More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Wolves rock Newcastle in Premier League Asia Trophy

By Kyle BonnJul 17, 2019, 8:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A rough summer continued for Newcastle as the Magpies were hammered in Nanjing by a first-choice Wolves lineup 4-0 in Premier League Asia Trophy action.

Diogo Jota scored a pair, and England youth international Morgan Gibbs-White added a third as Wolves took a commanding 3-0 lead into the break. As both sides rung changes in the second half, an Allan Thomas own-goal with five minutes remaining finished the scoreline and doomed Newcastle to yet another summer misstep.

WATCH PL ASIA TROPHY LIVE

For Wolves, it was a promising start to preseason play as the lineup featured a host of regulars, with only Mexican international Raul Jimenez, still resting after a successful Gold Cup campaign, missing from the starting eleven. Jota was particularly spectacular, with a brilliant touch in the buildup to his first goal rewarded with the finish, plus his second – Wolves third – where he snatched the ball straight off the feet of Newcastle defender Isaac Hayden in the penalty area.

Gibbs-White also scored off a Newcastle turnover in its own defensive third, with Jonny picking the pocket of Jamie Sterry on the left flank and finding the 19-year-old alone in the middle for a powerful finish from outside the top of the box.

Newcastle has had a rough summer, with the club losing manager Rafa Benitez, selling leading scorer Ayoze Perez, and failing to secure second-leading scorer Salomon Rondon on a permanent basis. The club has yet to sign a single player and was forced to overpay for Steve Bruce, who was in charge for the match against Wolves.

MLS Wrap: Atlanta United, Revolution thrash opponents

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 17, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a night of routs in MLS as both Atlanta United and the New England Revolution came away as huge winners.

Atlanta United thrashed ten-man Houston Dynamo, 5-0, while the Revs took out the Vancouver Whitecaps, 4-0. Toronto FC outlasted the New York Red Bulls with a 3-1 victory at home, while Columbus earned a point thanks to a 90th minute goal.

Here’s a rundown of today’s action, and what we learned from it.

Atlanta United 5-0 Houston Dynamo

Atlanta United dominated the match on Wednesday, but they got an assist from a poor decision from Alberth Elis. The Honduran forward, while arguing with the referee after being shown a yellow card, appeared to bump into the referee. Immediately, the referee reached into his back pocket and pulled out a red card, just six minutes into the match.

That really put Houston on the back foot and led to relentless pressure from Atlanta. First it was Darlington Nagbe and Brandon Vasquez scoring in the box. Then Josef Martinez scored a brace before Julian Gressel, who’s cross set up the opener, put the finishing touches on the match.

It was a rare bright spot for Atlanta United fans in what’s been an up and down season. However, it seems that Frank De Boer has figured this team out, and is starting to get some strong results.

New England Revolution 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps

What once seemed impossible – the Revolution making the playoffs in 2019 – now seems like it could happen.

Bruce Arena’s Midas touch continued on Wednesday as the Revolution routed the Whitecaps, 4-0. Revs new signing Gustavo Bou opened the scoring, but it was Carles Gill, Teal Bunburry and Diego Fagundez who all found the scoresheet.

Since Arena’s arrival in New England, the Revolution has lost just once. The club’s current form is what’s keeping them alive in the playoff picture.

Other MLS scores

Toronto FC 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Chicago Fire 2-2 New York Red Bulls

AFCON Wrap: Nigeria beats Tunisia for third-place

By Daniel KarellJul 17, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After two years of not qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria completed its run at the tournament as the third best team in Africa.

The Super Eagles defeated, Tunisia, 1-0, in Cairo, Egypt in the third-place game. Former Watford forward Odion Ighalo scored his tournament-leading fifth goal in just the third minute.

[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

Ighalo took advantage of a terrific cross from Jamilu Collins and a mistake between Tunisia’s Moez Ben Cherifia in goal and centerback Yassine Meriah. Ben Cherifia parried the cross away but Meriah ended up right next to Ben Cherifia and the ball deflected off Meriah towards Ighalo. Ighalo was quickest to the ball and toe-poked it home for the early goal.

Both teams had chances to score later in the match, but they lacked the finishing touch. Ferjani Sassi put a shot just wide for Tunisia, while Wilfried Ndidi skied a chance of his own.

Nigeria could have made it 2-0 if not for a great save late from Ben Cherifia. A free kick from Samuel Kalu in the 90th minute was tipped just over the bar by Ben Cherifia, a highlight save but one that was a bit too late for Tunisia.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi started and went the full 90 as a support striker. He’ll likely get a few weeks off before joining up with the rest of Arsenal for the tail-end of preseason, and he’ll likely miss the first few weeks of the Premier League season due to the late finish for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Must-See Goal: Gustavo Bou

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 17, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gustavo Bou had his ‘Welcome to MLS’ moment on Wednesday, and it didn’t even take an entire half in his league debut.

The Argentine, just a week after signing with the New England Revolution, announced himself to the home fans with an incredible golazo on the volley off a corner kick. The goal put the Revolution up 1-0 over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first half.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Bou joins MLS coming off a half season where he scored 10 goals in 16 games for Club Tijuana in Liga MX. He spent the Apertura, or fall half of the season with his former club in Argentina, Racing.

Watch the goal below.

New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena even had a quick quip after the goal was scored when interviewed at halftime.

Must-See Goal: Jozy Altidore

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 17, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

If Jozy Altidore keeps up his current scoring pace, U.S. Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter will have no choice but to start him in the future.

[FOLLOW LIVE, MLS Wednesday]

For the second consecutive game since returning from the Gold Cup, Jozy Altidore found the back of the net, and once again it was in tremendous fashion. Taking a cross in from the right, Altidore realized his near-post run was too close to goal. Instead of controlling the pass or letting it by him, Altidore caressed the ball with the inside of his right heel, directing the ball past New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles and in for a goal.

Altidore scored a brilliant free kick last week to help secure all three points. Toronto FC inside ten minutes is already on its way to another three.

Watch the goal below.