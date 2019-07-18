Europa League: Rangers, Aberdeen, FCSB advance in first qualifying round

The first qualifying round of the 2019/20 Europa League wrapped up Thursday as the competition pairs down teams en route to the group stage.

A couple of notable teams lived to see another day, including Steven Gerrard and Scottish side Rangers who passed its test with flying colors, hammering Gibraltar side St. Joseph’s 6-0 for a resounding 10-0 aggregate win. Jermaine Defoe scored a late brace but Colombian international Alfredo Morelos was the man of the hour, bagging a hat-trick including a stunning rabona at the doorstep that probably wasn’t necessary but still found the back of the net.

Fellow Scottish side Aberdeen who topped Finnish club Rovaniemen Palloseura – or RoPS – 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate victory. English striker Sam Cosgrove put Aberdeen in front from the penalty spot in the 26th minute, and 19-year-old Scottish youth international Lewis Ferguson picked up the late game winner in the 94th minute with essentially the last kick of the game.

FCSB, previously known as Steaua Bucuresti, knocked off Moldovan club FC Milsami Orhei 2-1 for a 4-1 aggregate victory. FCSB, who finished second in the Romanian top flight last season, got the winning strike from 21-year-old Romanian youth international Razvan Oaida in the 42nd minute to give FCSB the victory.

Danish club Brondby advanced despite a 2-0 road loss, topping Finnish side FC Inter Turku 4-3 on aggregate thanks to their 4-1 victory in the first leg. Turku struck twice in quick succession after the break, scoring in the 52nd and 56th minutes, but it was too little too late.

Legia Warsaw shook off a 0-0 first leg draw and secured a 3-0 win over aptly-named Gibraltar side FC Europa. A brace from Spanish striker Carlitos led the way, with goals in the 7th minute and 60th minute to set the pace for the Polish side.

Irish club Shamrock Rovers advanced over Norwegian side SK Brann on a late winner by new signing Gary O'Neil who bagged an 87th minute strike to secure the 2-0 win and lead the Irish side through 4-3 on aggregate. O’Neil only just joined Shamrock Rovers from UCD this summer, and he came off the bench for the final 10 minutes and found the winner.

Swedish club Malmo, famous as Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s boyhood club, finished off Ballymena out of Northern Ireland 4-0 for a 11-0 aggregate bashing. Malmo featured four different goalscorers, including American international Romain Gall, who picked up his only international cap with a late bench appearances against Italy back in late 2018.

Croatian side Hajduk Split was upset by Maltese club Gzira United 3-1 at home, which gave the visitors the win on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate tie. Gzira striker Ben Hamed Kone struck for a pair, including the game – and matchup – winner in the 97th minute that sent the Maltese side through. The two goals were utterly spectacular, with the first coming in the 69th minute on a bicycle kick from all the way at the top of the box, while his second was a flick from nearly the same position that sent them through.

UEFA Avrupa Ligi ön elemesinde Malta temsilcisi Gzira United, sahasında 2-0 kaybettiği maçın rövanşında Hajduk Split'i deplasmanda 3-1 yenerek tur atladı. Gzira'nın Fildişili oyuncusu Hamed Kone ise attığı golle büyüledi!pic.twitter.com/iuH2R4r1jD — misli.com 🇹🇷 (@mislicom) July 18, 2019

All Europa League scores (bold team advances)

Rangers 6-0 St. Joseph’s

Ballymena 0-4 Malmo FF

Legia Warsaw 3-0 FC Europa

FC Milsami 1-2 FCSB

RoPS 1-2 Aberdeen

FC Inter Turku 2-0 Bronby

Apollon Limassol 4-0 Kauno Zalgiris

Hapoel Be’er 1-0 KF Laci

Hajduk Split 1-3 Gzira United

Kilmarnock 0-2 Connah’s Quay

KR Reykjavik 0-0 Molde

Shamrock Rovers 2-0 SK Brann

Tobol Kostanay 1-1 Jeunesse Eche

FK Makedonija 0-3 Alashkert FC

Kairat Almaty 2-1 Siroki Brijeg

KS Teuta 1-0 FK Ventspils

FC Levadia Tallinn 3-2 Stjarnan

Rigas Futbola Skola 0-2 Olimpija Ljubljana

Universitatea Craiova 3-2 Sabail

Dinamo Minsk 1-2 FK Liepaja

Levski Sofia 2-0 MFK Ruzomberok

Cracovia 2-2 Dunajska Streda

FC Vaduz 2-1 Breidablik

Haugesund 5-1 Cliftonville

Neftchi 6-0 Speranta Nisporeni

Petrocub-Hincesti 0-1 AEK Larnaca

Torpedo Kutaisi 0-2 Ordabasy Shymkent

Zalgiris Vilnius 1-1 Honved

Zrinjski Mostar 3-0 Akademija Pandev

Progres Niederkorn 1-2 Cork

UE Engordany 0-1 Dinamo Tbilisi

B36 Torshavn 2-3 Crusaders

FK Kukesi 1-1 Debrecen

Hibernians 0-1 Shakhter Soligorsk

IFK Norrkoping 2-1 St. Patrick’s

NS Mura 2-3 Maccabi Haifa

Vidi 0-0 FK Zeta

FC Vitebsk 1-1 KuPS Kuopio

Shkupi 1-2 Pyunik

Buducnost Podgorica 4-0 JK Narva Trans

FC Spartak Trnava 2-0 Radnik Bijeljina

NK Domzale 1-0 Balzan FC

Radnicki Nis 2-2 Flora



