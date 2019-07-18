More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

LIVE — UEL second legs will determine possible Wolves opponents

By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers will find out its first Europa League opponent on Friday, and the field will be winnowed with a bevy of second qualifying round second legs on Thursday.

Malmo, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Legia Warsaw, and Hajduk Split are the biggest names in play on Thursday, with only the Polish side failing to hold an advantage after the first leg.

American forward Romain Gall is in the mix for Malmo, though he’s been an unused sub of late for the Swedish powers. That could change today, with Malmo in Northern Ireland with a 7-0 advantage over Ballymena United.

You can follow the dozens of ties by clicking the link above.

Klopp: Liverpool has all answers it needs even without transfers

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
Claiming Liverpool has “solutions for all the situations” that could arise over the course of a season, manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the UEFA Champions League winners need not buy anyone this transfer window.

Of course, Klopp could still spend and admits that he has at least one position he’d like to strengthen by the end of the window.

He also continues to play down the idea that Liverpool will spend big annually, naming Manchester City as one of four sides which can continue down that path on the day Juventus sealed the addition of reported Reds target Matthijs de Ligt.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“People talk about it like, ‘Now another £300m or £200m’. There are maybe only two clubs in the world – it looks in the moment like Barcelona and [Real] Madrid can do the same – City and PSG that can do it every year. I’m happy with the team, we are really happy.”

Klopp has claimed that injuries and youth progression make Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster transfer-like additions to the squad. Perhaps he’s been told that there’s not a lot in the budget this summer.

However, he’s also said that Liverpool has to “splash the cash” to compete with its rivals, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if this was all more Cheshire Cat talk ahead of a purchase.

Inter offering Lukaku $12.5M per season upon Man Utd switch

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
No wonder Romelu Lukaku is intrigued by Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old is being offered a reported $51 million over four years by the Serie A giants should Manchester United agree to sell the big Belgian striker.

Sky Sports says that Lukaku’s absence from United’s friendly defeat of Leeds was “the start” of his departure from the Old Trafford set, though the two sides’ valuations of the player still differ by around $20 million.

United wants around $100 million for Lukaku.

Lukaku is coming off his worst season. He scored 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances and two more in nine Champions League runs. The Belgian has been a magnet for six or seven assists a season, but only produced one this year.

United and Inter play Saturday in Singapore as a part of the International Champions Cup. Will a deal be done by then?

Transfer rumors: Joelinton nears Newcastle, Maguire latest

Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2019, 8:18 AM EDT
Transfer rumors do come true, as we’ve learned with Matthijs de Ligt’s Thursday move to Juventus after weeks of speculation.

Will any of the following moves join his in coming to fruition?

Shoulder shrug emoji.

What a first signing this would be for Steve Bruce: It looks like Newcastle United has won its reported race against Wolves to sign Joelinton, one day after the same team battered the Magpies 4-0 in the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament.

Joelinton, 22, has reportedly said goodbye to his Hoffenheim teammates with just one stumbling block left in Newcastle’s bid to break its transfer record with a $45 million purchase.

The Brazilian wants a three-year deal on Tyneside, while the team is hoping to secure him for four seasons.

He scored 11 times with nine assists for Hoffenheim in a breakthrough campaign, and turns 23 next month. With the size of Salomon Rondon but nearly seven years his junior, Joelinton fits the club’s transfer profile.

Lys Mousset‘s unspectacular three-year spell at Bournemouth looks set to come to a close, though the Frenchman is going to stay in the Premier League.

Sky Sports reports that Sheffield United will pay around $11 million for the 23-year-old, who cost around $7.5 million from Le Havre in 2016.

Mousset scored five goals with one assist for Eddie Howe‘s men. Sheffield United has added Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison amongst others this offseason.

Let’s finish with the latest on Harry Maguire, whose team has gone into full-on hyper drive when it comes to a preferred move away from Leicester City.

The Foxes slapped a world record price tag on the the 26-year-old English center back, who has produced the sort of advanced stats that send numbers nerds through the roof.

Now the former Hull City back, according to sources, is hoping to both prod his current employers and endear himself to the Manchester United faithful by claiming Red Devils legends Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand as “heroes.”

Sturridge suspended, fined $100,000 for gambling breach

Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2019, 7:35 AM EDT
Longtime Liverpool striker and current free agent Daniel Sturridge has been fined nearly $100,000 and suspended six weeks for breaking English betting rules.

Four of those weeks will be suspended, and Sturridge is eligible to return to the field on July 31.

The BBC reports that the soon-to-be 30-year-old was found guilty of passing on news of a potential transfer in January 2018.

Sturridge scored 25 goals with nine assists for the Reds in 2013-14, but collected just 32 and 12 in the following five campaigns. He’s played around 1500 minutes total over the past two seasons.

He’s been linked with loads of destinations, including Bologna, Rangers, Aston Villa, and Inter Milan.