sadio Mane went through to the final earlier after beating Tunisia 1-0 in an extra-time thriller.