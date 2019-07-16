MLS Notes: Shea out for season with torn ACL, and more

It appeared Brek Shea had finally gotten his career back on track, only for a serious injury to end his season prematurely.

Atlanta United announced on Tuesday that Shea had suffered a “right knee injury” that will involve season-ending surgery. An earlier report from the Athletic stated it was a torn ACL, which could leave Shea sidelined into the start of next season.

[READ: de Ligt arrives in Turin]

Shea has made 10 starts out of 19 appearances so far this season for Atlanta, where he’s often played as a left wing back or left midfielder, offering speed down the flank and a deeper starting position to connect with Atlanta’s talented attackers. A good season from Shea could have propelled him back into the USMNT conversation, especially if he took part in next season’s January camp. Now, that option is off the table.

Here’s some more MLS news and notes:

Lod signs for Minnesota United

Minnesota United has made another key foreign signing as it tries to make a run into the MLS Playoffs this fall.

Sporting Gijon and Minnesota United announced that midfielder Robin Lod had completed a transfer to the MLS club. The Finland international has spent most of his career in Finland until 2015, when he moved to Panathinaikos. Last year he moved to the Segunda Division to play for Gijon and scored four goals in 23 appearances.

Get a Lod of this… #MNUFC has signed Finnish midfielder Robin Lod from @RealSporting pic.twitter.com/cI2Up8OaCr — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 16, 2019

“We’re really excited that he’s decided to join us,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. “This is a player that we’ve been trying to get here since his Panathinaikos days, before he went to Spain. We’ve been following him very closely ever since. He’s been outstanding in form for the Finland National team, who are undefeated, at the top of their European qualifying group. I think his game suits the MLS to a T and I’m expecting big things from him. He can score goals, he can make goals, he can play three or four positions.”