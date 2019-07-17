MLS Wrap: Atlanta United, Revolution thrash opponents

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a night of routs in MLS as both Atlanta United and the New England Revolution came away as huge winners.

Atlanta United thrashed ten-man Houston Dynamo, 5-0, while the Revs took out the Vancouver Whitecaps, 4-0. Toronto FC outlasted the New York Red Bulls with a 3-1 victory at home, while Columbus earned a point thanks to a 90th minute goal.

Here’s a rundown of today’s action, and what we learned from it.

Atlanta United 5-0 Houston Dynamo

Atlanta United dominated the match on Wednesday, but they got an assist from a poor decision from Alberth Elis. The Honduran forward, while arguing with the referee after being shown a yellow card, appeared to bump into the referee. Immediately, the referee reached into his back pocket and pulled out a red card, just six minutes into the match.

That really put Houston on the back foot and led to relentless pressure from Atlanta. First it was Darlington Nagbe and Brandon Vasquez scoring in the box. Then Josef Martinez scored a brace before Julian Gressel, who’s cross set up the opener, put the finishing touches on the match.

1 – @ATLUTD has lost just one of their last 20 league matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (13W-6D), outscoring opponents 40-17. Fortress. #ATLvHOU — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 17, 2019

It was a rare bright spot for Atlanta United fans in what’s been an up and down season. However, it seems that Frank De Boer has figured this team out, and is starting to get some strong results.

New England Revolution 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps

What once seemed impossible – the Revolution making the playoffs in 2019 – now seems like it could happen.

Bruce Arena’s Midas touch continued on Wednesday as the Revolution routed the Whitecaps, 4-0. Revs new signing Gustavo Bou opened the scoring, but it was Carles Gill, Teal Bunburry and Diego Fagundez who all found the scoresheet.

Since Arena’s arrival in New England, the Revolution has lost just once. The club’s current form is what’s keeping them alive in the playoff picture.

8 – The @NERevolution is unbeaten in their last eight #MLS matches (4W-4D), their longest such run since 2015. They had won four of their prior 19 league games. Revival. #NEvVAN — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 17, 2019

Other MLS scores

Toronto FC 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Chicago Fire 2-2 New York Red Bulls