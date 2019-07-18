Juventus goalkeeper Perin fails medical in Benfica move

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who has struggled with injuries in the past, has failed a medical ahead of a proposed $17 million move to Benfica.

The 26-year-old Italian international, who only joined Juventus last summer from Genoa, landed in Portugal last night ready to complete the singing of a five-year contract, but the shoulder injury he suffered back in April proved worrying to Benfica who said he would need up to four months of recovery in a club statement announcing the failed medical.

The statement said the Portuguese club was still interested in completing the transfer once the player has healed, and reports state he will return to Turin to continue treatment and rehab before making the move in the winter.

Perin spent most of last season backing up Wojciech Szczesny, and with the return of Gianluigi Buffon as backup, Perin found himself in the middle of even more competition. At 26 years old and with two international caps to his name, Perin is wise to seek more playing time to further his career.

Perin has struggled at times in his career with injuries, including tears of his ACL in both knees at separate times less than a year apart.

Benfica has three goalkeepers currently on its roster, with last year’s starter Odysseas Vlachodimos backed up by 22-year-old Ivan Zlobin and 19-year-old Mile Svilar. 24-year-old Bruno Varela was loaned out to Ajax this summer.

Follow @the_bonnfire