UCL Roundup: Red Star, The New Saints (Wales) advance to second round

Second legs are underway in the UEFA Champions League first qualification round, and both Red Star Belgrade and The New Saints from Wales are through to the second round.
Here’s a short roundup of UCL action on Tuesday:
Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Sudova (2-1 on Aggregate)
The Serbian giants advance to the next round with a big 2-1 win over Lithuanian Champions Sudova. Richmond Boakye and former Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin both scored in the first half. Red Star Belgrade was set to keep a clean sheet but Sudova scored late.
With the win, Red Star Belgrade moves on to face HJK Helsinki in Finland in the second round.
The New Saints 1-0 Feronikeli (3-2 on aggregate)
Welsh Premier League side The New Saints defeated Kosovan club Feronikeli, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Irish forward Dean Ebbe. Ebbe came off the bench and headed home a lofted ball into the box.
Feronikeli had chances to take the lead early, including twice in the first ten minutes, but blasted shots in the box well over the wall.
UEFA Champions League Second Leg Results
Shkendija 1 – 2 Nõmme Kalju
Saburtalo 1 – 3 FC Sheriff
Valletta 1 – 1 F91 Dudelange
HB 2 – 2 HJK