UCL Roundup: Celtic advances to second round

Scottish Premier League champion Celtic advanced mostly with ease to the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying.
In the first official home game of the season at Celtic Park, Celtic defeated FK Sarajevo, 2-1, advancing with a 5-2 aggregate victory. Manager Neil Lennon was able to rest some starters, including Craig Gordon, Scott Sinclair and Leigh Griffiths as Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor scored for the hosts.
A second half turnover led to a wide-open Benjamin Tatar in the box, who finished to tie the score at 1-1 on the night. McGregor’s 76th minute smash from 30-yards out gave Celtic the lead again, which it held on to for the rest of the game.
With the win, Celtic advances to face Nõmme Kalju of Estonia, with matches set to take place July 23/24 and July 30/31.
Here’s a roundup of other UCL first round qualifying second leg scores.
Riga FC 0-0 Dundalk (4-5 on penalty kicks)
AIK 3-1 Ararat
Qarabag 2-0 Partizani
Rosenborg 4-0 Linfield
Ludogorets 2-3 Ferencvaros
CFR Cluj 3-1 Astana
Piast Gliwice 1-2 BATE Borisov
Maribor 2-0 Valur
Sutjeska 1-1 Slovan Bratislava